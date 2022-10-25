News
Dr. Oz: I Believe Abortion Should Be Between a Woman, Her Doctor, and ‘Local Political Leaders’ (Video)
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania, said during Tuesday night’s debate against Democrat John Fetterman, that he believes abortion should be between a woman, her doctor, and “local political leaders,” as a part of democracy.
“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz said, despite refusing to say earlier if he would support Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 15-week nationwide abortion ban legislation.
“As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all.”
READ MORE: ‘In the Interest of Protecting the US’: Independent Drops Out, Endorses Fetterman Ahead of Debate
“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, leading the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” Oz declared.
Oz and Fetterman are battling for a seat in Washington, D.C.that likely will decide control of the entire U.S. Senate.
Watch below or at this link.
Oz says “women, doctors, [and] local political leaders,” should be the ones making decisions on abortion. pic.twitter.com/nDGsvAcTpY
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 26, 2022
News
Watch Live: Fetterman vs. Oz US Senate Debate
The one and only debate between Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, the current Pennsylvania Lt. Governor, and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, will be Tuesday night starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch live below, or online and within Pennsylvania on WPHL. On cable you can watch via the right-leaning station NewsNation.
Political pundits say the Pennsylvania race could determine which party controls the Senate next year. Democrats were largely expected to hold the Senate but in the past few weeks GOP dark money PACs have flooded the airwaves with nearly one billion dollars in campaign ads, and the Democratic advantage is quickly evaporating, according to analysts like FiveThirtyEight.
Early voting is surpassing 2018 midterm levels, and analysts say that favors Democrats.
So, like every election, candidates’ ability to get out the vote matters most.
Many across the country likely will tune in tonight o see how Fetterman, who had a stroke just before the primary and requires a speech-to-text device, or “closed-captioning technology” that operates in real time.
“As we’ve said over and over again, John is healthy and he also still has a lingering auditory processing issue that his doctors expect will go away,” Fetterman’s communications manager Joe Calvello wrote in a statement, TIME reported. “The whole point of the NBC News interview was to show how John is conducting this campaign and doing his interviews.”
Watch the U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz live below or at this link.
News
‘In the Interest of Protecting the US’: Independent Drops Out, Endorses Fetterman Ahead of Debate
The independent candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania has just dropped out of the race, two weeks before Election Day, and is endorsing Democratic nominee John Fetterman, hours before the debate.
And he did it to save democracy.
“I am polling around 3% which places Democracy at risk,” independent Everett Stern said Tuesday afternoon. “In the interest of protecting the United States I am dropping out of the U.S Senate Race in PA. I fully endorse John Fetterman. The Democrats must win. PA must be Blue. It has been an honor running.”
Stern is a former Republican candidate for office, so endorsing Fetterman over Republican Mehmet Oz is a big win for the current Pennsylvania Lt. Governor. He’s also a businessman, whistleblower, and, he says, is engaged in a legal battle with former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
READ MORE: ‘Ableist Propaganda’: Media Criticized for Negative Treatment of Fetterman’s Use of Closed Captioning Device After Stroke
“I fully endorse John Fetterman and want to make crystal crystal clear here that Pennsylvania must go blue in this election,” Stern adds separately in a lengthy video. “The Democrats need to win this.”
Dr. Oz “is being backed by Trump and by Flynn, and that is simply unacceptable,” Stern says, referring to QAnon-promoting far right wing extremist Michael Flynn, a Christian nationalist.
Stern asked his supporters to make certain they do not write-in his name, and to donate to the Fetterman campaign “as much support as possible,” to ensure “that the Democrats win this election.”
Stern also said Flynn is suing him for $250 million, “because I stated that he’s running a domestic terrorist organization and that he’s a traitor.”
Tuesday evening at 8 PM ET Fetterman and Oz will face off in a highly-anticipated debate. Like Stern, The New York Times agrees that the race is “critical to control of the Senate.”
News
Watch: Kari Lake Ad Features Pastor Who Frames LGBTQ People as Sex-Obsessed Violent Criminals
In two weeks Arizona voters could elect a Trump-endorsed Republican and former TV news reporter who just approved an ad featuring what many would assume is a mild-mannered small business owner who apparently was thinking of voting for Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor but says she’s just “too liberal” so he has to vote for Kari Lake because of “President Biden’s” inflation.
Lake is a far-right extremist who says Democrats are pushing a “demonic agenda.” She is also anti-immigrant, an election denier, and an anti-science Christian nationalist who opposes mask or vaccine mandates, claims she has not been vaccinated, and promoted hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as “lifesaving drugs” in the fight against COVID-19. Lake opposes legal protections for LGBTQ people.
In reality, as Mother Jones‘ David Corn reveals, the man in the ad who describes himself as “a husband and father of five” and runs “a small business in Phoenix” is a viciously anti-LGBTQ pastor who as far back as 2014 has preached outrageous and dangerous lies about gay men.
Justin Erickson is the head of Hard Wired Coaching, but he is also a “homophobic bigot” who “has spread vicious falsehoods about gay and lesbian people, casting them as depraved, wicked, and criminally-inclined. He has vilified Islam. And his church, which holds services in the gym of a charter school, demands the subservience of women.”
READ MORE: Arizona GOP Nominee Caught Red-Handed Using Footage of Russian Troops Marching in a Victory Parade in Her Campaign Ad
He does all this as the “pastor at the fundamentalist Desert Bible Church in Scottsdale.”
According to Mother Jones, Pastor Erickson – most gay men will be surprised to learn – claims that three in ten gay men have had over 1000 different sexual partners, and some have over 300 different sexual partners every year, which means on average they have sex once a day six days a week 52 weeks a year.
If you’re math-inclined you’ll find the next statistic even more startling.
According to Erickson, most gay men, including those who have over 1000 sexual partners in their lives, don’t even live to be 40.
And half of them have AIDS, Erickson falsely claimed.
READ MORE: 2020 Election Denier Kari Lake Lashes Out at CNN Host After She’s Asked if She’ll Accept 2022 Results
In fact, it’s all false, and according to Mother Jones, “reckless.”
“In a 2014 sermon on homosexuality,” Mother Jones reports, “Erickson proclaimed that ‘fifty percent of the homosexual LGBT-Now-Q community, 50 percent have AIDS. One in twenty are child molesters, on the sex offender registry.’ These numbers were way off. In 2014, Gallup found that about 9 million Americans self-identified as LGBT, and a different study concluded that about 700,000 gay and bisexual men were living with HIV, far fewer than half the gay and lesbian population. Moreover, Erickson’s stats about LGBT child molesters were dangerously false.”
“Under his math, about half of the 800,000 or so people on sex offender registries would have to be gay, yet according to one study, heterosexual pedophiles outnumbers homosexual pedophiles by 11-to-1. He was recklessly and inaccurately depicting LGBT people as threats to children.”
There’s more.
The man in the Kari Lake-approved ad has also claimed that “80 percent of homosexuals have STDs, and—how sad is this?—2 percent, 2 percent of homosexuals in the LGBT community make it to the age of 65. The average lifespan for an average person in our world is 75. Those is the LGBT community, most of them don’t make it to 39.”
All of these claims are false.
READ MORE: Armed ‘Vigilantes’ Intimidate Arizona Voters at Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes
Mother Jones reports there “seems to be no scientific basis for these claims. Though HIV still presented a health risk for gay men, the American Journal of Public Health in 2016 noted, ‘no general population-based survey, to the best of our knowledge, has examined whether self-identified lesbians, bisexuals, or gay men are more likely than are heterosexuals to experience early mortality.'”
“Erickson claimed that the ‘average homosexual has had in a lifetime over 500 sexual partners. Eighty percent admit that half of them are absolute total strangers. Thirty percent of those who commit homosexuality, 30 percent, have had over 1000 partners. Three hundred different people a year.’ A 2013 study found that the mean number of male sexual partners for gay and bisexual in the preceding year men was 2.3—which indicates the ‘average’ gay man does not have hundreds of sexual partners.”
What about that “homosexual love quarrel” claim?
Erickson says that in Los Angeles, the LAPD assume when they see a vicious, brutal murder, it’s the result of a “homosexual love quarrel.”
“The LAPD has a statistic,” Erickson claimed, “when they, when the officers come on to a crime scene and there is a murder and the murder itself has been an absolute bludgeoning, multiple stab wounds, multiple gunshot wounds, they immediately begin with the premise that this is a homosexual love quarrel.”
Lake has been highly criticized for her associations with other far-right extremists and extremism.
In August Lake was slammed for endorsing an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican candidate who supports a “white nationalist and neo-Nazi conspiracy theory that is a variation on the so-called ‘great replacement’ theory,” the Arizona Mirror reported.
“The theory, also known as the Kalergi Plan, posits that global elites — especially Jewish people — are trying to rid the world of white people through immigration and interracial breeding,” the Mirror explained. “The idea has led to deadly violence.”
Last week a Lake campaign aide tweeted an image of a bloody human sacrifice and wished everyone a “Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
This week Lake threatened to shut down the Super Bowl in a rant with lies about immigrants.
“You want to tell me, that a bunch of football teams, owned by billionaires, are okay with fentanyl pouring across our border at a record level, killing young people? The No. 1 killer is fentanyl. 18-45. It’s killing a generation of people,” she said, calling for U.S. Military to go after immigrants crossing the border unlawfully.
One of the problems with Lake’s comments is fentanyl is not “pouring across our border at a record level” because of immigrants.
The vast majority of fentanyl being brought across the border into the U.S. is being trafficked for personal use and for illegal sales by U.S. citizens, not asylum-seeking immigrants.
Watch the Lake-approved ad below or at this link.
