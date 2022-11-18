News
Kari Lake Claims Supporters Were ‘Disenfranchised’ Because They Had to Endure the Same Conditions Black Voters Often Face
Republican Kari Lake, who lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, has yet to concede, but even before the race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs, Lake was crying fraud.
Lake, a top supporter of Donald Trump and his “Big Lie” falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, has been crying fraud for over a year. She made clear months ago that the only outcome she would accept was being declared the winner.
Reporters have repeatedly asked Lake to show proof of her claims of 2020 election fraud, and she has repeatedly refused.
Now she’s calling this election “botched.”
“How do you certify an election that is this botched?” Lake asked on Fox News earlier this week.
READ MORE: Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
She’s also posting accounts by her supporters complaining they had to wait in line for hours to vote, with some suggesting they don’t trust the process, with the underlying implication being that perhaps there was election fraud.
On Thursday NewsNation reported Lake “said she is collecting evidence about potential election fraud after she lost the 2022 governor’s race.”
CBS News adds that Lake “said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move.”
There are no national minimum standards for how elections should be run or what conditions are acceptable. Republicans have not only rejected attempts to put into place basic expectations, but have passed countless laws at the state level to make voting harder, especially for communities of color.
Now Lake is claiming that the very same conditions Black and minority communities have had to endure, often because white Republican lawmakers, governors, and Secretaries of State have funneled resources into white, affluent communities, is evidence of disenfranchisement.
Lake offered no opposition when actual efforts to disenfranchise Black and other minority voters were enacted across the country in red states — not to mention her own state of Arizona,
Outgoing Arizona GOP Governor Doug Ducey signed into law numerous bills passed by Republicans in the state legislature, including a highly-controvesial “proof of citizenship” bill that the U.S. Dept of Justice is calling a “textbook violation” of federal law and is now suing over. That law also mandates proof of address for newly-registered voters.
READ MORE: Watch: Reporter Schools Kari Lake as She’s Accused of Spreading Election Disinformation
Ducey also signed a law that effectively hobbles Arizona’s permanent early voting list, which ABC News reported last year is used by 75% to 80% of voters. Estimates range from 126,000 to 145,000 or more voters would be purged from the list.
So egregious is the law U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland issued a statement, saying it will “rob up to 200,000 Arizonans of the ability to vote by mail, which has been done successfully in Arizona for many years.”
“It will disproportionately affect minorities who do not vote regularly or those who move their place of residence,” Hoyer added, “and this legislation would also punish independents by making it harder for those not affiliated with a party to maintain their registration. The practical effect of this law will be, as its authors intend, to make it far harder for people to participate and vote.”
Lake never spoke out against actual efforts to disenfranchise voters, who face some of the exact same challenges her supporters claim to have encountered, challenges she now says is voter disenfranchisement.
Just look at these headlines from 2020:
“Why Do Nonwhite Georgia Voters Have To Wait In Line For Hours? Too Few Polling Places” (NPR, October 17, 2020)
“Black and Latino Voters Face Longer Wait Times on Election Day” (Carnegie Corporation of New York, September 18, 2020)
“More than 10-hour wait and long lines as early voting starts in Georgia” (The Guardian, October 12, 2020)
“Florida Republicans targeted Black voters, justice department says in filing” (The Guardian, August 17, 2022)
Lake on Thursday recorded a video alleging voters were “disenfranchised” by her Democratic opponent, now governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
“The fox was guarding the henhouse and, because of that, voters have been disenfranchised,” Lake claimed.
Also on Thursday Lake posted this highly-edited video with sensational music depicting long voting lines, presumably for voting in Arizona — lines which are unacceptable, but not uncommon across many parts of the U.S., especially in areas of red states with large minority voting populations.
I’m so sorry they did this to us, Arizona. We will not let them get away with disenfranchising our Vote.
If you experienced issues on Election Day, please submit them at https://t.co/16ZEKvDz0L pic.twitter.com/ab1ipDGcUg
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 18, 2022
Lake also posted this video of a man who say he had to wait 90 minutes in line, and when he tried to vote there were problems with the tabulator machines, which were widely reported on Election Day in Maricopa County. But as the Republican officials in charge of Maricopa County elections said in a video quickly released that morning, they had a backup system in place, which this man says was suspicious to him.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
That backup system was to place ballots in a box that would be transported to a different location to be counted — not unusual at all.
Offering zero evidence to question the election officials’ methods, Lake says this man “felt it meant they would throw his vote in the trash.”
