ANALYSIS
Not Just the Donald Trump Dinner: Dangers of the Kanye West – Nick Fuentes Partnership
Analysis
At the beginning of 2022, white nationalist youth leader Nick Fuentes declared that he had no time for intimate relationships because he had chosen to be “an historical figure” leading “an historical right-wing movement.” It seemed like a ridiculous level of hubris coming from a then-23-year-old who had been kicked off both mainstream and conservative social media platforms, but just 10 months later, he was sitting down to dinner with two of the country’s most prominent political and cultural figures: former President Donald Trump and musician/businessman Kanye West, now known as Ye.
Even without the presence of the virulently bigoted and extremist Fuentes, the timing of Ye’s dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home would have been troubling. Ye had already begun a well-publicized descent into conspiracy theories and antisemitism. Since the widely condemned dinner, Ye’s antisemitic and anti-democratic entourage has grown even larger, with comic Owen Benjamin joining Fuentes, Stop the Steal’s Ali Alexander, and former Breitbart enfant terrible Milo Yiannopoulos.
On Dec. 1, Ye and Fuentes appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ online show for about three hours. Ye engaged in Holocaust denial and repeatedly expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis, batting away every effort by Jones to downplay those comments, and repeated claims about his alleged persecution at the hands of “Zionists.” The brutally antisemitic Fuentes happily agreed, claiming among other things that Jewish scriptures justify pedophilia. Jones, meanwhile, claimed that Fuentes had been unfairly mischaracterized by the media—which is certainly not the case. Andrew Torba, the intensely antisemitic founder of Gab, a social media platform favored by far-right extremists, was giddy about the program, proclaiming ,”Overton Window: shattered. Obliterated. Never going back.”
On the InfoWars set, Ye praised Fuentes, suggesting that the 24-year-old would be president one day. Both wrapped their messages in claims to be speaking for Jesus Christ. Ye passed his phone around so that Jones and others in the studio could tweet messages to his more than 32 million followers, a huge promotional boon to Fuentes.
Ye devoting his huge platform to promoting antisemitism and promoters of Christian nationalist authoritarianism is very bad news. Possibly even worse has been Trump’s so-far adamant refusal to disavow Ye or Fuentes or their extremism in spite of repeated demands that he do so, even from his political allies. For white nationalists, the lack of denunciation read as an endorsement. Far-right authoritarian Vincent James, the treasurer of Fuentes’s America First organization, exulted this week that Trump’s refusal to disavow Fuentes was evidence that the group has successfully “infiltrated the mainstream flank of the GOP,” predicting that if Trump returns to the White House, Fuentes could be “the new Stephen Miller.”
Other Republican leaders have not covered themselves in glory, either, with many refusing to criticize Trump for the meeting, and others doing so only after days of pained silence.
Ye’s decision to use his time and cultural reach to spread extreme antisemitism comes during a time of rising violence and harassment against Jews in the U.S. He is promoting an extreme version of an already aggressive, exclusionary, and authoritarian Christian nationalism that undermines core American principles of pluralism, religious liberty, and church-state separation. His trajectory, and the platform he is offering to Fuentes and a growing group of far-right figures grabbing onto his media coattails, threatens to further normalize bigotry and undermine democracy.
Background: Where Did Nick Fuentes Come From?
Fuentes began building an online audience as an alt-right YouTuber while he was a teenager and college student. Right Wing Watch has covered him since 2017, the year in which he traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the notorious white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally at which a counterprotester was murdered.
Trump’s election energized white nationalists like Fuentes, and when Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Fuentes was among the first to join Ali Alexander’s so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn the election. America First flags flew on the grounds of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and members of the movement have been charged and convicted with breaching the Capitol. Fuentes himself had VIP seating at Trump’s rally that day before joining the crowd that marched on the Capitol.
Fuentes’ enthusiastic participation in Stop the Steal helped him build connections within the MAGA movement, which he has used in an effort to spread and normalize his white nationalist and Christian nationalist beliefs. During a livestream show in which Fuentes referred to Jan. 6 as “U.S. Patriot Day,” Fuentes put it this way: receiving a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol provides him credibility, he said, and will help him get out his message about “white genocide.”
Fuentes reportedly came to Ye’s attention via Yiannopoulos, who is working on Ye’s campaign. A former Breitbart editor and gay right-wing cultural provocateur, Yiannopoulos now describes himself as an ex-gay and has become a militantly hard-right Catholic activist. Yiannopoulos, who interned with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional office this year, was also credited with getting Greene to speak at Fuentes’s AFPAC conference. Yiannopoulos recently shared on his Telegram account a post in which Torba slammed Trump for “continuing to suck the boots of the Jewish powers that be who hate Jesus Christ, hate our country, and see us all as disposable cattle according to their ‘holy’ book.”
Normalizing Bigotry and Far-Right Extremism
As Torba exulted after the appearance of Ye and Fuentes on InfoWars, the elevation of Fuentes has the effect of normalizing his extremism and expanding his reach. Having been kicked off major social media platforms, Fuentes now operates his own streaming platform, Cozy.tv, which he uses to promote bigotry and espouse an extreme Christian nationalism, saying that Jews “hate Christ,” should be banned from holding office, and in fact should “get the fuck out” of this country. He has also invited other far-right extremists to use the Cozy.tv platform.
Fuentes also gleefully promotes anti-Black stereotypes and racism. During his livestream he has used the N-word and defended his use of it. He has declared, “Generation Z has got to recover the wisdom of our racist grandparents.” Fuentes often adopts a joking tone, making use of an alt-right strategy and Trumpian tactic of using humor and irony as cover for bigotry and extremism—even Holocaust denial—to court young white men to his ideology.
Fuentes has enmeshed his message with the rhetoric of the MAGA movement by adopting the “America First” rhetoric of the Trump campaign, a political slogan deployed by nativist, antisemitic, and fascist activists during the first part of the 20th century. Like former Trump aide Steve Bannon, Fuentes positions himself as being at war with establishment Republicans not sufficiently committed to an “America First” agenda. In December 2020, Fuentes warned that if the GOP did not do everything possible to keep Trump in power, “We are going to destroy the GOP.”
In December 2021, Elijah Schaffer, a former podcaster and host on Glenn Beck’s The Blaze, gave Fuentes hours of time to spread his ideology via Schaffer’s ”Slightly Offensive” podcast and the “You Are Here” show, sympathetically characterizing Fuentes as having been mistreated and misrepresented by mainstream media. In his conversations with Schaffer, Fuentes took credit for pushing Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, another right-wing youth organizer with whom Fuentes has feuded, further to the right on immigration issues, and he celebrated Fox News powerhouse Tucker Carlson’s increasingly unabashed embrace of white nationalist rhetoric like the racist “great replacement” theory. In those interviews and his own livestreamed musings, Fuentes has highlighted his cozy relationships with far-right politicians, his role in the so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign, his white nationalism and Christian nationalism, his authoritarian views, his misogyny, and his efforts to bring the GOP further to the right. “You Are Here” show, sympathetically characterizing Fuentes as having been mistreated and misrepresented by mainstream media. In his conversations with Schaffer, Fuentes took credit for pushing Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, another right-wing youth organizer with whom Fuentes has feuded, further to the right on immigration issues, and he celebrated Fox News powerhouse Tucker Carlson’s increasingly unabashed embrace of white nationalist rhetoric like the racist “great replacement” theory. In those interviews and his own livestreamed musings, Fuentes has highlighted his cozy relationships with far-right politicians, his role in the so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign, his white nationalism and Christian nationalism, his authoritarian views, his misogyny, and his efforts to bring the GOP further to the right.
Fuentes’ Cozy Relationship with Right-Wing Politicians
While Fuentes’ extremism and overt white nationalism have gotten him kicked off social media platforms, including the GETTR site run by former Trump aide Jason Miller, he has developed relationships close to some prominent right-wing Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Trump-endorsed Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.
At this year’s AFPAC conference, Greene was the honored guest, while Gosar, Rogers, and Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin sent video greetings. Gosar attended previous AFPAC gatherings in person. Greene has vigorously defended her decision to address the gathering, but recently, after days of critical media coverage of the recent Mar-a-Lago dinner, Greene declared that “of course” she denounced Fuentes and “his racists and antisemitic ideology.”
Fuentes is also adored by Rogers, the far-right Arizona state senator. In her video message to this year’s AFPAC, she told the groypers, “You and your fellow patriots are the future.” Just two months earlier, Fuentes had praised Rogers as “so freaking BASED,” and she responded by thanking him and declaring, “We love you.” Gosar cheered them on, an example of what Political Research Associates’ Ben Lorber calls a “call-and-response” relationship between Fuentes and his groypers and the rest of the MAGA right.
Fuentes’ relationship with MAGA stars like Gosar and Rogers has opened up the door for more white nationalists. At a satellite event organized by far-right groups during Turning Point USA’s gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2021, GOP figures mingled with an array of extremists, including “groypers” ideologically aligned with Fuentes.
Stop the Steal and Jan. 6
When it became clear that Trump would not accept his defeat in the presidential election, Fuentes was quick to respond to far-right activist Ali Alexander’s call to “stop the steal,” which gave Fuentes an opportunity to rub shoulders and share speaking platforms with other MAGA activists.
In November 2020, Fuentes spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Arizona state capitol flanked by a U.S. flag emblazoned with his America First group’s logo. In a video posted by a local branch of the Arizona GOP, he claimed that “the Democrats hate us” and denounced the “globalist establishment that runs this country.” The following month, he organized a rally at the Pennsylvania state capitol, as he explained in a tweet, “to DEMAND that the State Legislature send their electors to vote for Trump!”
