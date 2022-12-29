TALK ABOUT PRIVILEGE
Police Would’ve Killed More January 6 Rioters If They Had Been Black, House Security Official Says
Law enforcement officers would’ve used deadlier force against the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol if the rioters had been predominantly Black, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker told the congressional January 6 panel in recently unearthed testimony.
“I’m African-American. Child of the Sixties. I think it would have been a vastly different response if those were African Americans trying to breach the Capitol,” Walker told the panel in his April testimony.
“I think the response would have been different, a lot more heavy-handed response to, I think there would have been a lot more bloodshed,” Walker said. “You know, as a law enforcement officer, there were — I saw enough to where I would have probably been using deadly force.”
The rioters that day were predominantly white. Not only was there a stunning lack of law enforcement and military officials protecting the Capitol on that day, but the officials who were present largely played defensive roles and even, in some cases, allowed rioters access to the building, standing by while they ransacked the place (largely to protect themselves from mob violence).
In his testimony, Walker compared the police response to the white Capitol rioters to the police response to Black racial justice protesters following the police murder of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd. In the latter case, police used tear gas and less lethal munitions (like bean bag rounds), made arrests, and took sometimes actions that escalated the protests into uprisings.
Walker also said that the lack of law enforcement officers on January 6, 2021 was surprising because anyone could have predicted that the congressional certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was going to be chaotic, especially since Trump and his followers had planned to converge on the Capitol that day under false pretenses of voter fraud.
“I’m an intelligence officer … to me, the intelligence was there that this was going to be a big deal,” he said. “You don’t need intelligence. I mean, everybody knew that people were directed to come there by the president.”
NBC News notes, “The D.C. National Guard was not authorized to assist at the Capitol on Jan. 6 until after a delay of 3 hours and 19 minutes that the House committee’s report pins on a ‘likely miscommunication between members of the civilian leadership in the Department of Defense.'”
Mega MAGA Multi-Millionaire Steve Mnuchin Whines Americans Are Being ‘Overpaid’ on Unemployment: ‘There’s No Question’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday complained that many people who receive unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been “overpaid.”
During an interview with ABC news, Mnuchin said that Republicans are pushing back against the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit because it is more than many people received from their jobs.
“Unemployment is supposed to be wage replacement,” the Treasury secretary told ABC’s Martha Raddatz. “So it should be tied to some percentage of wages.”
“We want to fix the issue where in some cases people are overpaid,” he continued. “And we want to make sure there’s the right incentives.”
“Do you do think it’s a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?” Raddatz asked.
“There’s no question,” Mnuchin replied. “In certain cases, where we’re paying people more to stay home than to work, that’s created issues in the entire economy.”
Raddatz interrupted by pointing out a Yale study which found that there is no evidence that the $600 weekly payment is a disincentive to return to work.
“I went to Yale,” Mnuchin replied. “There are certain things, I don’t always agree.”
Watch the video below from ABC.
