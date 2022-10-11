News
Biden: ‘I Believe I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’ (Video)
President Joe Biden says he believes he can beat his one-term predecessor one more time.
In a wide ranging interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, President Biden was asked if “one of the calculations” he is making is if he thinks he is “the only one that can beat Donald Trump.”
The President, with a smile, responded: “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”
READ MORE: Trump Plotted to Trade Mar-a-Lago Files for ‘Sensitive Documents’ About His 2016 Campaign Russia Ties: Report
Trump is not currently a political candidate, and is facing several criminal investigations, and numerous lawsuits for a variety of issues. He is rumored to be planning a White House run and is unofficially campaigning. But he is also taking advantage of federal campaign finance laws that allow him to collect and spend funds with less reporting requirements and fewer strings than if he had declared he is a candidate.
President Biden did say he has not yet made a decision on running in 2024, and will wait until after the midterms.
Watch below or at this link:
Biden’s CNN interview ends with him saying “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again” and that he’s rooting for the Phillies because “if I weren’t I’d be sleeping alone. I married a Philly girl.” pic.twitter.com/aoiCMEYFOw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2022
News
Woman Had to ‘Repeatedly’ Beg Herschel Walker to Pay for the Abortion He Urged Her to Get: Report
The woman Herschel Walker said he did not know who is the mother of one of his children had to repeatedly beg the former NFL star to send her money for the abortion he urged her to have in 2009. He now admits he does know her, but says she’s the one who’s lying.
“I didn’t know who it was until last week,” Walker said today in an interview that airs Tuesday evening on ABC News. “And I went, ‘Oh, that’s not true.'”
.@linseydavis sits down with GA Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.@LinseyDavis: “Did you ever, to your knowledge, give money to pay for the cost of an abortion?”
Walker: “No.”
Watch TONIGHT on @abcnewslive Prime at 7PM ET or stream on @hulu. https://t.co/Voga6OJEkC pic.twitter.com/0lD0vHOwRM
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 11, 2022
But it is true, according to The Washington Post.
“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman, whose name is not being released because of her child, told The Post.
READ MORE: ‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report
“We did this too. Both of us did this. We both know how babies are made,” she says she told Walker.
The Post says it has proof he paid for her abortion.
“The woman, who lived in the Atlanta area at the time, said she became pregnant when she was unemployed and had less than $600 in her bank account. Walker sent a $700 check about a week after the procedure via FedEx, the woman said. The Post reviewed an image of the check that was printed on an ATM slip, with Walker’s name and an address matching where he lived at the time.”
The Post adds that the woman “had to repeatedly press the former football star and now-Republican Senate nominee in Georgia for funds to pay for a 2009 abortion that she said he wanted her to have, according to the woman and a person she confided in at the time.”
The Post has more proof.
“A copy of the check and deposit slip reviewed by The Post includes Walker’s signature and name. It was deposited nine days after the woman said she had an abortion. The Post has reviewed a receipt for $575 at a women’s medical center that day. She said she did not know exactly how much an abortion would cost and estimated the amount she told Walker she would need based on online searches.”
Walker, who did not serve in the U.S. military, was campaigning Tuesday with GOP Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott. He made disparaging remarks about America’s transgender service members during one of his speeches.
Walker’s net worth in 2009 its not known, but chances are he was well-off. Today, his financial disclosures say he is worth “between $29 million and $65 million, and he pulled down about $4 million in income from late 2020 through late 2021,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
READ MORE: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’: Herschel Walker Says if He Paid for an Abortion He Would ‘Be Forgiven’
Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s “financial disclosures, filed last year during his campaign, showed the pastor of an Atlanta church has a net worth between $555,014 and $1.3 million.”
Warnok is the “Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” the church’s website states.
Unlike most political candidates Walker was giving paid speeches even after declaring his candidacy. He earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for them.
Watch Walker’s interview above or at this link.
