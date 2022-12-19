News
First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
George Santos, the first out gay non-incumbent Republican to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, calls himself the “full embodiment of the American dream,” but he appears to have a fraudulent résumé. The New York Times‘ Monday morning bombshell, however, includes some facts that have been previously reported, including in a press release published by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in August, well before Election Day, that apparently was largely ignored.
Santos, endorsed by House GOP Caucus Chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik, also of New York, is a far-right MAGA Republican who will be sworn into office next month after winning a pivotal race for an open congressional seat.
According to the Times’ investigation, Santos has made the following claims, none of which the paper of record could verify.
Santos, who defeated his Democratic rival who is also gay, claims four of his co-workers were killed during the horrific Pulse nightclub mass shooting terror attack. The Times reports its “review of news coverage and obituaries found that none of the 49 victims appear to have worked at the various firms named in his biography.”
READ MORE: ‘Enormous Evidence’: J6 Hearings Prove Trump’s ‘Culpability’ for Riot ‘Through the Roof’ Declares Legal Expert
Santos claims he worked for both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but both Wall Street firms “told The Times they had no record of his ever working there.”
Santos claims he graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but officials “could find no record of anyone matching his name and date of birth graduating that year.” He also claims, on the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) website (archived), that he attended New York University, but “an N.Y.U. spokesman found no attendance records matching his name and birth date.”
The Times reports Santos even claimed he founded “an animal rescue charity that saved more than 2,500 dogs and cats,” but there is “little evidence that his animal rescue group, Friends of Pets United, was, as Mr. Santos claimed, a tax-exempt organization: The Internal Revenue Service could locate no record of a registered charity with that name.” Santos “cited the group as proof of a history of philanthropic work.”
The animal rescue group held one fundraiser, but “the event’s beneficiary, who asked for anonymity for fear of retribution, said that she never received any of the funds, with Mr. Santos only offering repeated excuses for not forwarding the money.”
Santos has a history of facing evictions for more that $12,000 in unpaid rent for two apartments between 2015 and 2017, but in 2021 he tweeted from a different perspective.
“Will we landlords ever be able to take back possession of our property? My family and I nearing a 1 year anniversary of not receiving rent on 13 properties!!! The state is collecting their tax, yet we get 0 help from the government. We worked hard to acquire these assets,” he claimed. “Now it almost feels like we are being punished. I hope that the my senate can see how much harm they are causing us. #landlordrights #EqualRights“
READ MORE: Stefanik-Endorsed Candidate Called Black People ‘Dumb and Hungry,’ Said Trump Sexual Assault Accuser ‘Probably Enjoyed’ It
Santos also worked for Harbor City Capital, a Florida-based investment company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against, “accusing the company and its founder of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme.” Santos was not named in the lawsuit.
That’s just part of the Times’ extensive reporting, reporting that could have been published before the election by the New York-based newspaper.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in August, months before the November election, warned New York voters about Santos.
While the DCCC focused on Santos’ more recent activities, it did report on what it called his “extreme views,” “shady personal finances and ponzi scheme ties,” and his alleged charity.
“Santos failed to file a Personal Financial Disclosure (PFD) for 2021 or 2022 – something he knows is required of a congressional candidate. It begs the question: what is Santos hiding?” the DCCC asked. “Santos failed to disclose any assets or money in his bank accounts on his 2020 PFD, yet loaned his campaign more than $80,000, and has continued to self-fund his 2022 campaign – including a self loan of half a million dollars in the first quarter of 2022.”
“On top of his shady personal finances and ponzi scheme ties,” the DCCC claimed, “Santos claimed he founded and ran a nonprofit animal rescue operation called Friends Of Pets United, but no such organization was found in the IRS’ database.”
The DCCC also highlighted Santos’ views on the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“While Americans watched in horror as far-right extremists – inspired by the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election – stormed the Capitol, issued death threats to elected officials, and injured more than 140 police officers in a deadly riot, George Santos praised the rioters. Santos, who has spread debunked lies about ‘rampant fraud’ in the 2020 presidential election, was at the Stop the Steal Rally on January 6th, and even claimed it ‘was the most amazing crowd and the President was at his full awesomeness that day.'”
It also warned that Santos is extremely anti-choice, and would support criminalizing abortion.
“Not only has Santos prided himself as being ‘unapologetically’ anti-choice, he has also admitted that he ‘would be in favor of’ criminalizing doctors who performed abortions, and that he believed rape victims needed to have ‘proven police documentation’ in order to receive an abortion.”
It wasn’t only the DCCC that warned voters about Santos.
READ MORE: Texas GOP Rep. Hires Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Execute Drag Show Attendees
In April, The Daily Beast reported Santos “served as regional director of accused scam firm Harbor City Capital, which allegedly misappropriated millions.”
The Beast, using his full name, Devolder-Santos, called him a “young, gay Republican born in New York City to Brazilian immigrants, congressional candidate,” saying he “has embraced a public image as a ‘walking, living, breathing contradiction.'”
“But the would-be successor to Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-New York) seems less eager to share another detail of his personal story: for all his rants against ‘the swamp,’ Devolder-Santos served as a director of an investment firm authorities say bilked millions of dollars from its customers.”
The Daily Beast also reported Santos has a company incorporated in Florida, “one of six stakeholders in Red Strategies USA, another firm founded in the Sunshine State that same month. Five of the six companies involved in Red Strategies belong to former Harbor City employees, including the ex-CFO; the last belongs to Devolder-Santos’s campaign treasurer.”
“Florida state records show Red Strategies as an active concern, and Federal Election Commission disclosures reveal the firm continued to receive payments from Tina Forte—a QAnon-friendly challenger to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—through the end of December 2021.”
Image via Facebook
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
In addition to referring four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Dept. of Justice, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Monday afternoon is also calling for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and three others to appear in public to answer questions about what they knew and what role they played in the ex-president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Axios reports a partial copy of the Committee’s report “charges McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) with violating House rules requiring members to conduct themselves ‘at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.'”
The four Members’ “willful failure” to comply with congressional subpoenas “reflects discredit on Congress,” the report says, according to Axios.
The report calls for the four Republicans to be sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee.
“The committee’s report also calls for the four members, as well as House Republicans who attended a Dec. 21 meeting at the White House on schemes to overturn the 2020 election, to testify publicly,” Axios adds. “They ‘should be questioned in a public forum about their advance knowledge of and role in President Trump’s plan to prevent the peaceful transition of power,’ it says.”
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) one of the January 6 Committee members, after Monday’s hearing told reporters “someone like” McCarthy “should never become Speaker of the House.”
McCarthy is the top GOP candidate to become the next Speaker but he reportedly is having a difficult time getting 218 Republicans to support him.
“Someone who has the willful disregard for the best interests of the country and our institutions, someone who himself supported voting to overturn the election,” Schiff said. “Someone like that should never be given the responsibility of governing.”
Watch below or at this link.
NEW: I asked @RepAdamSchiff about the committee’s referrals of members of Congress to the Ethics Committee, including @GOPLeader. “Someone who himself supported voting to overturn the election, someone like that should never be given a responsibility of governing,” said Schiff. pic.twitter.com/NC4FWisBMF
— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) December 19, 2022
News
‘Premeditated’: J6 Committee Reveals Trump ‘Planned to Declare Victory’ Regardless of Outcome
In a critically important moment during the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s final hearing, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) announced that Donald Trump’s false claims of winning the election on election night and after were part of a “premeditated” plan to stay in office.
“Beginning even before the election, and continuing through January 6 and thereafter, Donald Trump purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud in order to aid his effort to overturn the 2020 election,” Rep. Lofgren told her fellow Committee members. “Ex-President Trump’s decision to declare victory falsely on election night wasn’t a spontaneous decision.”
