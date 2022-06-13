Watch: Liz Cheney Mocks ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ – and Shows He Was Behind False Claim of Trump Victory

The Ranking Member of the House Select Committee for the January 6 Attack, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, took a swipe at former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, once heralded as “America’s Mayor,” depicting him as “apparently inebriated,” while showing video of a Trump official stating Giuliani was behind Trump’s false claim he had won the election.

Making the case that then-President Donald Trump knew well he had lost, knew well there was no significant fraud, but lied to the American people anyway, Cheney told America that Giuliani provided Trump with the opinion he wanted to make those false claims.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won.”

Her claims were later upheld by video testimony of Trump campaign officials Jason Miller and Bill Stepien, who also made clear Trump had lost and was counseled to not declare victory, as did Attorney General Bill Barr.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated,” Miller says in his video deposition.

Stepien testified that he specifically counseled Trump to tell his supporters that the race was too close to call and that votes were still be counted.

