RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: A Man Said LGBTQ People ‘Deserve Death’ at a School Board Meeting – No One Stopped Him
A man addressed the Conway, Arkansas school board Tuesday night, launching into a Christian Bible-based diatribe that included his claim that LGBTQ people “deserve death.” There were LGBTQ people, including students, in the audience. There were also police officers.
No one, not the school board member, not the police, interrupted him, told him his remarks were inappropriate, violent, or even asked him to stop speaking.
And it appears no one stood up for the LGBTQ students forced to hear a man with a microphone saying they “deserve death.”
In fact, as the video below shows, the school board president thanked him when he was done.
READ MORE: 'Doesn't Get to Tell the County What They Can Read': Lawmaker Blasts Christian in Viral Video Attacking LGBTQ Library Books
“God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing,” the unidentified man can be heard saying. “They invent ways of doing evil. But let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death.”
“The LGBT community, not only continues to do these very things, but also approves of those who practice them,” he adds.
A speaker at a school board meeting in Conway, Arkansas told a crowd of students last night their queer classmates “deserve death.” The speaker was in support of a sweeping rollback of trans rights in the district and followed a trans student speaking against it. pic.twitter.com/iU66PDXtLa
— Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) October 12, 2022
On social media a woman who says she filmed the man’s biblical call for death writes, “I was actually the one videoing. There were cops in all areas of the room ready to remove anyone. The person who spoke after this man was a 10th grade student who is transgender. Many of us wanted to cause a scene but felt our presence was needed for the upcoming speakers.”
Dr. Anne J. Goldberg, a professor, posted video (below) showing the man who said LGBTQ people “deserve death.” In her video he also says God loves everyone “even” LGBTQ people.
READ MORE: Board of Florida's Largest School District Overwhelmingly Votes Against LGBTQ History Month Amid 'Indoctrination' Claims
“Tonight,” she writes, “I watched my school board ban two books about trans kids (against a committee recommendation) and enact two discriminatory policies against trans kids. I heard a member of my community say that LGBTQ folks ‘deserved death’ for their actions. No one on the board objected.”
Here is video of the speaker who said LGBTQ folks deserve death. Hear the audience clap and the board president say thank you. pic.twitter.com/aLEgxWPGS7
— Dr. Anne J. Goldberg (@entrtaininganth) October 12, 2022
“Ultimately,” The Arkansas Times reports, “the board did exactly what everyone expected: It unanimously approved a bathroom ban that could effectively out transgender students, and then voted to remove two books — both about transgender youths — from a school library, despite a committee’s recommendation otherwise.”
The Daily Beast adds that Arkansas GOP state Sen. Jason Rapert “made an appearance and spoke in favor of the bans.”
Rapert has compared LGBTQ activists to “Nazis.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Kellyanne Conway Is Now a Religious Right Crusader Using Christianity to Attack Democrats as a Paid Fox News Contributor
Former Trump 2016 campaign manager and Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has remade herself multiple times. A pollster who once had as a client Todd Akin – the GOP lawmaker who made the phrase, “if it’s a legitimate rape” infamous – Conway also did polling for Donald Trump when he was considering a run for New York governor.
Once inside the White House Conway was one of the newsiest officials, often appearing before the Fox News cameras almost daily.
Fox News viewers will once again get to see the former top Trump aide almost daily – this time as a paid Fox News contributor who is using her Christian faith as a sword to attack Democrats.
Conway is the latest Trump White House official to be hired by Fox News, and while she’s not Trump’s spokesperson any longer, she may wrangle the gig into getting her old one back. Puck reports she is being considered to helm Trump’s expected 2024 presidential run.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Says if Georgia Voters Don't Elect Him They Won't Even 'Have a Chance to Be Redeemed'
In fact, the two have something in common.
“I will tell you why he wants to run for president,” Conways told CBS News on Friday. “Donald Trump wants his old job back.”
Conway joins a long list of her former colleagues at what has become a far right wing media outlet catering to promoting anything Trump, while downplaying any negative news about the former president who is currently being investigated by prosecutors in Georgia and the U.S. Dept. of Justice for an array of possible felonies, reportedly including ones under the Espionage Act.
Conway will be right at home working alongside Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pompeo, Larry Kudlow, and Trump’s daughter-in-law and former Trump campaign official Lara Trump.
READ MORE: 'Everything Has Been a Lie': Christian Walker Drops Damning New Video Blasting His Father's 'Lies' Over Abortion
In April Vox reported that “while he hasn’t been hired by Fox, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller — known for helping to develop Trump’s nativist immigration policy — has become a fixture as a guest on Sean Hannity’s and Laura Ingraham’s shows.”
