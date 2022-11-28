Kellyanne Conway, Who Trump Reportedly Told He Understood He Had Lost to Biden, Testifying Before J6 Committee

Kellyanne Conway, whose work in 2016 propelled Donald Trump into the Oval Office and spent three and a half years with him as a top White House advisor, is testifying Monday morning before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

ABC News White House and Capitol reporter Gabe Ferris Monday morning said, “Kellyanne Conway is meeting with Jan. 6 Committee staffers right now. She did not answer my questions about why she is here today.”

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles posted video of Conway apparently walking into the Committee’s offices. “Conway was not subpoenaed publicly & the committee won’t say if she was appearing voluntarily,” he notes.

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin notes, “Emmet Flood, who is representing Kellyanne Conway, also represents [former Pence chief of staff] Marc Short and Mike Pence in the 1/6 investigation. The convergence of interests between Short and Pence is clear. Whether Kellyanne shares those interests? Remains to be seen.”

Attorney George Conway, a “never Trumper” who happens to be married to Kellyanne Conway, posted a screenshot from Jonathan Lemire’s book which suggests Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election.

That critical observation could prove important for prosecutors, who reportedly are already using the Committee’s work.

Conway points to a section that reads, “But off camera, [Trump] took a slightly different tone, even wondering aloud to Kellyanne Conway how he could ‘lose to fucking Joe Biden,’ in what she took as a sign that he understood, deep down, that he had been defeated, even if he was not ready to say so publicly.”

