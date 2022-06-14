'APPARENTLY INEBRIATED'
Giuliani Tweets, Deletes Claim He ‘Refused All Alcohol’ Election Night: ‘My Favorite Drink..Diet Pepsi’
Rudy Giuliani, the former president’s former attorney, says he is “outraged” by the “lie” he claims was told by former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and former and longtime Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, that he was drunk on the night of the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani suggested he was drinking “Diet Pepsi,” while his official statement says “diet coke.”
In a tweet filled with several typos that he deleted and did not re-post, the man once nicknamed “America’s Mayor” declared: “I am disgusted and outraged at the out right [sic] lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien [sic]. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi.”
But Politico’s Nicholas Wu catches that while Giuliani says his ‘favorite drink” is “Diet Pepsi,” his “other official statement says he was ‘drinking diet coke all night.'”
Giuliani is denying being drunk that night and says he refused all alcohol that evening…”My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”
his other official statement says he was “drinking diet coke all night” https://t.co/KCHx1z0Lz8 pic.twitter.com/h5IPejxqaH
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 14, 2022
He also tweeted and deleted this: “Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien [sic] because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie?”
On Monday House Select Committee Ranking Member Liz Cheney announced during a live broadcast hearing that Giuliani was “apparently inebriated” that night, a claim supported in sworn, videotaped testimony by Miller.
The Daily Beast adds that “Giuliani’s allies also rushed to his defense. Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik ripped into Miller while stating Giuliani ‘was not drinking at all.’ The longtime Trumpworld acolyte added while appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast: ‘I don’t know why he [Miller] made this statement.’ Bannon, a longtime pal of Miller’s, insisted that Giuliani ‘has too much respect for the White House and office of the presidency ever’ [to] be intoxicated like that. Likewise, ex-Trump aide Boris Epshteyn claimed that Giuliani was ‘sober’ that night.”