News
New Moves Show Merrick Garland’s Indictment of Trump Is ‘Inevitable’: Analysis
Atlantic journalist Franklin Foer has been closely observing Attorney General Merrick Garland for months, and he now believes that a criminal indictment of the twice-impeached former president is “inevitable.”
After offering a disclosure that he has no personal knowledge about whether Garland plans to indict Trump, he nonetheless thinks that the attorney general is preparing to press charges against him because his dedication to the rule of law leaves him with no choice.
“An indictment would be a signal to Trump, as well as to would-be imitators, that no one is above the law,” Foer argues. “This is the principle that has animated Garland’s career, which began as the Justice Department was attempting to reassert its independence, and legitimacy, after the ugly meddling of the Nixon years.”
Foer then recounts Garland’s career at length, and in particular summarizes ample evidence that Garland is, at heart, an institutionalist who would ideally love to avoid indicting Trump and igniting a political firestorm that could lead to a new wave of political violence.
IN OTHER NEWS: Kevin McCarthy made GOP colleague cry after she told reporters truth about his Jan. 6 Trump call: book
However, he also argues that Trump’s behavior has brought out a pugnaciousness in Garland that he had previously not seen.
“When Trump began to assail the search of Mar-a-Lago, Garland asked the court to unseal the inventory of seized documents, essentially calling out the ex-president’s lies,” argues Foer. “Rather than passively watching attacks on FBI agents, whom Trump scurrilously accused of planting evidence, Garland passionately backed the bureau. As Trump’s lawyers have tried to use a sympathetic judge to slow down the department’s investigation, Garland’s lawyers have responded with bluntly dismissive briefs, composed without the least hint of deference.”
Foer concludes by noting that while Garland will only indict Trump if he believes there is overwhelming evidence against him, he thinks that bar has been met and that the attorney general will act.
“Every time he’s asked about the former president, he responds, ‘No one is above the law,'” he writes. “He clearly gets frustrated that his answer fails to satisfy his doubters. I believe that his indictment of Trump will prove that he means it.”
News
Time for the DOJ to ‘Stop Playing Trump’s Reindeer Games’ and Indict Him: Former Federal Prosecutor
Reacting to a report in the New York Times that Donald Trump plotted with aides to use the sensitive documents he illegally took with him to Mar-a-Lago after losing his 2020 re-election bid as bargaining chips to gain access to documents related to an investigation into his ties to Russia, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said enough is enough and the DOJ needs to indict him.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” Kirshner claimed the DOJ has been overly tolerant of the former president’s delaying tactics as they investigate him and that they have enough on him already to prosecute.
“You know, Trump is all about the quid pro quo, isn’t he? This for that,” he told the host. “And it proves a couple of things if this reporting is accurate, and we have no reason to believe it’s not, but, first of all, he knew he had the documents. He knew the documents were of some value, frankly, he knew that he had no right to possess the documents because he was negotiating for their return to the federal government.”
“I don’t know why the government negotiated with somebody that I have called a classified documents terrorist for so long rather than taking the kind of law enforcement activity that the Department of Justice would have taken if you or if I were in possession of stolen national security information,” he added.
RELATED: Trump plotted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive documents’ about his 2016 campaign Russia ties: report
“Donald Trump is now exposing himself as somebody who is willing to take property that he stole and leverage it to his own benefit for other information that he wants, that he has no right to, from the federal government,” he elaborated. “I analogize it to a situation where your neighbor stole your TV, and then said if you want to back give me $500. Well in concrete terms, that’s what Donald Trump was doing with these stolen documents.”
“I do wish that the Department of Justice would stop playing Donald Trump’s reindeer games, stop playing on Donald Trump’s playing field because civil litigation is Donald Trump’s playing field and it’s where he can best weaponize the delay that is inherent in the civil litigation process and you know how the DOJ can put an end to all of that? Indict him in federal district court in Washington D.C.” he insisted.
Watch below or at the link:
