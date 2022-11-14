BREAKING NEWS
January 6 Committee Issues Warning – Accuses Trump of ‘Defiance’ and ‘Hiding’ After He Ignores Lawful Subpoena
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Monday evening issued a warning on Donald Trump‘s “defiance” of its subpoena, which he has ignored even after they granted him an extension. Trump was due to appear before the Committee to testify today.
“Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former President initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony,” the Committee’s Chair and Vice Chair, Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, said in a just-released statement.
Trump’s “attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year.”
READ MORE: ‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
“The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done,” they charge.
“Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power,” the statement concludes. “He is obligated to provide answers to the American people. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance.”
The statement comes just 24 hours before Donald Trump is expected to announce his third run for the White House.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Katie Hobbs Projected Winner as Kari Lake Launches Election Denial Attacks
Republican Kari Lake, endorsed by Donald Trump, was warned by close advisors over the weekend to not claim the Arizona election for governor, where she was the Republican nominee, was stolen.
She appears to be ignoring that advice.
Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Monday night became the projected winner, per NBC News and MSNBC, just hours after Lake strongly suggested the election was not conducted fairly, a claim she had started to make the day after Election Day.
Late Monday afternoon on Fox News, Lake – considered the strongest of Trump-endorsed “Big Lie” MAGA candidates – declared the election “botched,” and claimed “thousands” said they had problems voting.
READ MORE: Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
“How do you certify an election that is this botched?” Lake asked Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters. “And she’s the one that would certify her own election? Where it was botched? Where the machines did not work?”
“I don’t know how we remedy this,” Lake continued.
“The people of Arizona are furious, they’re reaching out to us by the thousands, saying, ‘I don’t think my vote was even counted,” Lake irresponsibly claimed.
She also claimed others told her, “I didn’t even get a chance to vote, there were so many hoops to jump through.”
Arizona currently has a Republican governor.
Lake said it was “outrageous” that workers could not get six hours off to vote.
Also Monday Lake and white Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk were promoting a website set up to allow supporters share personal stories of voting difficulties.
“Were you kept from voting on election day? Were you disenfranchised from voting? Did you experience irregularities at the polls? Report your experience immediately!” it reads.
The Washington Post Monday afternoon had reported that Lake is “staring down a likely loss in the Arizona governor’s race,” and “is being advised by GOP operatives and some of her closest aides to take a measured approach should she come up short in the vote tally and not ‘storm the castle,’ as one person present for the discussions described the sentiments.”
Despite being advised to not claim the election was stolen, “Lake relies largely on her own instincts, according to current and former aides, and may go in a different direction than the one suggested by her team and those in the war room.”
Watch Lake below or at this link.
Lake is calling the election botched pic.twitter.com/C5CwruDbhZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2022
Image of Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
Giuliani Skates as DOJ Closes Foreign Lobbying Investigation
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani will not be charged with crimes related to his alleged foreign lobbying, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice declined to prosecute him, DOJ has said in a court filing.
“The notification came in a court filing with prosecutors asking the judge to terminate the special master who was appointed to oversee a review of documents obtained when the FBI executed a search warrant on the former New York City mayor’s home in April 2021,” CNN reports.
Prosecutors told the court, “criminal charges are not forthcoming.”
READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani ‘Most Likely to Be Prosecuted’ for His Role in Georgia Election Scheme: Legal Expert
Just Security in May of 2021 reported:
“Federal investigators recently executed search warrants at the Manhattan residence and office of Rudy Giuliani, who was former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer while he was in office. As reported by the New York Times, the search warrants are part of an ongoing investigation that is focused, at least in part, on Giuliani’s role in the Trump administration’s decision to fire Marie Yovanovitch, the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was recalled in May of 2019.”
Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld posted the notice.
BREAKING:
Federal prosecutors reveal that “criminal charges are NOT forthcoming” against Rudy Giuliani in the SDNY probe.
Story soon, @LawCrimeNews pic.twitter.com/W4XTBAPAfy
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 14, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expected to put on the floor this week legislation to protect the marriages of same-sex couples, in response to far right U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ call for cases to overturn the 2015 landmark Obergefell decision that found marriage equality is a constitutional right.
“The latest version of the bill clarifies religious liberties and includes language that reaffirms the bill does not validate polygamy, which some Republican members had expressed concerns about,” Semafor reports.
Several Republicans have expressed contempt for the legislation. Sen. Marco Rubio called it a “stupid waste of time.”
READ MORE: ‘Undermined Masculinity and Femininity’: Boebert Serves Up False Claims Against Democrats and Same-Sex Marriage Bill
A similar House version of the Respect for Marriage Act passed with several dozen Republicans voting to support the legislation, and 157 Republicans voting against it.
These bills do not protect the right of same-sex couples to marry, they only require states that ban same-sex marriage to recognize same-sex couples’ legal marriages from other states or jurisdictions.
Specifically, should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Obergefell v. Hodges, which made the right of same-sex couples to marry the law of the land, this legislation would not prevent states from banning marriage equality.
READ MORE: ‘They Had an Insider on SCOTUS’: Legal Experts Stunned by Bombshell Clarence Thomas Was Seen as ‘Key’ by Trump Lawyers
In July, HuffPost’s Igor Bobic reported Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said “he doesn’t think House gay marriage bill is necessary,” and quoted him saying: “I think there’s a difference between matrimony as a sacrament and a legal marriage and so if someone wants to do that type of a partnership, I’m not opposed.”
At the time, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was “noncommittal,” Bobic reported.
“Given the fact that the law is settled on this,” Romney said, “I don’t think we need to lose sleep over it unless there were a development that suggested the law was going to be changed.”
When Romney was the Governor of Massachusetts that state became the first in the nation to make same-sex marriage legal. Romney was reportedly opposed to meeting with LGBTQ activists but finally did, and reportedly was surprised to learn why they wanted marriage to be legal.
“I didn’t know you had families,” Gov. Romney told the gay parents in 2004.
Also in July, CNN reported U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) “suggested he’s a no on the bill.”
“It’s a pure messaging bill. I mean, it’s obviously settled law right now,” Cassidy told CNN. “This is a pure messaging bill by a party which has failed on substantive issues, be it inflation, crime or the border, and now are looking for cultural issues in order to somehow do better in November.”
“It’s such a silly messaging bill,” he added, saying, refusing to answer if he would vote for it.
CNN also asked all 50 Republican U.S. Senators their position on same-sex marriage.
Five suggested they would likely support the bill.
“Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin (likely), Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (likely) and Thom Tillis of North Carolina (likely).”
Eight told CNN they would not, and oppose same-sex marriage. Fifteen said they were undecided, and 22 refused to respond.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
This article has been updated to note CNN asked 50 Republican Senators, not 50 Senators.
Trending
- News3 days ago
DOJ Now Looking at Two Espionage Cases as They Ponder Possible Trump Indictments: Legal Analyst
- LOL2 days ago
‘We Are Not a Cult!’: GOP Senator Begs Chuck Todd Not to Call Donald Trump the Republican ‘Leader’
- BREAKING NEWS13 hours ago
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
- News17 hours ago
Experts Warn of MAGA and Christian Nationalists’ Reaction to GOP Losses in Arizona
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Democrats Will Maintain Control of US Senate: NBC News Projection
- News9 hours ago
‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
- News10 hours ago
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs