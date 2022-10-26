News
Former FBI Counsel Says DOJ’s Trump Investigation Appears Much Further Along Than Previously Thought
Andrew Weissmann, the former counsel of the FBI and prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, said that recent reports that the FBI is questioning more and more people suggests that the investigation into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is moving much quicker than previously understood.
On a panel with former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, Weissmann explained that the fact that the Justice Department is seeking information from Trump’s personal valet, Walt Nauta and the Presidential Records Act appointed aide Kash Patel “is a real sign that the investigation is way past the beginning stages.”
“I’m particularly intrigued by the fact that the government appears to be seeking an order from the chief judge of the D.C. District Court compelling Mr. Patel to testify,” Weissmann continued. “That is — that’s a very bold step to be taking at this point. It makes it clear that the government is not looking to bring a criminal case against Mr. Patel, but is willing to immunize him and put him in the grand jury, because they want to know the inside story of what he has to say, particularly, I would think, about the alleged declassification of documents. And the same with Mr. Nauta.”
He explained that the “strong grand jury process” gives the government the ability to compel testimony from those aides closest to Trump.
“Obviously, if you’re the target of an investigation, that is a difficult situation to be in because you’re constantly guessing about what the government knows,” Weissmann continued. “And I think in Donald Trump’s case, trying to think how to thwart that — can be a form of obstruction if he engages in it.”
Over the past several months since the document scandal began, Kash Patel has been all over the map when it comes to his defense of Donald Trump. At one point he falsely claimed that the former president can declassify documents by simply standing over them and saying “they’re declassified.” In another interview, he claimed that Trump will never get in trouble because the General Services Administration (GSA) packed up Trump’s boxes and they were the ones who somehow forced Trump to steal the documents.
It isn’t true, as Figliuzzi explained, noting that the GSA asked the White House to sign a form saying that they packed the boxes “and that whatever is in there is necessary for you when you move out of the office.” It’s unknown who signed that document from the White House, but it is likely available via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Figliuzzi also said that Patel can get out of trouble by saying he simply didn’t know, despite his legal education, that Trump had no right to the documents and couldn’t magically declassify them.
“But the key to Patel is whether he had direct conversations with Trump or those immediately around Trump about obstructing, by saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this for you, boss. I’m going to say, you declassified these. And I’m going to make that argument that I somehow knew about that.’ Maybe he’s clairvoyant. I don’t know. You and I talked about this before. There has to be a tangible process. There has to be a defensible process around the declassification of documents. And there’s no evidence here. And Trump knows that, and Kash Patel knows that.”
Figliuzzi also said that Patel might be someone, like many of those around Trump, who wants to take the fall and save Trump, regardless of what that means.
“Let’s remember something, Trump was thinking about making Patel either the deputy director of the CIA or the deputy director of the FBI,” he also recalled. “By the way, those are career positions. You just don’t grab somebody off the street for those. But that is the influence that Patel had with Trump, and vice versa. So, he’s the fascinating piece of this.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Dr. Oz: I Believe Abortion Should Be Between a Woman, Her Doctor, and ‘Local Political Leaders’ (Video)
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania, said during Tuesday night’s debate against Democrat John Fetterman, that he believes abortion should be between a woman, her doctor, and “local political leaders,” as a part of democracy.
“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz said, despite refusing to say earlier if he would support Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 15-week nationwide abortion ban legislation.
“As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all.”
“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, leading the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” Oz declared.
Oz and Fetterman are battling for a seat in Washington, D.C.that likely will decide control of the entire U.S. Senate.
Watch below or at this link.
Oz says “women, doctors, [and] local political leaders,” should be the ones making decisions on abortion. pic.twitter.com/nDGsvAcTpY
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 26, 2022
News
Watch Live: Fetterman vs. Oz US Senate Debate
The one and only debate between Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, the current Pennsylvania Lt. Governor, and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, will be Tuesday night starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch live below, or online and within Pennsylvania on WPHL. On cable you can watch via the right-leaning station NewsNation.
Political pundits say the Pennsylvania race could determine which party controls the Senate next year. Democrats were largely expected to hold the Senate but in the past few weeks GOP dark money PACs have flooded the airwaves with nearly one billion dollars in campaign ads, and the Democratic advantage is quickly evaporating, according to analysts like FiveThirtyEight.
Early voting is surpassing 2018 midterm levels, and analysts say that favors Democrats.
So, like every election, candidates’ ability to get out the vote matters most.
Many across the country likely will tune in tonight o see how Fetterman, who had a stroke just before the primary and requires a speech-to-text device, or “closed-captioning technology” that operates in real time.
“As we’ve said over and over again, John is healthy and he also still has a lingering auditory processing issue that his doctors expect will go away,” Fetterman’s communications manager Joe Calvello wrote in a statement, TIME reported. “The whole point of the NBC News interview was to show how John is conducting this campaign and doing his interviews.”
Watch the U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz live below or at this link.
News
‘In the Interest of Protecting the US’: Independent Drops Out, Endorses Fetterman Ahead of Debate
The independent candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania has just dropped out of the race, two weeks before Election Day, and is endorsing Democratic nominee John Fetterman, hours before the debate.
And he did it to save democracy.
“I am polling around 3% which places Democracy at risk,” independent Everett Stern said Tuesday afternoon. “In the interest of protecting the United States I am dropping out of the U.S Senate Race in PA. I fully endorse John Fetterman. The Democrats must win. PA must be Blue. It has been an honor running.”
Stern is a former Republican candidate for office, so endorsing Fetterman over Republican Mehmet Oz is a big win for the current Pennsylvania Lt. Governor. He’s also a businessman, whistleblower, and, he says, is engaged in a legal battle with former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
“I fully endorse John Fetterman and want to make crystal crystal clear here that Pennsylvania must go blue in this election,” Stern adds separately in a lengthy video. “The Democrats need to win this.”
Dr. Oz “is being backed by Trump and by Flynn, and that is simply unacceptable,” Stern says, referring to QAnon-promoting far right wing extremist Michael Flynn, a Christian nationalist.
Stern asked his supporters to make certain they do not write-in his name, and to donate to the Fetterman campaign “as much support as possible,” to ensure “that the Democrats win this election.”
Stern also said Flynn is suing him for $250 million, “because I stated that he’s running a domestic terrorist organization and that he’s a traitor.”
Tuesday evening at 8 PM ET Fetterman and Oz will face off in a highly-anticipated debate. Like Stern, The New York Times agrees that the race is “critical to control of the Senate.”
