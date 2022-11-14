News
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs
Legal experts and even the U.S. Dept. of Justice are once again denouncing Donald Trump‘s attempts to avoid possible criminal prosecution and to keep mountains of classified and top secret documents he absconded with from the White House and stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.
Trump’s latest claim, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney’s reporting, is that the ex-president is arguing in a “legal brief that the mere [fact] he transported sensitive records to Mar-a-Lago while he was president means he automatically designated them as ‘personal’ while still in office, a designation he says [cannot] be challenged in court.”
“Meanwhile,” Cheney continues, “DOJ says Trump is engaged in a ‘shell game,’ attempting to claim records seized from him are ‘personal’ but, if the judge disagrees, they’re also shielded by executive privilege. DOJ says Trump can’t have it both ways.”
Legal experts agree with DOJ.
READ MORE: Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
“That’s not how it works,” says former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa, an attorney and legal and national security analyst. “The designation of records as presidential or personal happens upon creation or receipt. Seems like they were initially designated as the former because NARA has a record of them. Changing designation after that requires notifying archivist 44 U.S.C. 2203.”
Also agreeing with the DOJ’s assessment, former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, who spent 20 years at DOJ, writes: “A new shell game by Trump and his counsel is exactly right.”
“So great that Judge Dearie,” Weissmann adds, referring to Trump’s hand-picked special master, “and not [Trump appointed Judge] Cannon, will have the first crack at this– if 11th Circuit doesn’t make this all moot soon by ending the whole claim before Canon.”
Top national security attorney Bradley Moss adds, “That’s not going to hold up. That’s not what came out of the Clinton tapes decision.”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen notes that Trump’s argument “would nullify the PRA entirely,” referring to the Presidential Records Act.
READ MORE: ‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
“The outgoing president could just stuff any records he wanted in his pants,” Luppen suggests, if Trump’s legal theory were valid, “regardless of whether they were nuclear submarine secrets, pardons, or original copies of international treaties, and the people wouldn’t own them anymore.”
But Brad Heath, Reuters’ DC reporter for crime and justice offers a big picture overview, saying, “It’s hard to see why the personal/presidential categorization matters very much right now. The government routinely seizes personal records pursuant to search warrants; that’s basically why search warrants exist.”
Trump had at Mar-a-Lago more than 300 classified documents, The New York Times reported in August. Late Sunday night The Guardian reported Trump had “documents bearing classification markings” in his Mar-a-Lago office desk drawer. That could upend his claims he had declassified all the documents at Mar-a-Lago.
News
Experts Warn of MAGA and Christian Nationalists’ Reaction to GOP Losses in Arizona
The MAGA movement is out in force in Maricopa County, Arizona, as votes continue to be counted in last week’s midterm elections.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s allies are questioning the ballots cast outside same-day voting as fraudulent, echoing Donald Trump’s lies after his own election loss, and right-wing demonstrators have gathered outside vote-counting centers to denounce election officials and sheriff’s deputies stationed outside as traitors, reported The Bulwark.
“PATRIOTS RISE UP to RALLY tomorrow SATURDAY NOON at the Maricopa County Elections office (510 S. 3rd Ave. Phoenix) to pray for the Light to shine in the darkness and for His truth to be revealed!” posted far-right state Sen. Wendy Rogers last week.
A loose confederation of Boogaloo Bois, Christian nationalists and other protesters answered Rogers’ call to action, which she described as a “Jericho March” — in a clear echo of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
READ MORE: Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
“You may remember the organization named Jericho March and its role in laying the groundwork for the January 6th insurrection,” wrote Annika Brockschmidt and Thomas Lecaque for The Bulwark. “As God instructed the Israelites to walk seven times around Jericho and blow the shofar (horn) so that the walls would fall and everyone within the city would be slaughtered in God’s name, so believers have taken up the mantle of spiritual warfare and continued Jericho Marches in Maricopa County. The target that they are currently circling, which holds their enemies, is the center in which votes are being counted.”
Lake, Senate candidate Blake Masters and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem all earned Trump’s endorsement by backing his fraud claims, and they have followed the former president’s playbook in challenging their losses as illegitimate without any evidence.
“It is very unlikely that Kari Lake’s supporters will try to storm the Maricopa ballot center,” wrote Brockschmidt, the author of a book on the religious right, and Lecaque, a history professor at Grand View University. “But their ideology isn’t far from the one that drove people to march around the Capitol in the weeks before January 6th and then to attack it: the belief that not just humans but institutions can be possessed by evil spirits, by demons and powers of darkness (Eph. 6:12)—and that they have to be cleansed, purged, defeated by righteous Christians in the cosmic battle between good and evil.”