On Jan. 6, 2021, Fuentes was seated in the VIP section at Trump’s pre-insurrection rally and attended the protest outside the U.S. Capitol. The next month, he described the event in his keynote address at the America First Political Action Conference. He told the gathered groypers that when he saw patriots surrounding the building and police retreating, and heard that politicians were ”scurrying” to safety, “I said to myself, ‘This is awesome!’” Fuentes added, “We have been beat up and betrayed and spit on, stepped on, for decades, and to see the tables turned for once was a little bit refreshing actually.”
On the one-year anniversary of the insurrection, he celebrated it as “part of our new heritage.” After the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed Fuentes, he declared, “I’m trying to get out a very important message about white genocide and the destruction of our people.” Gosar posted in defense of “young conservative Christians like Nick Fuentes,” calling the subpoena “pure political persecution.”
Fuentes and Christian Nationalism
While Fuentes is most frequently described as a white nationalist, he is also an ardent Christian nationalist, a trait he shares with many religious-right leaders and influential Republican political operatives. Fuentes’ belief that Christianity, like whiteness, is essential to American culture and identity was on display at the 2021 America First Political Action Conference. If America loses its “white demographic core,” he warned the audience, “and if it loses its faith in Jesus Christ, this is not America anymore.”
“America is a Christian nation,” Fuentes said. “And that’s not just a slogan. When I say that America is a Christian nation, I’m saying that Jesus Christ is the son of God, and this is one nation under that God.” The crowd erupted more than once in chants of “Christ is King!” a battle cry also heard at Stop the Steal rallies, and a phrase Ali Alexander included in his Dec. 1 tweet from Ye’s phone.
Unlike many religious-right leaders, Fuentes does not try to make his Christian nationalism more politically palatable by using the label “Judeo-Christian” to describe the U.S. Far from it. On his Jan. 7 show, he said “We need people who are true believers, true lovers of God and of Jesus Christ—that is who we need leading the country.” He added that the country needs more people who will stand up and say, “I will never betray my country. I will never betray my people. I will never betray my moral convictions. And I will never betray my Lord and my savior and his name, his sacred name, Jesus Christ.’ And we’re going to say ‘Jesus Christ,’ not this, you know, ‘Judeo-Christian’ stuff. I spit, I spit on that.”
Fuentes vehemently denounces what he sees as the excessive influence of Zionism in the conservative movement and has a habit of pointing out media and conservative figures who are Jewish. He once railed against right-wing activist and Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh as a “Shabbos goy race traitor,” adding, “you work for Jews, you know.”
Fuentes shares with other Christian nationalists a penchant for describing current political struggles as a war between good and evil. “Never forget the people that are in charge, what they’re doing is wrong, we’re on the right side of history,” he told Schaffer in that Dec. 3 podcast interview. “This is not ambiguous. It is black and white. They are evil. And we, though imperfect, are the side that is professing a faith in Jesus Christ. We are the side that loves our country. We are the side that supports perennial traditional values.”
Fuentes: Christian Authoritarianism Preferable to Democracy
Fuentes’s Christian nationalism is intertwined with his expressed preference for Christian authoritarianism. One of the troubling findings from recent social science research on Christian nationalism is evidence that holding strong Christian nationalist views is strongly correlated not only with support for Trump and belief in the Big Lie, but also with the idea that authoritarian rule may be preferable to democratic rule and that violence might be necessary to achieve that rule by right-wing leaders.
Fuentes told Schaffer and his Blaze co-hosts last year that if Donald Trump had become a “tyrant,” refusing to step down, ignoring what Congress or the courts said, and declaring that he was going to stay in office for three terms, Fuentes would “be in favor of that 100 percent.” He said he fundamentally disagrees with conservatives who might be unhappy with the outcome of the election but supported the transition of power. Such people, he said, were “sacrificing the country” to “this so-called democracy and equality” rather than “have order, than have prosperity, than have excellence, than live in a great country.”
During the same show, he mused on Christian authoritarianism:
Specifically, when we think about what kind of government is best, or what we should have, you know, I look at, like, Christianity, I look at the Bible. In Heaven, it’s ordered as a kingdom, you know, it’s the kingdom of Heaven. It’s not the republic of Heaven. It’s not the state of Heaven. It’s a kingdom, there’s a king, and the authority and the unity of that authority proceeds from one rule.
And the church, the Catholic Church is structured this way, you know, the papacy, you’ve got one Pope at the top, and the unity of the dogma proceeds from him. And I think that similarly, a nation has to be structured this way, because human society is hierarchical, and people have to be ruled. And I believe that ultimately, there has to be authority for there to be law, for there to be order, for there to be any kind of semblance of coherence in a nation.
…
[T]he problem is not that there is power, that there is authority. There will always be authority. There has to be authority. The question is, who is going to wield it? And, you know, right-wing people have to do that, which is why I said earlier if Trump became like, you know, the Caesar of America, hypothetically, if he had got in in ’16 and said, ‘You know what, I’m not leaving. And the courts tell me that I have to leave, well, I’ll disobey them,’ and he went full, you know, Andrew Jackson, I would support it. I wouldn’t say, ‘This is authoritarianism. This is in principle wrong.’ I would say, ‘This is the right man for the job. This is a rightful ruler of America.’ And, you know, and I would be OK with that.
The support for authoritarianism isn’t just theoretical either. Fuentes joins many U.S. religious-right leaders in admiring Russian leader Vladimir Putin as well as Hungary’s strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has squelched dissent, eliminated checks and balances, and consolidated power in pursuit of his Christian nationalist vision.
Fuentes finds “Christian autocratic rule” an appealing alternative to liberal democracy, telling Schaffer, “This experiment of overthrowing the kings and overthrowing the gods—it’s been a complete disaster.”
Fuentes, Misogyny and Incel Culture
Fuentes, who frequently expresses his contempt for women and has repeatedly described himself as an incel, focuses on “red-pilling” young men, who he says are his target audience. Incel culture, which fosters misogyny among young men online, has been linked to multiple acts of violence against women.
Fuentes has joked about and cheered on domestic violence. During a Feb. 9 livestream, he said he thought it was “hilarious” when former NFL player Ray Rice beat up his fiancé, even as he called it “over the line.” He added that he supported musician Chris Brown when he assaulted Rihanna. Moments later, he said he is “against hitting women” just as he opposes war and other things that are “sometimes necessary.”
During his interview with Schaffer last December, Fuentes declared that he is “not a fan” of women, whom he considers “not fully rational.” He said he would consider getting married in order to produce a male heir to carry on his legacy. But he didn’t like the idea of living with a “nagging” woman for the rest of his life, adding that the idea was “a little nightmarish to me.”
Fuentes suggested that his preference would be to have women in the U.S. treated as they are in Saudi Arabia or in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Asked how gay people would be treated in an America run according to his wishes, he suggested it would be more like Russia, whose anti-LGBTQ laws have been warmly praised by American religious-right leaders.
Shifting the Right to the Right
Fuentes has explicitly stated that his strategy is to shift the entire right-wing movement further to the right, dragging the center and left in that direction as well. He and other extremists are working to make that happen by insinuating themselves into battles being waged by other camps of right-wing activists, including opposition to vaccine requirements, masks in schools, “critical race theory,” and LGBTQ-affirming policies. Fuentes gloated to Schaffer that TPUSA’s Kirk adopted more strident anti-immigrant positions since groypers publicly criticized Kirk on the issue, while acknowledging that Kirk may also have been following the lead of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.
In a profile of Fuentes earlier this year, Political Research Associates’ Ben Lorber noted that Fuentes’ groypers “have become a countercultural presence, especially on the nationalist flank of the broader Gen Z Right, leaving their imprint on the culture—and with it, the politics—of a rising generation of conservative leaders.”
While Fuentes is persona non grata among many conservatives—he is banned from attending the Conservative Political Action Conference and Turning Point USA events—the influence of white nationalism can be seen everywhere from Fox News to the floor of Congress. And that was before Fuentes began reaping massive publicity from associating himself with Ye.
Less than two years after Rep. Steve King was stripped of his committee assignments for comments defending white nationalism, Rep. Gosar has received little pushback and no punishment from his colleagues for publicly embracing Fuentes and speaking at his conference. (When Gosar was stripped of his committee assignments late last year, it was for sharing an animated video portraying himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.) Incoming Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged to fully embrace Greene.
A week after Trump’s dinner with Fuentes, PBS NewsHour asked 57 Republican lawmakers if they would condemn the dinner, noting that GOP leaders had been “overwhelmingly” silent on the topic over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most did not respond, and among those who did, many made general condemnations of antisemitism without criticism Trump directly.
What next?
At the beginning of this year, Fuentes bragged on his streaming show that he had raised an “insane” amount of money for his Feb. 25 America First Political Action Conference, adding that people who fund the conference are also contributing to his America First Foundation’s plant to build a new “facility” with a studio.
Fuentes said then that America First would be doing “a lot of campaigning” in the 2022 midterm elections, adding that he had already spoken with “three or four major congressional candidates that we are going to be backing—phone-banking, door-knocking, monetary support, PACs, the works.” A week later, he claimed, “America First has allies in Congress, will be hosting a 1,000-person conference this February, has built its own censorship-proof streaming platform, controls conservative chapters on over 20 campuses and will be deploying hundreds of volunteers to five states this year for the midterms. 2022 is our year. We run this.”
It’s not clear how much of this was just bluster. Fuentes did speak with Joe Kent, the Trump-endorsed candidate who unseated Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Butler in this year’s GOP primary. When Fuentes began bragging about their conversation, Kent publicly distanced himself, but his association with Fuentes remained an issue in his campaign. Kent was defeated in the general election.
In October, when Fuentes was buoyed by visions of a “red wave” that would sweep Republicans into power and set the stage for Trump’s return to the White House after the 2024 elections, Fuentes pledged to spend the next two years raising an “army” of zealous groypers to infiltrate congressional and executive branch staff in preparation to take over the government from within.
An unknown number of groypers may also be following Fuentes’s encouragement to do the same with the Republican Party by running for positions in local party structures—a tactic also promoted by other far-right figures like Steve Bannon. During Fuentes’s Nov. 4 livestream, follower Alex Roncelli sent Fuentes a superchat message so he could brag about being elected as a GOP county chairman in Michigan.
After the far-right’s mostly dismal showing in the midterms, Fuentes fumed that the results were evidence of the need for a right-wing dictatorship to replace democracy. Since being drawn into Ye’s orbit and all-but-declared presidential campaign, Fuentes has stepped away from his daily livestream to make the most of the opportunity to use Ye’s cultural reach to spread his bigotry and extremism. He and Ye have big plans in the works; during the Dec. 1 InfoWars program, Ye told Jones that he and Fuentes are working on a new Constitution for the U.S.
The unwillingness of Trump and so many other Republican officials to disavow Fuentes even after his extremism was brought to light by national media are evidence that Fuentes and the “groypers” in his America First movement have indeed had success in insinuating themselves and their ideology into the Republican Party and broader right-wing movement. And with that newfound influence, they’re eager to bring the U.S. closer to their vision of a hard-right authoritarian government that imposes its vision on Americans and dominates its opponents “without mercy.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and appears here by permission.
Image by Evan El Amin via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ANALYSIS
Trump, Wanting to Change News Cycle, Appears to Confess to ‘Openly and Transparently’ Taking Classified Docs
It’s been a tough month for Donald Trump.
After Republicans failed to produce the red wave he claimed he would have been responsible for if it happened, but could not be held responsible if it did not, then refused to take any responsibility, Trump has been held responsible by left and right wing pundits, and even some GOP politicians.
Trump then moved forward with his 2024 presidential campaign announcement, which was widely panned as “low energy” – so low that several guests trying to leave early appeared to be refused access to the exits.
Days later Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that because Trump announced he is running for President, a Special Counsel has been appointed to two of the DOJ’s investigations into Trump. (Some say that’s good news for Trump, some say bad.)
READ MORE: ‘Fraud’: Legal Expert Stunned After Trump Appears to Admit He Used DOJ to Interfere in Florida’s 2018 Election
And then a three-judge panel basically destroyed Trump’s attorney who was arguing the former president’s appeal in his case against the U.S. Government. Trump is arguing both that he declassified all the documents but also they are all his property.
That was all before last week.
Six days ago Donald Trump sat down with his invited guest, the antisemite and racist Kanye West, embattled after losing hundreds of millions in endorsements over his antisemitic remarks. That would have been bad enough, but West brought infamous white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes, along with (reportedly) Milo Yiannopoulos and Trump 2016 aide Karen Giorno, who was reportedly involved in a pay-for-pardon scheme.
Since Wednesday the media has exploded with calls for Trump to denounce white supremacism and white supremacists. He has refused.
READ MORE: Republican Senator Denounces Trump’s Dinner With ‘Racist Antisemites’ – Critics Say His Claim ‘This Is Not the GOP’ Is False
Multiple advisers have urged Trump to denounce Fuentes, who has a long history of promoting white supremacism, but he has been “rejecting” their advice, The Guardian reports, “over fears he might alienate a section of his base, two people familiar with the situation said.”
Desperate to change the media narrative, late Monday afternoon Trump appeared to confess to stealing thousands of items (some counts say 13,000) including 300 documents with “Classified” and “Top Secret” headers.
“This fully weaponized monster, Jack Smith,” Trump said of the special counsel investigating him, “shouldn’t be let anywhere near the political persecution of ‘President Donald J. Trump.’ I did nothing wrong on January 6th, and nothing wrong with the Democrats’ fix on the Document Hoax, that is, unless the six previous Presidents did something wrong also,” Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform.
That’s when – in a departure from his previous suggestions that the classified documents, which he also claims to have declassified, may have been planted – Trump appeared to confess to the crime.
“When will you invade Bill and Hillary’s home in search of the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER receiving a subpoena from the U.S. Congress? When will you invade the other Presidents’ homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?”
It’s the, “not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?” that has set off many.
The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, one of the first to notice Trump’s statement, wrote: “Imagine Trump’s lawyers may not love the final line of his latest Truth Social post. ‘When will you invade the other Presidents’ homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?'”
Some are suggesting the part, “not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?” appears akin to a confession.
Top national security attorney Brad Moss responded to Dawsey’s tweet, writing, “He has the right to remain silent. Anything he says can and will be used against him. He has the right to an attorney. If he can’t afford one, one will be appointed for him by the courts.”
Journalist Touré commented: “In which Trump admits to taking documents, charges other former POTUSs with also taking documents (without evidence), and says he took the documents in a way that’s somehow better than the way that those other stealing POTUSs did. Same ol Trump.”
