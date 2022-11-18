BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Merrick Garland to Announce Hand Off of Trump Criminal Investigations to a Special Prosecutor
As many Americans have been anxiously awaiting Election Day to pass fully expecting the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump for a massive list of dozens of potential crimes, Attorney General Merrick Garland will announce Friday afternoon he has handed off two of the major criminal investigations into the former president to a special counsel.
Legal experts including former DOJ officials have openly urged the Attorney General to not take this tack, which many see as merely a delay tactic. Many also remember the failed Mueller investigation which Americans only learned recently was intentionally restricted, thus doomed from the start.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to announce Friday that he has appointed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and key aspects of the criminal investigation into January 6, 2021, according to a senior Justice Department official,” CNN reports.
“The appointment of a special counsel,” The New York Times adds, “was a way for the Justice Department to insulate its investigations against Mr. Trump from political considerations. While special counsels can be fired from their positions, the process is much more arduous than removing ordinary prosecutors from a case.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Merrick Garland Announces Trump’s Presidential Candidacy Announcement Influenced Him to Appoint Special Counsel
Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday afternoon announced he has appointed a special counsel to take over two of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. Garland stressed that Donald Trump’s announcement this week was a large part of the reason he decided to appoint the special counsel.
“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.”
Garland claimed the appointment of a special counsel, which several legal exerts urged him to not do, “underscores the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”
Garland: Based on recent development, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate… pic.twitter.com/832Zx4bWB3
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Katie Hobbs Projected Winner as Kari Lake Launches Election Denial Attacks
Republican Kari Lake, endorsed by Donald Trump, was warned by close advisors over the weekend to not claim the Arizona election for governor, where she was the Republican nominee, was stolen.
She appears to be ignoring that advice.
Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Monday night became the projected winner, per NBC News and MSNBC, just hours after Lake strongly suggested the election was not conducted fairly, a claim she had started to make the day after Election Day.
Late Monday afternoon on Fox News, Lake – considered the strongest of Trump-endorsed “Big Lie” MAGA candidates – declared the election “botched,” and claimed “thousands” said they had problems voting.
READ MORE: Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
“How do you certify an election that is this botched?” Lake asked Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters. “And she’s the one that would certify her own election? Where it was botched? Where the machines did not work?”
“I don’t know how we remedy this,” Lake continued.
“The people of Arizona are furious, they’re reaching out to us by the thousands, saying, ‘I don’t think my vote was even counted,” Lake irresponsibly claimed.
She also claimed others told her, “I didn’t even get a chance to vote, there were so many hoops to jump through.”
Arizona currently has a Republican governor.
Lake said it was “outrageous” that workers could not get six hours off to vote.
Also Monday Lake and white Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk were promoting a website set up to allow supporters share personal stories of voting difficulties.
“Were you kept from voting on election day? Were you disenfranchised from voting? Did you experience irregularities at the polls? Report your experience immediately!” it reads.
The Washington Post Monday afternoon had reported that Lake is “staring down a likely loss in the Arizona governor’s race,” and “is being advised by GOP operatives and some of her closest aides to take a measured approach should she come up short in the vote tally and not ‘storm the castle,’ as one person present for the discussions described the sentiments.”
Despite being advised to not claim the election was stolen, “Lake relies largely on her own instincts, according to current and former aides, and may go in a different direction than the one suggested by her team and those in the war room.”
Watch Lake below or at this link.
Lake is calling the election botched pic.twitter.com/C5CwruDbhZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2022
Image of Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee Issues Warning – Accuses Trump of ‘Defiance’ and ‘Hiding’ After He Ignores Lawful Subpoena
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Monday evening issued a warning on Donald Trump‘s “defiance” of its subpoena, which he has ignored even after they granted him an extension. Trump was due to appear before the Committee to testify today.
“Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former President initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony,” the Committee’s Chair and Vice Chair, Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, said in a just-released statement.
Trump’s “attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year.”
READ MORE: ‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
“The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done,” they charge.
“Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power,” the statement concludes. “He is obligated to provide answers to the American people. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance.”
The statement comes just 24 hours before Donald Trump is expected to announce his third run for the White House.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Straight From the Fascist Playbook’: Political Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Third Presidential Run Announcement
- News2 days ago
‘Wildly Inaccurate’: Fact Checker Rips Apart Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Lies During 2024 Announcement
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Franklin Graham’s Extremely False Claims About the Senate’s Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Are Riling Up His Base
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
37 Senators Just Voted Against a Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages. All Were Republicans.
- News6 hours ago
Kari Lake Claims Supporters Were ‘Disenfranchised’ Because They Had to Endure the Same Conditions Black Voters Often Face
- News1 day ago
Morning Joe Marvels at Herschel Walker’s Latest Speech: ‘Rambling Incoherence Taken to Olympian Levels’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
In Tight Election Race Ron Johnson Said He Would Not Oppose Same-Sex Marriage Bill – He Will Vote Against It Today: Report