“It is ultimately a totalizing — totalitarian, even — belief system that allows for no nuance, that only knows friend or mortal foe,” the pair added. “And, crucially, while this kind of belief can wane for any number of reasons, it has never been swayed by defeat at the ballot box. Rather, it takes defeats and twists them into stories of heroic martyrdom, of promises of revenge and retribution.”
News
DOJ Now Looking at Two Espionage Cases as They Ponder Possible Trump Indictments: Legal Analyst
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explained why a report on how the Department of Justice is working diligently on how to prosecute Donald Trump for espionage indicates that investigators have the goods on the former president.
On Friday an MSNBC report stated a case in Hawaii and one in Kansas City that led to espionage charges are both being scrutinized for tips on how to pursue a Trump indictment, explaining it is “a major part of the calculus for Justice Department officials as they decide whether to move forward with charges against the former president over the classified documents found in his Florida home.”
According to McQuade, that means things have grown more serious for the former president.
“There are two questions that prosecutors ask themselves when deciding whether to bring charges,” the former prosecutor began. “The first is: can we charge? That is, is there sufficient evidence to prove the case? That’s the first question, but then there’s that second question: should we bring a case? That’s when the government looks to whether or not there’s a federal — substantial evidence to bring a case.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘A new election must be called for immediately!’: Trump flips out after another Senate win for Dems
“We want to have uniformity in the kind of cases you prosecute,” she elaborated. “In cases involving the mishandling of classified documents, typically prosecutors look for some aggravating factor beyond just mishandling. If you innocently bring home a document in your briefcase, typically that is not prosecuted. you might be disciplined. you might lose your clearance you might lose your job, but probably not be criminally prosecuted.”
“It’s some of those factors that she mentioned in the Hawaii case and others, whether the person acted willfully, that is they knew they were violating the law,” she told the host, “Whether they were disloyal to the United States, sold them to a foreign government for example, or whether they obstructed justice.”
“That’s probably the factor that is most salient in the Trump investigation,” she concluded.
Watch below or at the link:
Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
News
‘I Sent in the FBI’: After Trump Appears to Admit to Election Interference Florida Democrat Demands Court Hearing
In an angry rant Thursday night Donald Trump appeared to admit to using the U.S. Dept. of Justice to engage in election interference in the 2018 Florida election to help Republican Ron DeSantis, who was declared the winner in that gubernatorial race.
“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys,” Trump bragged on his Truth Social platform. One noted former top DOJ official suggested it could be “fraud.”
Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost to DeSantis by a slim 0.4% margin, or about 32,000 votes, is now demanding his day in court.
“I was all in for Ron,” Trump wrote, which NCRM was among the first to report, “and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win.”
RELATED: ‘Fraud’: Legal Expert Stunned After Trump Appears to Admit He Used DOJ to Interfere in Florida’s 2018 Election
Gillum’s attorneys wasted no time in acting.
“David Markus and Katherine Miller, who are representing Gillum on federal public corruption charges involving donations to his gubernatorial campaign,” Tallahassee Democrat reports, “cited Trump’s statement in a motion filed Friday in federal court saying it further supported their request for a hearing on whether the federal government selectively prosecuted Gillum because of his race. His lawyers asked for the hearing on Election Day motions that also sought dismissals on all counts.”
“Lawyers for Gillum said Trump’s statement supports a ‘prima facie case of selective prosecution (at a minimum for political purposes), because Donald Trump confirms that he took action through the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.'”
In his rant, Trump – who has been falsely alleging election fraud for years, claimed Thursday night with no evidence or proof that there had been election fraud in 2018, or “ballot theft,” as he put it.
READ MORE: ‘Dark’ Times: ‘Isolated and Meanspirited’ Trump Has Never Been More ‘Irresponsible and Chaotic’ – Report
“Former President Trump’s posts raise serious questions about how exactly Trump ‘fixed’ DeSantis’ campaign and what Trump directed the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to do, and whether there is any connection to the FBI’s investigation and later prosecution of Gillum,” Gillum’s lawyers said in their motion.
Thursday night, as NCRM reported, Andrew Weissman, the well known former General Counsel of the FBI, tweeted, “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.”
Weissman is also a DOJ veteran of 20 years, and, among other roles, served as chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and served on the 2017 special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
On Friday, Factcheck.org investigated Trump’s remarks and the situation in 2018.
“In 2018, DeSantis was declared the winner by the Associated Press on election night, which was Nov. 6, 2018. Gillum conceded defeat at about 11 p.m. that night, according to the New York Times. But with votes still being counted, Gillum closed the gap and the race was within the range of a recount by Nov. 8, 2018.”