Image: Shirley Preston / Shutterstock
ANALYSIS
Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman’s Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman‘s performance in Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz was quickly praised by many supporters on social media, and quickly criticized by GOP voters and especially the mainstream media – the very same people, as some pointed out, who praise and embrace Herschel Walker despite his acknowledged mental illness and clear struggle with basic policy.
Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before winning the Democratic nomination for that U.S. Senate seat for Pennsylvania, has been open about his challenges and the use of what is basically a speech-to-text, or closed-captioning instrument that allows him to read what others are saying in real-time. There is no indication he has cognitive impairment, and he and says the situation is temporary.
Fetterman’s physician, Dr. Clifford Chen, “said Fetterman exhibited no effects on his ‘cognitive ability’ or his ability to think and reason after the stroke,” the Associated Press reported last week. He is “recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.”
The Nation’s Elie Mystal, who is also a popular guest on MSNBC, framed the debate.
“Sounds like Fetterman cleared the Herschel Walker bar. Don’t know why everybody else is complaining,” he wrote.
But as some pointed out, the lack of basic compassion for Fetterman has been striking.
READ MORE: Dr. Oz: I Believe Abortion Should Be Between a Woman, Her Doctor, and ‘Local Political Leaders’ (Video)
“My God,” tweeted Pulitzer Prize winning USA Today columnist and New York Times best-selling author Connie Schultz Tuesday night after the debate, “the blue-check [high-profile] people here mocking John Fetterman during this debate, as if they are immune from the randomness of illness and infirmity. Time catches up with everyone, no exceptions. Few would have his courage to recover so publicly.”
Veteran “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer Bryan Tucker summed up some of the hypocrisy, just after the debate ended.
“There’s gonna be a lot of people criticizing John Fetterman tonight for occasional incoherence who also fully support Herschel Walker,” he wrote.
Walker has acknowledged he suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which was once known as multiple personality disorder. Walker claims that thanks to God he has “overcome” it, a claim experts disagree with.
“You can get better,” Stanford University psychiatry professor Dr. David Spiegel told The New York Times. “But it doesn’t just evaporate.”
Steve Morris, a political journalist at John Heilemann’s The Recount, says, “Fetterman’s performance was objectively very bad but it’s a pretty big indictment of political media that it’s treated as worse than Herschel Walker revealing disconnection from basic reality – not knowing a federal minimum wage exists or that senators have government healthcare.”
READ MORE: ‘In the Interest of Protecting the US’: Independent Drops Out, Endorses Fetterman Ahead of Debate
He also posted video supporting his claim.
A reminder of Herschel Walker, sans stroke:
“If you have an able-bodied job, you’re gonna have healthcare. But everyone else have healthcare is the type of healthcare you’re gonna get. And I think that is the problem.”https://t.co/wubymzEZ2N
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 26, 2022
Herschel Walker is not known to have been diagnosed with CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. But conservative pundit Andrew Sullivan earlier this month wrote, “it’s amazing that the possibility of CTE has barely been raised, even though he has shown classic symptoms — no impulse control, murderous rage, incoherent speech, and even multiple personalities — for decades.”
Last week Tufts University Professor of Psychiatry Nassir Ghaemi, M.D., M.P.H., wrote in Psychology Today about Walker’s Dissociative Identity Disorder diagnosis and about the possibility of CTE.
“The most salient feature of Walker’s biography is that he is a famous football player. As is well known, American football is associated with repeated concussions and very high rates of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE),” Ghaemi writes. “Typical symptoms of CTE are depression, marked impulsivity, violence, suicidality, and, eventually, cognitive decline. Walker, as he has noted, has described some of his psychiatric symptoms, and they mostly represent impulsivity, violence, and suicidality.”
“CTE does not go away,” he adds. “It gets worse over time. So if it is present, it would be concerning.”
Meanwhile, what, exactly, is the “political media” saying about Fetterman’s debate performance?
Immediately after the debate, Axios posted an alert: “Fetterman’s painful debate.”
“Multiple sources wondered why Fetterman agreed to debate when he clearly wasn’t ready,” wrote Axios’ Josh Kraushaar and Alayna Treene – a claim that many disagree with. “Fetterman struggled at times to respond to the moderators’ questions, even with the assistance of a closed captioning device.”
Axios cited an unnamed “Democratic lawmaker and Fetterman backer” who told them, “Why the hell did Fetterman agree to this?”
“This will obviously raise more questions than answers about John’s health,” they wrote.
Compare Axios’ treatment of Fetterman’s likely temporary challenge to how it treated Herschel Walker’s debate against Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.
READ MORE: Watch: DeSantis Loses Debate to Crist by Big Margin After Refusing to Say He Will Serve the Full Four Years
Not a single word about Herschel Walker’s acknowledged mental illness, or, as Morris (above) wrote, his “disconnection from basic reality – not knowing a federal minimum wage exists or that senators have government healthcare.”
Axios’ Emma Hurt reported that “The two Georgians answered a range of questions about abortion, inflation, Vladimir Putin and student debt relief. But they also faced questions about various controversies in their personal lives.”
As if both candidates – one who suffers mental health challenges that have reportedly led to violent threats and was “alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government,” and one a sitting U.S. Senator and pastor – were pretty much the same in ability and cognition.
“So John Fetterman, who will recover his mental acuity, shouldn’t be a Senator, But Herschel Walker, who has no mental acuity and never will, should. Is that the Republican line today?” asked Joe Conason, Editor-in-chief of The National Memo.
Politico’s Ryan Lizza and Eugene Daniels took a similar tack as Axios.
“Let’s state the obvious,” they claimed. “John Fetterman struggled to effectively communicate during his one and only Senate debate with Mehmet Oz Tuesday in Harrisburg.”
“Fetterman failed to meet even the low expectations his own campaign set for him Monday,” they continued.
“Voters are not doctors. Many are myopic, distracted, and quick to make judgments with limited information. If there’s one thing everyone knows about campaign debates, it’s how superficial they are,” the Politico pair wrote. “The median voter in Pennsylvania is a middle-aged white person with a mid-five-figure salary who did not attend college. That demographic is perhaps the least likely to be following the Fetterman ableism debate on Twitter and MSNBC.”
Policy researcher Will Stancil responded to Politico’s take.
“Herschel Walker and Donald Trump are both a lot less coherent than Fetterman, who understands policy but jumbles his words. Somehow you don’t get long rationalizations in POLITICO about how voters could be surprised by their incoherence, though.”
“Meanwhile Fetterman just wasn’t very slick. But he wasn’t out there talking about invisible planes or injecting sunlight, like Trump, or saying ‘If you have a job you have healthcare’ like Herschel Walker said, incomprehensibly, on a debate stage last week,” Stancil added.
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, also pointing to the same Politico piece, says, “This seems like a strangely insular way to read the politics of Fetterman’s condition. It doesn’t account for even the *possibility* that some swing voters might see it thorough the lens of their own struggles with adversity. Yet this very demographic does face such struggles.”
“The ‘median voter in PA’ doesn’t need to follow the ‘ableist’ debate to see Fetterman’s struggles through the lens of their own. Even if you think the debate cuts against him on net — which is unclear at best — this possibility needs to be at least part of the discussion,” Sargent adds.
Conservative attorney and Principles First Founder Heath Mayo objectively summed up the apparent hypocrisy.
“If you thought Fetterman’s debate performance suggests he should not be a US Senator… you can’t support Herschel Walker either. Period.”
ANALYSIS
Who Are The 33 House Republicans Sponsoring the Vigilante Federal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Thirty-three of the most extreme House Republicans are sponsoring blatantly anti-LGBTQ “vigilante” legislation that is so broad and so poorly written it could effectively ban any and all mention of gender to children under 10 in any federally-funded facility or program. LGBTQ activists and others are calling it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but it’s actually far more encompassing.
Similar to anti-abortion legislation out of Texas and now other states, the bill could reward anyone who files a complaint.
The main sponsor of the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” is Louisiana Republican Congressman Mike Johnson, who calls it a “commonsense proposal,”
The text of Johnson’s bill says it is is designed to “prohibit the use of Federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10, and for other purposes.”
Under “findings,” the bill laments, “Certain school districts that receive Federal grants have implemented sexual education for children under 10 years of age,” and “Many newly implemented sexual education curriculums encourage discussions of sexuality, sexual orientation, transgenderism, and gender ideology as early as kindergarten.”
READ MORE: Over 50 House and Senate Republicans Urge Supreme Court to Rule That Discriminating Against LGBT People Is Legal
The bill does not put any numbers or specifics to these “findings,” but it does appear to equate sexual orientation solely with homosexuality, and gender identity only with being transgender.
Congressman Johnson’s bill also attacks libraries that have “sexually-oriented literature and materials that target preadolescent children and teach them about concepts like masturbation, pornography, sexual acts, and gender transition,” while calling drag queen story hours “sexually-oriented events.”
The legislation bans any federal funds from being used for “any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10, including hosting or promoting any program, event, or literature involving sexually-oriented material, or any program, event, or literature that exposes children under the age of 10 to nude adults, individuals who are stripping, or lewd or lascivious dancing.”
It provides definitions that appear to be intentionally broad.
For example: “The term ‘sexually-oriented material’ means any depiction, description, or simulation of sexual activity, any lewd or lascivious depiction or description of human genitals, or any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.”
READ MORE: Watch: A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting – No One Stopped Him
In other words, a man and a woman kissing in a play hosted by a federally-funded theater or college could by definition be banned – or children under 10 would have to be.
New York City’s Public Theater “Shakespeare in the Park” would have to ban any child under 10 from attending most productions. (Similar “Shakespeare in the Park” events are held each year in over two dozen cities across the country, any may or may not receive federal funds.)
The legislation specifically mentions federally-funded museums. Johnson’s legislation would force many museums to either ban children under 10 or place some works of art out of sight of children, say, in a back room or behind a curtain.
Harvard Law’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo, an attorney, this week blasted Johnson’s bill, exposing several disturbing aspects.
“Universities, public schools, hospitals, medical clinics, etc. could all be defunded if they host any event discussing LGBTQ people and children could be present. The way they define ‘sexually oriented material’ simply includes anything about LGBTQ people,” she writes.
Pointing to the vigilante aspect of the bill, Caraballo says it “includes a private right of action against any government official AND private entity for a violation. This is [Texas] SB8 style bounty lawsuits against anyone accepting federal funds. This will be a ban on all discussion of LGBTQ people in any entity that received federal funds.”
Caraballo goes on to liken the legislation to Vladimir Putin’s anti-LGBTQ law, which led to horrific violence.
“This is the American version of Russia’s gay propaganda law passed in 2013. This is their end game. To censor and ban LGBTQ from all public life and force them back into the closet,” she says.
And while right wing news outlets are focusing on the drag queen aspect of the bill, as Caraballo notes, “In reality, the way the law is defined, it could apply to a school that has a screening of Buzz Lightyear.”
On a more personal note, Caraballo writes: “It is so incredibly dehumanizing and hateful for congressmembers to draft a bill that would define under federal law who I am as a queer trans woman as being “sexually oriented.” As if my very existence is harmful to children. It’s disgusting, heinous, and monstruous.”
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t Get to Tell the County What They Can Read’: Lawmaker Blasts Christian in Viral Video Attacking LGBTQ Library Books
Podcast host Danielle Moody warns, “Do you see what Republicans are doing to LGBTQ people?! They aren’t pushing us back into the closet they are working to ERASE our very existence.”
Blogger Melissa Hillman, PhD, issues a similar warning.
“Republicans are planning to force LGBTQ Americans out of public life. They’re pretending any mention of LGBTQ people is ‘sexual content.’ It comes w a bounty hunter provision like Texas’ abortion ban. We could lose every American freedom in one election.”
So which Republicans re sponsoring this bill?
There are currently 33 original co-sponsors, including Congressman Johnson, who falsely claims that Democrats “are on a crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology at school and in public.”
Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who last year positively invoked Adolf Hitler, is one of the original sponsors. This week lauding Johnson’s bill she appeared to threaten anyone who opposes the legislation, tweeting: “Don’t mess with our kids!“
“We will not allow radical elites to use taxpayer dollars on perverted sex-ed curriculum and dangerous transgender policies that harm our children,” Miller said, adding she is “proud to join” Rep. Johnson “in signing onto the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act!”
The original cosponsors include: GOP Representatives Bob Good (VA), Brian Babin (TX), Jeff Duncan (SC), Vicky Hartzler (MO), Doug Lamborn (CO), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Lauren Boebert (CO), Greg Steube (FL), Debbie Lesko (AZ), Daniel Webster (FL), Ralph Norman (SC), Randy Weber (TX), Van Taylor (TX), Mary Miller (IL), Lance Gooden (TX), Louie Gohmert (TX), Glenn Grothman (WI), Bill Timmons (SC), Clay Higgins (LA), Steve Womack (AR), Tracey Mann (KS), John Joyce (PA), Scott Franklin (FL), Burgess Owens (UT), Matt Rosendale (MT), Russ Fulcher (ID), Tom Tiffany (WI), Nicole Malliotakis (NY), Doug LaMalfa (CA), Andrew Clyde (GA), Michael Guest (MS), and Dan Bishop (NC).
(Links in bold above lead to NCRM’s coverage of those specific lawmakers.)
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Big Whop’: Even Right-Wing Critics Are Slamming Elon Musk’s ‘Underwhelming’ Hunter Biden Twitter Escapade
- 'HELPING NORMALIZE A NAZI'3 days ago
Musk’s Twitter Is ‘Welcoming With Open Arms’ a ‘Full-Fledged Nazi’ – and Recommending Users Follow Him: Reports
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Anathema to the Soul of Our Nation’: Trump Pilloried for Demanding ‘Termination’ of the US Constitution
- News9 hours ago
Revealed: Trump Paid Off Millions in Secret Debt to North Korea-Linked Company While in Office
- ANALYSIS6 hours ago
Not Just the Donald Trump Dinner: Dangers of the Kanye West – Nick Fuentes Partnership
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM8 hours ago
Listen Live: SCOTUS Hears Christian Right Religion vs. LGBTQ Civil Rights Challenge
- 'INAPPROPRIATE'5 hours ago
‘What the Hell, Sam’: Justice Alito Slammed for Making ‘Joke’ About Black Children in KKK Costumes
- 'REGURGITATING RIGHT WING TALKING POINTS'2 hours ago
‘Venom’: Experts Shocked as Gorsuch Angrily Accuses Colorado of Forcing Anti-LGBTQ Baker Into ‘Re-Education Program’