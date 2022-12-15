Biden Trolls Trump

Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman who is fighting a tough battle for re-election over years of major GOP losses, is now being accused of mismanaging the party’s finances after a report alleges during her tenure the RNC has spent millions on private jets, hotels, limousines, flowers, alcohol, clothing, and even some questionably classified “office expenses.”

“Late last week,” the far-right website RedState reports, it “was provided a report dated October 7, 2022 that examined RNC’s 2021-22 spending. It calculated more than $500,000 in private jet expenses, $64,000 at clothing retailers, and $321,000 in floral arrangements.”

Citing FEC filings, the website says “since 2017, the RNC has spent $3.1 million on private jet services, $1.3 million on limousine/chauffeur services, $17.1 million on donor mementos, $750,000 on floral arrangements, $80,000 in alcohol-related expenditures.” (Figures were published as a bulleted list.)

READ MORE: RNC Taps Right Wing Extremists to Head Group Designed to Expand GOP Appeal in Wake of Midterm Losses

“Nearly $400,000 has been spent on event tickets and other entertainment activities, including $30,000 for a private box at a Las Vegas Raiders game, $13,000 for Broadway shows, $9,400 at Madison Square Garden, and $43,000 at Top Golf locations in Texas, Nevada, Virginia, and Maryland.”

ReedState also takes issue with “what could be considered non-essential office expenses, including $25,000 on Commonwealth Joe coffee, $7,000 on cupcakes, nearly $7,000 on candles and diffusers, and $75,000 total at Pottery Barn, West Elm, Restoration Hardware, and Crate & Barrel.”

It adds that the RNC has spent $17 million on donor mementos.

“For perspective, the Democratic National Committee has spent $1.5 million on donor gifts, $35,000 on private jets, and only $1,000 for floral arrangements during the 2021-22 election cycle.”

READ MORE: ‘Grifting Scam?’: Internet Laughs as Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’ Isn’t a VP Pick but ‘Ugly’ Digital Playing Cards

Far right pundit and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis responded to the report by tweeting, “Miss Piggy: Ronna McDaniel is porking out at the RNC trough and not managing the party — or donor money — well.”

RNC donor John Rich, the country music star, told RedState that RNC leadership “has taken advantage of millions of regular, everyday Conservatives by pretending to support what Patriots support, but in reality, are blowing untold troves of cash on extravagant nonsense, and supporting RINO candidates while ignoring America First contenders.”

RedState published at the end of its report a response from McDaniel’s campaign spokesperson, who called it “a hit piece in the middle of the night.” RedState also admitted its managing editor has endorsed and is a client of Harmeet Dhillon, one of the challengers for McDaniel’s seat.

The report does not mention the Republican National Committee has often paid Donald Trump’s lawyers.

The Washington Post in October reported “the RNC has paid about $633,000 to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti, a veteran defense attorney who has represented Trump in investigations by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York attorney general’s office.”

In July, ABC News reported that since “October 2021, the Republican National Committee has paid nearly $2 million to law firms representing Trump as part of his defense against personal litigation and government investigations.”

In early November McDaniel said on CNN if Trump were to announce another presidential run the RNC would not be able to continue to pay his legal expenses. Trump announced his run for president one month ago.

Image by Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock