January 6 Committee Issues Warning – Accuses Trump of ‘Defiance’ and ‘Hiding’ After He Ignores Lawful Subpoena

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Monday evening issued a warning on Donald Trump‘s “defiance” of its subpoena, which he has ignored even after they granted him an extension. Trump was due to appear before the Committee to testify today.

“Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former President initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony,” the Committee’s Chair and Vice Chair, Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, said in a just-released statement.

Trump’s “attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year.”

READ MORE: ‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’

“The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done,” they charge.

“Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power,” the statement concludes. “He is obligated to provide answers to the American people. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance.”

The statement comes just 24 hours before Donald Trump is expected to announce his third run for the White House.

This is a breaking news and developing story.