'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'
Far-Right Roasts Conspiracy Nut Mike Lindell for Questioning Ron DeSantis’ Victory
Far-right figures are roasting Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist, for claiming that election fraud occurred in the 2022 election victory of Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the presumed front-runner for the Republican presidential nominee.
Lindell, who has long claimed that voting machines helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, recently said that he wants to audit DeSantis’ 11-point victory in Miami-Dade County.
“I don’t believe it,” Lindell said on his Frank Speech website Tuesday evening, according to The Daily Beast. “So it’s just going to show everybody— just like we always tell you about Democrats where they stole their elections…I’m going to find out if Dade County—what happened there.”
Lindell’s co-host called DeSantis’ victory in Miami-Dade County “historical”, noting that “normally Republicans don’t win that county.” Lindell told the aforementioned publication that conservative pundits “must have ownership in Dominion [Voting Systems],” the same voting machine manufacturers who, he claimed, helped steal votes from Trump in 2020.
Lindell said he and his team would need about “two weeks” to investigate possible voting “deviations” to help “get rid of these electronic voting machines.”
But, Lindell may find his efforts hampered considering that he has neither legal standing nor an official office to investigate.
Responding to Lindell’s quest, anti-LGBTQ conservative writer James Lindsay wrote, “Mike Lindell is a highly patriotic but extremely vulnerable man being used without his realizing it to discredit real election integrity efforts.”
Everything down to the wording of this makes me think that Mike Lindell is a highly patriotic but extremely vulnerable man being used without his realizing it to discredit real election integrity efforts, which is evil and sad if correct. https://t.co/pWgXVUPEUN
— James Lindsay, desynchronizing active measures (@ConceptualJames) December 21, 2022
Former Newsmax TV host John Cardillo wrote, “Lindell needs to go away. He’s being interviewed by a guy he funds, on his own network, spewing lunatic conspiracy theories. DeSantis did well in FL because he did an amazing job for FL. Lindell’s BS is pathetic, and he should stop listening to grifters using him for $$$.”
An editor at the conservative blog RedState mocked Lindell, writing, “I mean, DeSantis’ victory margins are just as insane as THIS AMAZING NEW DEAL ON MYPILLOW IF YOU GO TO MYPILLOW DOT COM AND…”
After the 2020 election, Lindell has used his public platform to accuse various election officials of wrongdoing. His election claims have not only failed to materialize substantial evidence, but they’ve also made him the target of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.
Lindell hosted an August 2021 “cyber symposium” which, he claimed, would show that voting machines had been used for massive vote-rigging in the 2020 presidential election, but no such proof ever materialized during the event.
'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'
Supreme Court refuses to protect Mike Lindell from a billion dollar defamation lawsuit
The Supreme Court just started its new term, and among its first act, it refused to hear an appeal from Mike Lindell — the conspiracy theorist, supporter of former President Donald Trump, and MyPillow CEO — who wanted the court to throw out a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him.
The lawsuit was filed by Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting machines, to litigate against Lindell for his repeated claims that their machinery played a role in “stealing” the 2020 election from Trump. He made his claims on Fox News and various media and social media outlets.
In response to Dominion’s lawsuit, Lindell filed a countersuit accusing the voting machine company of using the court system to “silence Lindell’s and others’ political speech about election fraud and the role of electronic voting machines in it.”
His countersuit also accused the company of “waging lawsuit warfare on private citizens…under the auspices of ‘defending election integrity’…[rather than] fixing their notoriously and demonstrably insecure voting machines.” The lawsuit said the company had “embarked on a concerted, collective enterprise to extort silence from their dissenters or bring financial ruin on any and all who persist in speaking their minds.”
In August 2021, Lindell held a public “cyber symposium” which, he said, would show undeniable proof about how voting machines helped steal the 2020 election.
Rob Graham, a cyber expert who attended the symposium, said, “[Lindell] gave us experts NOTHING today, except random garbage that wastes our time.” Graham said the Lindell had promised to give cyber experts who attended the symposium “packet captures from the November 2020 election could be unencrypted to reveal evidence of voter fraud.” Graham said those packets were never provided.
Fox News refused to run advertisements about the symposium. Lindell was accused of using the symposium as nothing more than to try and maintain relevance and continue the narrative about the “stolen election.”
Several months after the 2020 election, Lindell claimed that Trump would return as president by August. 2021 Lindell said this would occur either through Supreme Court rulings or “two other bonus pathways” involving vote audits in states that Trump lost in 2020.
Lindell said that once the Supreme Court considers his evidence of voter fraud, the justices will unanimously rule 9-0 in favor of allowing Trump to become president once again.
Lindell was wrong.
'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'
Giuliani Tweets, Deletes Claim He ‘Refused All Alcohol’ Election Night: ‘My Favorite Drink..Diet Pepsi’
Rudy Giuliani, the former president’s former attorney, says he is “outraged” by the “lie” he claims was told by former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and former and longtime Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, that he was drunk on the night of the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani suggested he was drinking “Diet Pepsi,” while his official statement says “diet coke.”
In a tweet filled with several typos that he deleted and did not re-post, the man once nicknamed “America’s Mayor” declared: “I am disgusted and outraged at the out right [sic] lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien [sic]. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi.”
But Politico’s Nicholas Wu catches that while Giuliani says his ‘favorite drink” is “Diet Pepsi,” his “other official statement says he was ‘drinking diet coke all night.'”
Giuliani is denying being drunk that night and says he refused all alcohol that evening…”My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”
his other official statement says he was “drinking diet coke all night” https://t.co/KCHx1z0Lz8 pic.twitter.com/h5IPejxqaH
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 14, 2022
He also tweeted and deleted this: “Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien [sic] because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie?”
On Monday House Select Committee Ranking Member Liz Cheney announced during a live broadcast hearing that Giuliani was “apparently inebriated” that night, a claim supported in sworn, videotaped testimony by Miller.
The Daily Beast adds that “Giuliani’s allies also rushed to his defense. Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik ripped into Miller while stating Giuliani ‘was not drinking at all.’ The longtime Trumpworld acolyte added while appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast: ‘I don’t know why he [Miller] made this statement.’ Bannon, a longtime pal of Miller’s, insisted that Giuliani ‘has too much respect for the White House and office of the presidency ever’ [to] be intoxicated like that. Likewise, ex-Trump aide Boris Epshteyn claimed that Giuliani was ‘sober’ that night.”