“It was premeditated.”
“The committee has evidence that ex-President Trump planned to declare victory and unlawfully to call for the vote counting to stop and that he told numerous allies about his intent and the weeks before the election. The committee found that Mr. Trump raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors the proceeds from his fundraising we have learned have been used in ways that we believe are concerning.”
READ MORE: First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
“In particular, that committee has learned that some of those funds were used to hire lawyers have also obtained evidence of efforts to provide or offer employment to witnesses. For example, one lawyer told the witness, the witness could in certain circumstances, tell the committee that she didn’t recall facts when she actually did recall them. That lawyer also did not disclose who is paying for the lawyers representation, despite questions from the client seeking that information.”
He told her, ‘we’re not telling people where funding is coming from right now.’ We’ve learned that a client was offering potential employment that would make her quite financially very comfortable as the date of her testimony approached, by entities that were apparently linked to Donald Trump and his associates.”
“These offers were withdrawn or didn’t materialize. As reported the content of her testimony circulated. The witness believed this was an effort to affect her testimony, and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the committee from finding the truth.”
“Based on this assembled evidence, the Select Committee has reached a series of specific findings, and many of these findings pertain to what has been called ‘The Big Lie,’ the enormous effort led by ex-president Trump to spread baseless accusations and misinformation in an attempt to falsely convince tens of millions of Americans that the election had been stolen from him,” Rep. Lofgren also said, as The Washington Post reports.
Watch below or at this link.
“It was premeditated”: Rep. Lofgren says Donald Trump’s declaration of victory falsely on election night in 2020 was part of a larger plan. https://t.co/CEZV3uw7rp pic.twitter.com/YfO47bqRA6
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 19, 2022
News
Watch Live: J6 Committee Expected Vote on Criminal Referral of Donald Trump to DOJ and White House Response
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold its final hearing Monday at 1 PM ET and is expected to vote on up to three criminal referrals to the U.S. Dept. of Justice for Donald Trump, the ex-president it has been investigating for his actions related to the 2021 attempted coup. After the historic hearing the White House will hold a news briefing. Both can be watched live below.
The J6 hearing will be televised live, and can be watched below, along with on C-SPAN, and major cable news networks. MSNBC, CNN, and even Fox News are scheduled to air what will be a historic event.
In addition to expected criminal referrals to DOJ for Donald Trump, the Committee reportedly will make additional referrals.
READ MORE: ‘Donald Trump Very Clearly Engaged in an Insurrection’: 41 Democrats Introduce Bill to Ban Ex-President From Office
Last week Axios reported Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said there could be additional evidence released on Monday, along with “five or six” different categories of referrals, including to the Dept. of Justice, the Federal Election Commission, and the House Ethics Committee. Politico’s Kyle Cheney also reported the referrals could include “Bar discipline.”
The Committee on Monday will also release much of its final report, which reportedly will be eight chapters.
Watch the hearing and the White House’s news briefing live below or at this link.
Image by lev radin / Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Dimwitted’ and ‘Dysfunction’: Republicans Buried by Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Over Post-Midterm Chaos
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'3 days ago
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Bill to Ban Sexual Images Entirely from the Internet
- News6 hours ago
First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
- News1 day ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Explains How It Will Work if J6 Committee Refers Trump to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
- News8 hours ago
‘Enormous Evidence’: J6 Hearings Prove Trump’s ‘Culpability’ for Riot ‘Through the Roof’ Declares Legal Expert
- News3 hours ago
‘Premeditated’: J6 Committee Reveals Trump ‘Planned to Declare Victory’ Regardless of Outcome
- News5 hours ago
Watch Live: J6 Committee Expected Vote on Criminal Referral of Donald Trump to DOJ and White House Response
- CRIME3 hours ago
Watch: J6 Committee Votes to Send Four Criminal Referrals Against Donald Trump to DOJ