“Since the start of President Joe Biden’s term,” Media Matters reported in February, “Fox News has hired at least nine editors who previously worked for former President Donald Trump’s administration, Republican campaign offices, or Republican politicians. Many of those editors now cover politics for FoxNews.com.”
On Tuesday Conway appeared on Fox News and attacked Democrats, saying Hispanic voters “see a Democratic Party that’s openly hostile to religion. They can’t even give their thoughts and prayers when there’s a tragedy. It’s only thoughts now.”
Kellyanne: They see a Democratic Party that’s openly hostile to religion. They can’t even give their thoughts and prayers when there’s a tragedy. It’s only thoughts now. pic.twitter.com/HDL4sB5OtK
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2022
The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump calls Conway’s analysis “overly simple and, in part, … explicitly dishonest.”
“Kellyanne Conway claimed that Democrats are hostile religion, something that will surprise the vast majority of Democrats, who are religious,” he adds on Twitter. “There’s a reason that ‘religious’ doesn’t automatically mean ‘Republican.'”
One day earlier, in a segment with a chyron that reads, “The Importance of Religion,” Conway told her former and now current colleague, Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, “People are afraid to make the sign of a cross before a meal in public, they’re afraid to express their — they actually think their religion could get them canceled now, not just their politics, and think about that.”
Conway, perhaps best known for her “alternative facts” flub, offered no proof of her claim.
Kellyanne Conway: “People are afraid to make the sign of a cross before a meal in public, they’re afraid to express their — they actually think their religion could get them canceled now, not just their politics, and think about that.”
I see Christians all the time in Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/z4YVDQ4I5M
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 3, 2022
‘Doesn’t Get to Tell the County What They Can Read’: Lawmaker Blasts Christian in Viral Video Attacking LGBTQ Library Books
A Tennessee Democratic state lawmaker is responding to a viral video of a Christian woman in her home state railing against “perversion,” apparently upset with LGBTQ-themed books being in a local public library, while ranting about Satan and “revelation prophecies.”
Rep. Gloria Johnson, a retired special ed teacher, blasted the young woman who spoke in the video for about three minutes berating, lecturing, and preaching to her fellow Maury County, Tennessee residents about books she believes the public library should not have.
After introducing herself as “Stephanie” (her last name was not discernible), the young woman in the undated video declares, “I speak on behalf of God Almighty, my husband, the daughter in my womb and every law abiding God fearing taxpaying citizen here in Maury County.”
She admitted she is not from Maury County, but she did feel very comfortable telling Maury County locals what to do and think.
“We moved here from Indiana to start our family,” she said. “I will not raise kids in a county that has sexual oriented books on the counter,” she insisted, later stating, “My taxes pay [for] this place.”
“The kingdom of God is within reach,” Stephanie went on to preach. “It is within here and we live not for heaven but from heaven. What that means is when perversion permeates our county, that is when the devil gets our children. If you don’t see this you are blind. We must understand that there cannot be perversion in this county, in this country. Obviously revelation prophecies are occurring right before our eyes. But what you need to know first and foremost, that obviously the future generation is our children.”
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Doug Mastriano Calling for '40 Days of Fasting and Prayer' to Help Campaign
By the end of her lengthy rant she decreed, “God sees everything and by the grace of God, we will rise above this, but I’m not gonna let my children be raised – I’m gonna homeschool, you better believe it. I will not let my children be raised in a county like this. If we’re having sexual oriented books. You can even ask the gay community, a lot of them say why would you want to bring kids to the bars? They already think of pedophilia, why would you want them to come to the bars?”
“Understand that you serve our country second. You serve our God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob first,” she concluded.
She also flew into a false screed straight out of recent Fox News reports.
READ MORE: Trump Uses Crude Anti-LGBTQ Language – Aides Stunned by Obsession With Staffers' Sexuality: New Book
Saying, “I speak on behalf of millennials my generation,” she claimed, “We already have so many illegal aliens here who are bringing fentanyl they are killing our children, our youth.”
That’s false.
A right-wing think tank, the Cato Institute states: “Fentanyl is primarily trafficked by U.S. citizens.”
Rep. Johnson, who served in the Tennessee state House from 2013-2015, and is again serving, since 2019, also served up strong criticism against the woman in the video.
“She is welcome to monitor the books her children read, but she doesn’t get to tell the rest of the county what they can read,” Johnson tweeted.
