‘Drivel and Pure Nonsense’: Legal Expert Mocks Trump’s 14 Page Response to Select Committee’s Subpoena
Donald Trump has posted a 14-page letter to his Truth Social account, addressed to the Chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), that is being mocked by many including one legal experts who writes it off as “drivel and pure nonsense.”
The letter, filled with lies and false claims, most of which he has made before, does not address the main issue at hand: if Donald John Trump, as Ranking Member Liz Cheney called him Thursday, will comply with the lawful subpoena the Committee voted unanimously to serve on the former president, requiring him to testify under oath.
“Not going to post or retweet Trump’s ‘response’ to @January6thCmte Chair, Bennie Thompson, because it’s drivel and pure nonsense,” tweeted attorney Katie S. Zhang, an NBC and MSNBC anchor, host, and legal contributor.
READ MORE: ‘Plan Is to Literally Kill People’: Secret Service Ignored ‘Substantial Intel’ About Proud Boys – Expert Asks Was It ‘Intentional’
In reply, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said: “This is the correct response.”
Trump’s letter falsely includes words and phrases like, “Charade and Witch Hunt,” “massive Election Fraud,” “Radical Left Democrats,” “Russia, Russia, Russia,” “Impeachment Hoax #1,” “Impeachment Hoax #2,” “the $48 Million Mueller Report,” “No Collusion!” “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine,” “atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign,” “American Patriots,” “Antifa,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Crime of the Century,” “totally illegal and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” “Rigged and Stolen,” “Fake News Media,” “Unselect Committee,” and “very poor television ratings.”
“If you thought Trump was about to concede, you thought wrong,” writes British broadcaster Anthony Davis. “This deluded narcissist is taking the entire country down with him.”
READ MORE: ‘Denied’: Supreme Court Smacks Down Trump’s Emergency Request Over Classified Documents Retrieved From Mar-a-Lago
Veteran talk radio host Nicole Sandler of The Nicole Sandler Show commented, “Oy.”
“The former guy,” Sandler says, referring to Trump, “tired of shaking his fist at the TV screen, sent J6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson a 14-page letter. It’s littered with the same tired lies he’s been spewing as he whines incessantly while offering nothing by way of facts or veracity.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
J6 Committee Will Vote to Subpoena Donald Trump During Hearing: Report
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will conclude its ninth and possibly final televised public hearing by voting to issue a subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president who, it has claimed with massive, damning evidence, committed fraud.
“The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC,” CNBC reports.
“Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., clarified in his opening statement that Thursday’s presentation is technically not a hearing, but a “formal committee business meeting” so members can potentially hold a vote on further investigative action.”
During Thursday’s hearing, members of the Committee showed large amounts of evidence that the former president, as far back as July of 2020, had a “premeditated” plan to declare victory regardless of the actual outcome of the election.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘Furious’ Trump ‘Raging’ for ‘Days’ Over DOJ Classified Documents, Fraud, and Defamation and Rape Cases: Report
Donald Trump is “furious” and has been “raging the last few days” over three of the numerous legal cases he is facing.
According to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, the former president’s rage is over the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s classified documents case, the defamation case against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll who alleges he raped her, and a so-called “pyramid scheme” which he and some of his family members were involved in. He is being sued for fraud in that case, and was forced to give a deposition in it last week.
On Wednesday a federal judge said Trump should not be allowed to delay the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and ordered him to give a deposition next week, refusing his request for a delay.
“Trump put out a statement yesterday excoriating E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after she accused him of rape decades earlier. He is said to have been raging the last few days over DOJ docs case as well as Carroll case,” Haberman writes, “in which he is set to be deposed next week, as well as furious about a deposition he gave in lawsuit related to ACN, which he gave this past Tuesday.”
READ MORE: ‘No Crime’: Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal
In his rant Wednesday night some legal experts say he established further evidence for Carroll’s defamation case. He had argued his comments were protected because he made them while being president. While that argument is in question, he now is no longer president.
‘No Crime’: Trump Posts Incoherent Late-Night Rant as New Reports Further Implicate Him in Docs Scandal
Former President Donald Trump late on Wednesday posted an incoherent rant on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post reported that the government has an insider witness who has implicated the former president in potential obstruction of justice.
Hours after the Post reported that a witness has told investigators that Trump personally ordered that top-secret government documents be moved to his personal residence even after he received a subpoena demanding their return, Trump took to Truth Social to claim that no crime had been committed.
“There is no ‘crime’ having to do with the storage of documents at Mar-a- Lago, only in the minds of the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country, and were just forced by the Courts to give me back much of what they took (STOLE?) during their unprecedented and unnecessary break in of my home,” the former president wrote.
In reality, the government has not been forced to return the documents they seized, as they are not the property of the twice-impeached former president. Additionally, executing a lawful search warrant is not a “break in.”
RELATED: His ‘goose is cooked’: Legal experts say new Trump bombshell is ‘aggravating factor’ that makes an indictment more likely
Trump concluded his rant by by falsely claiming that former presidents are the rightful owners of highly sensitive intelligence documents, including information about foreign nations’ nuclear programs.
“The Clinton ‘Socks Case,’ which is law, says it all belongs to ‘the President,’ NO CRIME, and the Presidential Record Act is simple, ‘negotiate,’ and NO CRIME,” he wrote. “These people are CRAZY!!!”