It took Larry an hour & a half to get into his polling location
Inside, Larry’s ballot was repeatedly rejected by the tabulator. He was asked to put it in box three so it could be counted downtown.
He refused. Because he felt it meant they would throw his vote in the trash. pic.twitter.com/71mkQxbVzR
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022
The Associated Press reports on Friday that Lake “pointed to long lines at some polling places that were exacerbated by problems with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, the largest county in the state. She said the problems disenfranchised voters who couldn’t wait at the polls.”
“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable,” Lake said.
“County election officials said that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county, many of which had little to no line, with wait times posted online,” the AP notes, adding that about “17,000 ballots were not scanned at precinct-based vote counters and were instead placed in a collection box to be counted by more sophisticated machines at the county’s election headquarters.”
In another post, Lake is complaining about a two-hour wait to vote — again, too long, but very common across parts of the U.S.
It took Shannon over 2 hours to vote on Election Day.
Her first ballot showed faded ink & was rejected 8 times.
Shannon asked to spoil her ballot & was able to vote with a new ballot.
Lines were around the block.
How many people didn’t have two hours to spend at the polls? pic.twitter.com/4HgFo1DFKm
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022
Lake says this man waited an hour, there were technical issues so his ballot was also put in box to be counted.
This is Alfred from Maricopa County.
Alfred waited for an hour to vote on Election Day at his local church.
When he finally went to scan his ballot, he was rejected by the tabulators.
Alfred was told to put his ballot in a blue box so it could be counted ‘later.’ pic.twitter.com/AYWY61lqAx
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022
Placing paper ballots in boxes to be counted is how elections have been conducted literally for centuries.
Lake’s suggestions of fraud actually appears to be insufficient resources, GOP-created laws designed to make voting more difficult, and improper maintenance or testing of voting resources, like the tabulators.
She has offered no actual proof of fraud.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP Strategist Pardoned by Trump Now Convicted of Illegally Funneling Him Russian Cash: Report
Federal prosecutors have obtained a conviction of a longtime GOP strategist who illegally helped a Russian businessman funnel money to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
“Jesse Benton, 44, was pardoned by Trump in 2020 for a different campaign finance crime, months before he was indicted again on six counts related to facilitating an illegal foreign campaign donation. He was found guilty Thursday on all six counts,” The Washington Post reported. “The evidence at trial showed Benton bought a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee (RNC) event on behalf of Roman Vasilenko, a Russian naval officer turned multilevel marketer.”
Vasilenko received a photo with Trump at the time, while he was running for parliament in Russia.
IN OTHER NEWS: Fox host trashes House Republicans for ‘wasting time’ with ‘boring’ Biden investigation
“Benton began his career on the GOP’s libertarian fringe as an aide to former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), whose granddaughter is Benton’s wife. He gained mainstream credibility helping Paul’s son, Rand Paul (R-KY), win a Senate seat in 2010 and was hired by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2014 reelection campaign,” The Post reported. “But Benton resigned before that election amid an investigation into whether an Iowa state senator was bribed to support Ron Paul in the 2012 presidential race.”
Sen. Paul helped achieve a pardon for Benton two days before Christmas in 2020, when Trump was a lame duck after losing to Joe Biden, The Post reported at the time.
At the same time, Trump pardoned GOP operatives Paul Manafort and Roger Stone along with Charles Kushner, the father of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Boebert ‘Likely’ Entering Recount Territory as Her Lead Shrinks to Under 600 Votes
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may be headed to a recount, after her lead against Democrat Adam Frisch was cut in half to under 600 votes on Thursday, more than a week after Election Day.
House elections expert Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report explains, “we’re headed to an automatic recount in #CO03, where Adam Frisch (D) more than halved Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R) lead from 1,122 votes to 557 votes.”
The Associated Press offered a slightly different take, reporting, “Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead has decreased against Democrat Adam Frisch, putting the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado into the automatic recount zone Thursday with some votes still left to count.”
READ MORE: The GOP Ran on Gas and Grocery Prices. Their Top Priority After Taking the House? Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
“Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about 556 votes with new results Thursday in a race that’s being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night,” the AP wrote, adding, “Boebert’s margin puts the race within the threshold that would trigger a mandatory recount in the district.”
“The drawn-out counting of votes has been a result of waiting for mail ballots from members of the U.S. military living overseas to be received,” Yahoo News adds, reporting the race is “likely” headed to a recount.