Johnson is apparently a strong supporter of public libraries. This was posted to her Facebook page just days ago:
Watch the viral video below or at this link.
A Christian woman in Maury County, Tennessee argues against LGBTQ-themed books at her library and tells everyone they’re going to hell pic.twitter.com/F6McXs8Gs4
— Marjorie Gaylor Queen ???? (@Tim_Tweeted) September 28, 2022
‘We Need to Go All the Way’: GOP Lawmaker Brags Her ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill ‘Goes Further’ Than Florida’s But Not Far Enough
A far right Republican state lawmaker in Pennsylvania who has worked to get prayer into schools is pushing a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and bragging that it goes even “further” than Florida’s, but wants it to be even broader.
Republican state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz denies her legislation is a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but as PennLive reports it states public and charter schools “may not offer instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to a student in kindergarten through fifth grade.”
Rep. Borowicz admits that although her bill expands on Florida’s which technically bans discussion of LGBTQ issues until after third grade, she wants it to be even more broad.
“It is patterned after the Florida bill, but mine goes further,” she said. “It really needs to be protected up through 12th grade, we need to go all the way.”
She does not state what “it” is.
READ MORE: Embattled Vladimir Putin Grants NSA Classified Document Leaker Edward Snowden Russian Citizenship
PennLive reports Borowicz supports similar legislation, Senate Bill 1278, “which would allow schools to be sued for material that is ‘not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate’ at any grade level.”
The Pennsylvania Republican Party’s gubernatorial nominee, Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano, also supports the “Don’t Say Gay” bills.
Like other state’s bills, the language is intentionally broad and undefined, which experts say is intentional to create fear among teachers to steer clear away from any issue that might come near to the ban.
“Asked what sort of communication would constitute ‘instruction’ under the bill, Borowicz said, ‘I’m not going to get into the details of all that.'”
Last week when announcing her new anti-LGBTQ bill, Rep. Borowicz called for the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education to resign, “because LGBTQ-inclusive curricula and other resources were featured on the Pennsylvania Department of Education site,” WITF reports.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Top US Conservative Think Tank President for Applauding Italy's Election of 'Neo-Fascist' Prime Minister
“Everything from gender neutral days and classrooms, from 3rd to 12th grade to a tutorial on gender pronouns and instructions for teachers to ask before making false assumptions about someone’s gender identity,” Borowicz said.
Borowicz, who was first elected in 2018, she is the first woman and only the second Republican to hold that seat.
“The mission of keeping my word to the people of the 76th Legislative District starts immediately,” she said upon being sworn in.
Borowicz’s bio frequently mentions she was the “president of a nonprofit organization,” while rarely explaining what that nonprofit was.
In 2018 Borowicz “said it was for Make A Stand USA, an organization she and her sister created to get prayer gatherings at schools in 2010. She said it was her sister who paid for it and no money was made for the one event it sponsored. Two years later, she said, it was disbanded,” The Record Online reported.
Rep. Borowicz is a big fan of prayer, but the ways she has used it has caused outrage, even among her follow House colleagues.
Months after she was sworn in, an newly elected state representative, who is Muslim, was sworn in.
READ MORE: Watch: Nazis and Proud Boys Clash With Anti-Fascists Outside Texas Church Hosting Drag Queen Bingo
Borowicz delivered the House’s invocation that day, and by the time it was over she had mentioned “Jesus” thirteen times. She was accused of weaponizing pray and Islamophobia and antisemitism.
“God forgive us — Jesus — we’ve lost sight of you, we’ve forgotten you, God, in our country, and we’re asking you to forgive us, Jesus,”Borowicz said, as HuffPost reported.
“She also prayed for President Donald Trump and thanked the president for ‘unequivocally’ supporting Israel.”
“I claim all these things in the powerful, mighty name of Jesus, the one who, at the name of Jesus, every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess, Jesus, that you are Lord, in Jesus’ name,” she also proclaimed.
Think Biblically reports she also said, “thank you for this honor, Jesus. God, for those who came before us like George Washington at Valley Forge and Abraham Lincoln who sought after you at Gettysburg, Jesus, and the founding fathers in Independence Hall, Jesus, that sought after you and fasted and prayed for this nation to be founded on your principles and your words and your truths.”
“Jesus, I thank you for this privilege, Lord, of letting me pray, God, that I Jesus am your ambassador here today. Standing here, representing you — the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords, the Great I Am, the one who is coming back again, the one who came died and rose again on the third day,” she prayed.
Watch Rep. Borowicz’s prayer below or at this link.
