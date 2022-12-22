Far-Right Roasts Conspiracy Nut Mike Lindell for Questioning Ron DeSantis’ Victory

Far-right figures are roasting Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist, for claiming that election fraud occurred in the 2022 election victory of Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the presumed front-runner for the Republican presidential nominee.

Lindell, who has long claimed that voting machines helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, recently said that he wants to audit DeSantis’ 11-point victory in Miami-Dade County.

“I don’t believe it,” Lindell said on his Frank Speech website Tuesday evening, according to The Daily Beast. “So it’s just going to show everybody— just like we always tell you about Democrats where they stole their elections…I’m going to find out if Dade County—what happened there.”

Lindell’s co-host called DeSantis’ victory in Miami-Dade County “historical”, noting that “normally Republicans don’t win that county.” Lindell told the aforementioned publication that conservative pundits “must have ownership in Dominion [Voting Systems],” the same voting machine manufacturers who, he claimed, helped steal votes from Trump in 2020.

Lindell said he and his team would need about “two weeks” to investigate possible voting “deviations” to help “get rid of these electronic voting machines.”

But, Lindell may find his efforts hampered considering that he has neither legal standing nor an official office to investigate.

Responding to Lindell’s quest, anti-LGBTQ conservative writer James Lindsay wrote, “Mike Lindell is a highly patriotic but extremely vulnerable man being used without his realizing it to discredit real election integrity efforts.”

Everything down to the wording of this makes me think that Mike Lindell is a highly patriotic but extremely vulnerable man being used without his realizing it to discredit real election integrity efforts, which is evil and sad if correct. https://t.co/pWgXVUPEUN — James Lindsay, desynchronizing active measures (@ConceptualJames) December 21, 2022

Former Newsmax TV host John Cardillo wrote, “Lindell needs to go away. He’s being interviewed by a guy he funds, on his own network, spewing lunatic conspiracy theories. DeSantis did well in FL because he did an amazing job for FL. Lindell’s BS is pathetic, and he should stop listening to grifters using him for $$$.”

An editor at the conservative blog RedState mocked Lindell, writing, “I mean, DeSantis’ victory margins are just as insane as THIS AMAZING NEW DEAL ON MYPILLOW IF YOU GO TO MYPILLOW DOT COM AND…”

After the 2020 election, Lindell has used his public platform to accuse various election officials of wrongdoing. His election claims have not only failed to materialize substantial evidence, but they’ve also made him the target of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

Lindell hosted an August 2021 “cyber symposium” which, he claimed, would show that voting machines had been used for massive vote-rigging in the 2020 presidential election, but no such proof ever materialized during the event.