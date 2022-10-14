‘Drivel and Pure Nonsense’: Legal Expert Mocks Trump’s 14 Page Response to Select Committee’s Subpoena

Donald Trump has posted a 14-page letter to his Truth Social account, addressed to the Chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), that is being mocked by many including one legal experts who writes it off as “drivel and pure nonsense.”

The letter, filled with lies and false claims, most of which he has made before, does not address the main issue at hand: if Donald John Trump, as Ranking Member Liz Cheney called him Thursday, will comply with the lawful subpoena the Committee voted unanimously to serve on the former president, requiring him to testify under oath.

“Not going to post or retweet Trump’s ‘response’ to @January6thCmte Chair, Bennie Thompson, because it’s drivel and pure nonsense,” tweeted attorney Katie S. Zhang, an NBC and MSNBC anchor, host, and legal contributor.

In reply, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said: “This is the correct response.”

Trump’s letter falsely includes words and phrases like, “Charade and Witch Hunt,” “massive Election Fraud,” “Radical Left Democrats,” “Russia, Russia, Russia,” “Impeachment Hoax #1,” “Impeachment Hoax #2,” “the $48 Million Mueller Report,” “No Collusion!” “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine,” “atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign,” “American Patriots,” “Antifa,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Crime of the Century,” “totally illegal and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” “Rigged and Stolen,” “Fake News Media,” “Unselect Committee,” and “very poor television ratings.”

“If you thought Trump was about to concede, you thought wrong,” writes British broadcaster Anthony Davis. “This deluded narcissist is taking the entire country down with him.”

Veteran talk radio host Nicole Sandler of The Nicole Sandler Show commented, “Oy.”

“The former guy,” Sandler says, referring to Trump, “tired of shaking his fist at the TV screen, sent J6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson a 14-page letter. It’s littered with the same tired lies he’s been spewing as he whines incessantly while offering nothing by way of facts or veracity.”

Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian