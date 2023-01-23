RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ban Children With Same-Sex Parents From Christian Schools Says Far-Right Religious Activist Mat Staver (Video)
Radical religious-right activist Mat Staver appeared on an episode of the “Liberty Pastors” program last week and urged administrators at Christian schools to implement policies denying children of same-sex couples the right to attend.
Preventing children of same-sex couples from attending Christian schools is vital, Staver explained, because it is important to prevent students from potentially having “personal experiences” with such families that might weaken their commitment to the “biblical doctrine” opposing marriage equality.
Staver is the chairman of Liberty Counsel, a religious-right legal group that advocates anti-LGBTQ discrimination under the guise of protecting religious liberty, and gained national notoriety in 2015 when he defended local Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark marriage equality decision. During his appearance on “Liberty Pastors,” Staver took a question from a viewer who runs a K-8 Christian school and was seeking advice about what sort of language they should include in the school policies that will protect their right to discriminate against same-sex couples who might wish to enroll their children.
Staver promised the viewer that he would provide “draft language” that they could use, explaining that Christian schools must be committed to maintaining a “proper Biblical environment” that “protects” students from encountering same-sex families.
“If I were running the school, I would not allow that student to come into the school that is from a same-sex household, and I would not allow a student to stay there,” Staver said. “You and I might be able to engage in this cultural war and battle and be biblically grounded, but these kids are not prepared for that. It is a real disservice to put these kids in the situation—particularly in a Christian school that ought to be a safe environment for them—where they can become very confused, and what they experience at that level can be life changing for the rest of their lives.”
“That’s like putting kids in a viper pit,” Staver declared. “They’re not ready for that. So, I would not do anything that jeopardizes the care and the responsibility that you have to protect those kids, with their parents, and put them in a proper biblical environment that is free of undue influences.”
Staver warned that “what often happens with Christians” is that they have “personal experiences” with those who live their life differently and that results in Christians changing their own understanding of “biblical doctrine.” As an example, Staver pointed to several Republicans who recently voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, which provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages.
“Among Christians, not being grounded in doctrine no matter how the winds blow, but being changed by personal experiences is a problem,” Staver complained. “That is the reason why this Respect for Marriage Act passed in the United States Senate. All of those people that voted for it, they were on record that they were in favor of marriage as a union of a man and woman. All of them. Why did they change? We know from some of their staffers, they changed because either someone in their family or people that they know, they found out are homosexual or in same-sex relationships. So, they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for the right thing. They knew what they were supposed to do, but they didn’t do it because of personal experiences.”
“So, be very cautious in protecting those children, and do what you need to do to protect them,” Staver stated.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
Teachers in Manatee County, Florida, are being ordered to remove or make inaccessible libraries of books inside their classrooms or face possible felony prosecution, as the district responds to legislation Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law prohibiting any books that have not been thoroughly vetted by a credentialed librarian.
The law, which went into effect at the start of this year, “is based on the premise, promoted by right-wing advocacy groups, that teachers and librarians are using books to ‘groom’ students or indoctrinate them with leftist ideologies,” according to Judd Legum at Popular Information.
He puts it simply: “classroom libraries that are curated by teachers, not librarians, are now illegal.”
READ MORE: DeSantis: One of the Reasons I Banned Black History Course Is It Includes 'Indoctrination' on 'Queer Theory' (Video)
“My heart is broken for Florida students today as I am forced to pack up my classroom library,” one teacher wrote on Facebook, Legum reports.
Calling it a “travesty to education, the future of our children and our nation,” another teacher lamented they have spent 18 years “dedicated to providing students with quality literature,” and helping them “connect with books and develop a love of lifelong learning,” but now they will have to dismantle their classroom library.
Kevin Chapman, the Chief of Staff for the Manatee County School District, “says that school principals in Manatee County were told Wednesday that any staff member violating these rules by providing materials ‘harmful to minors’ could be prosecuted for ‘a felony of the third degree.'”
READ MORE: Democrat Ruben Gallego Praised After Launching Campaign to Unseat Unpopular and 'Out-of-Touch' Senator Krysten Sinema
Not only are teachers now packing up their classroom libraries, but children are being told they are not allowed to bring any books from home to school.
Books can be returned to the classroom only after vigorous review by certified librarians, whose official title is media specialist. They are also subject to felony prosecution if they make any errors.
“That review must also be consistent with a complex training,” Legum reports, “which was heavily influenced by right-wing groups like Moms For Liberty and approved by the Florida Department of Education just last week. Any mistake by a librarian or others could result in criminal prosecution. This process must be repeated for any book brought into the school on an ongoing basis. But librarians and teachers are not being provided with any additional compensation for the extra work.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis: One of the Reasons I Banned Black History Course Is It Includes ‘Indoctrination’ on ‘Queer Theory’ (Video)
Responding to backlash over Florida banning a high school advanced placement course on African American history, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis lashed out, saying part of the reason it was banned is it includes “indoctrination” on “queer theory.”
Standing in a school classroom at a podium with a sign that reads, “Florida, the education state,” DeSantis defended the move to block the Black history class while not banning any others.
Acknowledging that “in the state of Florida, our education standards not only don’t prevent but they require teaching Black history, all the important things as part of our core curriculum,” DeSantis called the class “a separate course on top of that for Advanced Placement credit.”
READ MORE: Democrat Ruben Gallego Praised After Launching Campaign to Unseat Unpopular and 'Out-of-Touch' Senator Krysten Sinema
“The issue is we have guidelines and standards in Florida,” he proclaimed, as does every other state in the nation. “We want education, not indoctrination. If you fall on the side of indoctrination, we’re going to decline. If it’s education, then we will do.”
“So when I heard it, we didn’t meet the standards. I figured, yeah, they may be doing…” he said as his voice trailed off. “It’s way more than that,” DeSantis warned.
“This course on Black history. What are one of what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory,” he criticized.
“Now who would say that an important part of Black history is ‘queer theory”?” DeSantis said mockingly, not recognizing that LGBTQ people are an integral and important part of all races and cultures. The Florida GOP governor has a history of trying to erase LGBTQ people, especially from public school curriculums with his “Don’t Say Gay“ law.
“That is somebody pushing an agenda on our kids and so when you look to see they have stuff about ‘intersectionality,’ abolishing prisons, that’s a political agenda,” he insisted.
READ MORE: 'I Will Never Leave That Woman': McCarthy Vows He 'Will Always Take Care' of Marjorie Taylor Greene, His Friends Say
“And so we’re on, that’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards. We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them. When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”
Governor DeSantis studied history at Yale and taught history at a private college prep school in Georgia.
Last week White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted DeSantis, saying, “let’s not forget,” Florida “didn’t block AP European History. They didn’t block our music history. They didn’t block our art history. But the state chooses to block a course that is meant for high-achieving high school students to learn about the history of arts and culture.”
Watch below or at this link.
DeSantis is asked during a news conference about the state’s rejection of an AP African American history class. He says “this course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory … that’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards.” pic.twitter.com/HzKnWsyUb3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘War Has Begun’: Ex-NOM Spokesperson Carrie Prejean Lashes Out Over Miss Universe Being Owned by Trans Woman
Former beauty queen turned anti-LGBTQ activist Carrie Prejean is back, and declaring that the Miss Universe Pageant now being owned by a transgender women is a declaration of “war.”
In 2009, Miss California, Carrie Prejean, gained national attention for her response to a question by a gay blogger at the Miss USA Pageant about same-sex marriage.
What followed were repeated efforts to capitalize on her anti-LGBTQ fame, including a short stint as a spokesperson for NOM, the National Organization For Marriage, an anti-LGBTQ organization that aggressively attempted to prevent same-sex couples from gaining the legal right to marriage.
(That group to this day, according to its website, is chaired by John Eastman, the now-infamous attorney and author of Donald Trump’s “coup memo,” which promoted the false claim that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to count certain state electors in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election.)
READ MORE: 'Categorically False That I Am a Drag Queen' Serial Liar George Santos Declares
NOM, in a secret strategy memo, called for the organization to use “glamorous non-cognitive elites” to promote the belief that LGBTQ people should be denied the same rights to marriage as different-sex couples. Prejean apparently was one of those the anti-LGBTQ organization used for that purpose, as NCRM reported.
Her time in the spotlight did not end there. In addition to a lawsuit against the Miss USA pageant, in 2009, Radar reported, “There are 30 nude photos and eight sex tapes of former Miss California Carrie Prejean, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.”
Calling it “the most shocking turn yet in a scandal that has continued to follow the woman whose anti-gay marriage stance led to a national controversy and pitted her against pageant organizers,” Radar added: “Stripped of her crown, Prejean sued the Miss California USA pageant but reportedly settled after the sex tape surfaced. She called the sex tape the biggest mistake of her life.”
Months earlier, Huffpost reported that Prejean had given “a rambling speech” at “the Family Research Council’s ‘Values Voters Summit’ in which she repeatedly invoked God, saying her answer on gay marriage during the Miss USA pageant ‘was a moment to stick up for Him and for the truth.'”
“She also said without a hint of irony: ‘I’m not really into politics, at least I wasn’t at the time. But now I have a new outlook on this. And I am disgusted at the way some people can be so intolerant. It disgusts me.'”
Prejean, now Carrie Prejean Boller after her marriage to the NFL’s Kyle Boller, remade herself into an anti-mask MAGA activist.
READ MORE: GOP Lawmaker Wants to Fine Transgender People in North Dakota $1500 if They Use 'Wrong' Pronouns
In August of 2021, NCRM reported Prejean was on the advisory board of Women For Trump, and her Instagram page already had a post that called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.
She was filmed speaking at a local California school board meeting, a venue she chose to launch both an attack on its members over her opposition to masks during the COVID pandemic, and to announce she would campaign against the school board – all while declaring the pandemic is now “over,” which it was not.
“My name is Carrie Boller, you see my shirt it says ‘mama,’ and I’m a mama bear and I know there’s a lot of mama bears here tonight,” she declared, seeming to echo Sarah Palin.
“No one’s gonna mess with our cubs. I’m a resident of Encinitas, born and raised San Diegan, and tonight I’m simply here to tell you to unmask our children, we’re done begging.”
“In fact, we’re done asking for permission. We are going to be unmasking our children today,” she declared. “The pandemic is over, the parents are done. We’re done asking you, public servants, for permission. We are done, you can all wear your masks in fact you can wear two masks and three masks, you can wear gloves you can have plexiglass. You can do whatever you need to do to keep you safe, but we the parents believe we have a choice for our children, and I don’t know who you think you are, that you think that you have more of a say than us the parents and our doctors.”
“I don’t know who any of you think you are. I really don’t. It ends today, we are declaring our freedom, tonight. We do not consent to the lies, fear-mongering, and abuse – you all know it’s abuse,” she claimed, apparently referring to mask mandates.
Last year Prejean reportedly told Fox News that members of a California school board were “groomers” who should be “put in jail” for supporting a Halloween drag performance event. The school board was not hosting the event.
Prejean, still a MAGA acolyte, is now launching an attack on transgender people, especially trans women, over the Miss Universe Pageant now being owned by a transgender woman. She calls that a declaration of war on women.
READ MORE: George Santos Allegedly Was a Brazilian Drag Queen Named 'Kitara Ravache': Report
“It’s gonna be up to the conservative woman, ultimately the mama bear, which we’ve been seeing a ton of. It’s gonna be up to us to say no more,” Prejean said, speaking on the far-right One America News (OAN).
“You know, this is how they declare war, they slapped down their flag, they asked us to take on their language, erasing, you know, the language as we know it, and then demanding that we accept this as the norm and we’re not going to accept it.”
“War has begun,” Prejean declared. “The war on women has begun and we say, ‘no more.’ And now we’re seeing the Miss Universe Organization being a weaponized vessel to disempower women and eliminate women, any race women, all together. It’s really sad and I want to empower all women to rise up and stand up against this, this is not okay.”
Watch below or at this link.
MAGA activist is outraged that Miss Universe is owned by a trans woman: “This is how they declare war .. War has begun. The war on women has begun .. We are seeing this Miss Universe Org being a weaponized vessel to disempower women, eliminate women, & erase women altogether.” pic.twitter.com/Xh2wuzCDwm
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 18, 2023
