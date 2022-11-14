BREAKING NEWS
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expected to put on the floor this week legislation to protect the marriages of same-sex couples, in response to far right U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ call for cases to overturn the 2015 landmark Obergefell decision that found marriage equality is a constitutional right.
“The latest version of the bill clarifies religious liberties and includes language that reaffirms the bill does not validate polygamy, which some Republican members had expressed concerns about,” Semafor reports.
Several Republicans have expressed contempt for the legislation. Sen. Marco Rubio called it a “stupid waste of time.”
READ MORE: ‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
A similar House version of the Respect for Marriage Act passed with several dozen Republicans voting to support the legislation, and 157 Republicans voting against it.
These bills do not protect the right of same-sex couples to marry, they only require states that ban same-sex marriage to recognize same-sex couples’ legal marriages from other states or jurisdictions.
Specifically, should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Obergefell v. Hodges, which made the right of same-sex couples to marry the law of the land, this legislation would not prevent states from banning marriage equality.
READ MORE: ‘They Had an Insider on SCOTUS’: Legal Experts Stunned by Bombshell Clarence Thomas Was Seen as ‘Key’ by Trump Lawyers
In July, HuffPost’s Igor Bobic reported Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said “he doesn’t think House gay marriage bill is necessary,” and quoted him saying: “I think there’s a difference between matrimony as a sacrament and a legal marriage and so if someone wants to do that type of a partnership, I’m not opposed.”
At the time, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was “noncommittal,” Bobic reported.
“Given the fact that the law is settled on this,” Romney said, “I don’t think we need to lose sleep over it unless there were a development that suggested the law was going to be changed.”
When Romney was the Governor of Massachusetts that state became the first in the nation to make same-sex marriage legal. Romney was reportedly opposed to meeting with LGBTQ activists but finally did, and reportedly was surprised to learn why they wanted marriage to be legal.
“I didn’t know you had families,” Gov. Romney told the gay parents in 2004.
Also in July, CNN reported U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) “suggested he’s a no on the bill.”
“It’s a pure messaging bill. I mean, it’s obviously settled law right now,” Cassidy told CNN. “This is a pure messaging bill by a party which has failed on substantive issues, be it inflation, crime or the border, and now are looking for cultural issues in order to somehow do better in November.”
“It’s such a silly messaging bill,” he added, saying, refusing to answer if he would vote for it.
CNN also asked all 50 Republican U.S. Senators their position on same-sex marriage.
Five suggested they would likely support the bill.
“Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin (likely), Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (likely) and Thom Tillis of North Carolina (likely).”
Eight told CNN they would not, and oppose same-sex marriage. Fifteen said they were undecided, and 22 refused to respond.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
This article has been updated to note CNN asked 50 Republican Senators, not 50 Senators.
BREAKING NEWS
Democrats Will Maintain Control of US Senate: NBC News Projection
Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in a historic midterm election, NBC News projects, after calling the Nevada race for incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
Democrats now have 50 seats, Republicans 49.
One more race, the Georgia runoff, could hand Democrats a 51-seat majority if U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock wins that race over Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker.
The Senate majority instantly deflates any GOP attempts to remove President Joe Biden should a potential GOP-controlled House impeach him. A 51-seat Senate majority, should Democrats keep the Georgia seat, would allow them to get subpoena power in the Senate.
Currently, control of the House remains undecided, but it is close.
BREAKING: The Democratic Party will keep control of the U.S. Senate, @NBCNews projects. https://t.co/AMIPKbGe55 pic.twitter.com/mQW6AWVRai
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Alex Jones Now Has to Pay an Additional $473 Million: Judge
A judge on Thursday ordered far right wing extremist, conspiracy theorist, falsehoods promoter for profit, and Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million for his lies in a case involving the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
The new $473 million order comes on top of the nearly $1 billion in damaged he was ordered to pay last month.
“Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems,” the Associated Press reports. “Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by ‘crisis actors’ to enact more gun control.”
READ MORE: ‘Are We in China?’: Alex Jones Tells Parents He ‘Won’t Apologize’ for Thinking Sandy Hook ‘Might Have Been Staged’
“Eight victims’ relatives and the FBI agent testified during a month-long trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened. Strangers showed up at some of their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails. And some received death and rape threats,” the AP adds.
Reuters has confirmed the $473 million amount.
Just one month ago Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in a consolidated case. Jones for years had falsely claimed the 20 young children and six adults slaughtered while in their elementary school were “crisis actors.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Pelosi Says Brutal Attack on Husband Will Influence Her Future in Democratic Leadership
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the first woman ever to be second in line to the presidency, casually made a big announcement Monday afternoon.
Discussing the brutal, “near-fatal” attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by an extremist who promoted right wing conspiracy theories, Pelosi says the attack will influence her decision about her future in Democratic leadership, whether or not Democrats retain the majority in the House.
“Well I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi referring to the attack on her husband, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that airs Monday night at 8 PM ET.
READ MORE: ‘Have They No Decency?’: GOP Slammed as Pelosi Reveals How She Learned Her Husband Was Brutally Bludgeoned in New Interview
After pausing, she seemed to be upset, and repeated, “Yes.”
She did not indicate one way or another what that would mean.
CNN’s Gloria Borger weighed in, saying Speaker Pelosi has been “traumatized.”
Pelosi, one of just a handful of lawmakers to hold that title more than once (not concurrently), and has been one of the most successful Speakers of the House in modern history.
Watch below or at this link.
News — Pelosi says her decision to stay in her leadership position after the midterms will be impacted by the violent attack on her husband. “The decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two.” pic.twitter.com/Pd17uQa4Et
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