“The deadline for the receipt of those ballots was Wednesday. Voters were also given until Wednesday to ‘cure’ ballots that were initially rejected for reasons such as that they contained mismatching signatures.”
“Officials in the state expect that the final tally could be announced on Friday. If necessary, a recount could be ordered before Dec. 5.”
Wasserman cautions it is “extremely rare for a lead of that size to be overturned in a recount.
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Will Not Seek Leadership Role, Will Remain in Congress She Says in Speech Praising American Democracy
The New York Times‘ count puts Boebert’s lead over Frisch to a mere 0.18%.
“Under Colorado law, a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate,” The Colorado Sun reports. Like Wasserman, The Sun notes, “Past recounts in Colorado haven’t dramatically shifted vote tallies.”
The recount is required to be completed by December 13.
Boebert is an ultra-MAGA supporter, QAnon and Big Lie-promoting anti-LGBTQ activist, and science denying far-right-wing extremist who opposes separation of church and state.
News
The GOP Ran on Gas and Grocery Prices. Their Top Priority After Taking the House? Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
For months it seemed all Americans heard from GOP members of Congress was how expensive it was for Republicans to fill up their tanks and grocery carts.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube complained about paying “$167 to fill up my truck today.”
$167 to fill up my truck today in Arcadia. Thanks Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/oQlOXvaXW0
— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 22, 2022
(Some alleged he had a Ford F450, with a 48 gallon tank – the photo shows 43 gallons.)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who ended up voting against every bill Democrats put forth to combat these issues often complained about gas,
Gas prices reached another record high today.
And you still can’t find baby formula.
Joe Biden’s America.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 17, 2022
Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) complained about inflation.
The last time #inflation was this high, I was at the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, TN with my family?! #Bidenflation #firepelosi pic.twitter.com/EK3I03ZSta
— James Comer (@JamesComer) February 10, 2022
READ MORE: Watch: Pelosi Will Not Seek Leadership Role, Will Remain in Congress She Says in Speech Praising American Democracy
In August he complained about the price of gas and groceries.
Democrats want you to believe they have inflation under control.
Gas is still ?? 44%
Energy utilities ?? 19%
Groceries ?? 13%
Americans won’t find any relief under economic policies pushed by the Biden Administration. Joined @MariaBartiromo to discuss this and more! pic.twitter.com/qdURqFzxmp
— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 11, 2022
Today, Rep. Comer announced now that House Republicans are in the majority they will focus their time on investigating Hunter Biden and his laptop.
On Thursday, as rumors spread about Speaker Pelosi possibly stepping down from House Democratic leadership. Rep. Comer and his fellow Republicans were trying to get reporters interested in their plans to investigate Hunter Biden, who is not a government official.
House Republicans at press conference: “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden. This is kind of a big deal, we think.”
Reporter: What about the January 6 attack on the Capitol?
House Republicans: “We’re focused on a lot of investigations now. That wasn’t one of them.” pic.twitter.com/OKKJdH8R76
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 17, 2022
CNN makes it clear.
“After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings,” CNN reported Thursday afternoon.
“In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told reporters, claiming, “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”
But Comer’s own words make his claim that they’re focus on President Biden questionable.
“If we could keep it about Hunter Biden, this is kind of a big deal,” he interjected at a GOP press conference when a reporter asked him about the January 6 insurrection and the attack on the Capitol. He gestured in frustration, looked at his colleagues, and told the reporter to talk to Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“We’re focused on a lot of investigations now, I’ve been very transparent with the media on it,” he said. “That wasn’t one of them.”
House Republicans at press conference: “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden. This is kind of a big deal, we think.”
Reporter: What about the January 6 attack on the Capitol?
House Republicans: “We’re focused on a lot of investigations now. That wasn’t one of them.” pic.twitter.com/OKKJdH8R76
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 17, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Straight From the Fascist Playbook’: Political Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Third Presidential Run Announcement
- News2 days ago
‘Wildly Inaccurate’: Fact Checker Rips Apart Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Lies During 2024 Announcement
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Franklin Graham’s Extremely False Claims About the Senate’s Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Are Riling Up His Base
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
37 Senators Just Voted Against a Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages. All Were Republicans.
- News3 days ago
Trump’s Top Allies Deserting Him on the Day He’s Expected to Announce Third Presidential Run
- News3 days ago
‘Open Hostility Off the Charts’: Battle Explodes Between Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott for Senate GOP Leadership
- CRIME3 days ago
Vandals Cite Kanye West’s Remarks in Antisemitic Graffiti Attack on Century-Old Jewish Cemetery