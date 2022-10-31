News
Bannon Threatens DOJ and Garland on Report GOP Expects Trump Indictment ‘Weeks’ After Midterms
Republican aides on Capitol Hill and GOP strategists are expecting the U.S. Dept. of Justice to indict Donald Trump within weeks or months of the November election, which is just eight days away. Some are warning if that is the plan it should be sooner rather than later. Former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon claims if the former President is indicted DOJ will be defunded “immediately” and Garland could face impeachment.
The Hill reports those “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum.”
“A couple of weeks after the election, I assume that Garland will indict Trump,” an unnamed “veteran Republican aide” told The Hill, a right-leaning website, which adds they were “expressing a sentiment shared by several other GOP aides and strategists. ”
READ MORE: Former FBI Counsel Says DOJ’s Trump Investigation Appears Much Further Along Than Previously Thought
One strategist identified as Vin Weber told The Hill, “I think an indictment is a bad idea, but I think that Garland is under such political pressure by the Democratic left that it may well happen.”
Stressing this opposition to an indictment of Trump, he added: “If it’s going to happen, though, it should happen as soon after the [midterm] election as possible because it complicates everybody’s plans: Biden’s plans, Trump’s plans, every other Republican’s plans.”
“If this is going to happen, it’s not in anyone’s interest to prolong this process until the presidential process for ’24 is underway and drop this like a bomb into the middle of an already established presidential field,” he added.
READ MORE: Watch: Steve Bannon Says Trump’s MAGA Movement Will Take Power ‘This Year’ and Then Merrick Garland Will ‘Go to Prison’
On the far right wing social media site Gettr, convicted criminal Steve Bannon threatened if the Dept. of Justice does indict his former boss, it will be defunded “immediately.”
“Two Action Items,” the bombastic far-right extremist and purveyor of conspiracy theories told supporters, “the DoJ will be Defunded immediately and Articles of Impeachment on Garland and his inner circle will be accelerated…. An Indictment of President Trump will NOT stand …”
Bannon, who is facing a separate indictment for fraud, has been sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress, and is expected to appeal.
‘Who Does He Think He Is?’: Legal Analysts Predict Trump’s Video Deposition in Bronx Trial Will Infuriate Jurors
According to two legal experts with experience in civil trials in the Bronx, Donald Trump is headed down a rough — and likely expensive path — if a jury rules against him in a case involving protesters at Trump Tower when he began his 2016 presidential campaign.
On Monday, as a Manhattan jury begins hearing a case alleging the Trump organization engaged in criminal tax fraud, jury selection in the Bronx will begin in the case of Efrain Galicia, who claims Trump’s security guards roughed him up outside Trump Tower in 2015, at the behest of the now-former president.
As the Guardian’s Victoria Bekiempis is reporting, “For years, prosecutors across the US have beaten their chests about holding Trump accountable, but now it is a simple assault case out of the Bronx – not one of their many investigations – that is actually going to trial. And if the jury in this case does what Bronx juries tend to do, Trump might feel significant consequences, legal veterans tell the Guardian.”
According to Randolph McLaughlin, Pace University law school professor, Bronx juries love sticking it to the rich and there is not a lot of love in the borough for the former president.
RELATED: Questions raised about legality of Trump moving ‘eye-popping’ amount of cash to new PAC
“I’m a civil rights lawyer. If I can get a case into the Bronx, I’ll move heaven and earth. Bronx juries, they engage in Robinhood-ism. They take from the rich and give to the rest of us – their verdicts are always generally right at the ceiling,” he explained. “There’s no limit in the Bronx. They love to give money to the people. Donald Trump, as much as he is loved in certain corners of the country, he is not loved in the Bronx.”
Working against the former president is the fact that he won’t appear in court before the jury to testify — and will only appear in a taped deposition — which will likely come back to haunt him.
“If jurors can take time out of their busy days to sit in judgment, you can’t take time out of your busy day?” McLaughlin told Bekiempis who added that the jury may ignore the judge’s instructions, with McLaughlin elaborating, “I don’t think it’s going to carry much weight. Jurors, inside themselves, are going to resent the fact. Who does he think he is? He’s not going to show up to court?”
Criminal defense attorney Ron Kuby agreed.
“I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again: the Bronx civil court is the greatest instrument of wealth redistribution since the Red Army,” he stated. “A Bronx jury is going to view this case with a fair eye and if they find that the defendant is liable, they are going to award massive sums.”
“While the compensatory damages are not great in the standard of major lawsuits – this isn’t Sandy Hook or Abner Louima, this is not a neurologist who had his wrist broken and can’t operate – the potential punitive damages are very substantial, and Trump will be personally liable for those as well as the individual defendants,” Kuby added.
You can read more here.
‘Our Country Is Going to Hell’: Trump Snaps Over Being Under Investigation in ‘Communist USA’
Early Saturday morning Donald Trump took to his Truth Social page to snarl that he is being treated unfairly because he is under investigation for what he calls “bullsh*t” before raging that “Our country is going to HELL!!!”
With the former president under investigation by the Department of Justice on multiple fronts, while also facing civil lawsuits and investigations in New York and Georgia, Trump expressed dismay at his own plight while saying prosecutors should be focusing on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
According to Trump, “Can you imagine that I am constantly under investigation for ‘bullshit,’ while Hunter Biden, whose Crimes are MANY, DEEP, fully documented on his Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere!), and often times directly involve his father, Joe, ‘the Big Guy,’ sits back and doesn’t have a care in the World.”
He then added, “The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been told to do NOTHING, other than make a ‘sweetheart’ deal, if even that. There are two sets of ‘Justice’ in the now Communist USA. Our Country is going to HELL!!!”
Previously he complained, “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as the Election rages, an unwritten ‘NO NO’ in Law and Politics. The Document Hoax Case I thought was over based on the fact that the documents were declassified, but more importantly based on the history of past Presidents and the way they were treated. The Clinton ‘Socks Case’ is conclusive, the Presidential Record Act is great & easy to understand, & my Fourth Amendment Rights were violated with the Raid on Mar-a-Lago!”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump is ‘sending a clear message’ to DeSantis with new rally plans
You can see his post here.
‘Where Is Nancy?’: Assailant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi Was Searching for Speaker, ‘Echoes’ of J6 Insurrectionists – Reports
The man who broke into the home of Nancy Pelosi and beat her husband, 82-year old Paul Pelosi with a hammer, was specifically searching for the Speaker of the House, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” echoing the calls of the January 6 insurrectionists who “stormed Speaker Pelosi’s office” that day in 2021.
“The assailant was in search of Speaker Pelosi, according to a person briefed on the attack,” The New York Times reports. “Before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi in their home shouting, ‘Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?'”
Political consultant and writer Jamison Foser noted that House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last year had said it “will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the gavel if he becomes Speaker of the House.
Just about a year ago Kevin McCarthy said it would be hard to resist hitting Nancy Pelosi with a gavel.
Last night a guy broke into Nancy Pelosi’s house with a hammer and assaulted her husband, yelling “where’s Nancy” as he did so. pic.twitter.com/80380VAAst
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 28, 2022
CNN aired McCarthy’s remarks on air last year.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked Saturday night that it “will be hard not to hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the Speaker’s gavel, if the GOP wins back the House pic.twitter.com/MgEwEPFCYt
— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 2, 2021
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, who has done extensive reporting on the January 6 insurrection, also noticed “The echoes of Jan 6, 2021.”
Echoes of Jan 6 (more) pic.twitter.com/IM4SwkjXzJ
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 28, 2022
CNN is now reporting that the assailant was trying to tie up Paul Pelosi until there Speaker returned home.
“We now are told that the assailant was trying to tie up the speaker’s husband until Pelosi got home,” pic.twitter.com/U8Pdp7IRks
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2022
Some are calling the attack and assassination attempt.
READ MORE: Pelosi Home ‘Specifically Targeted’ by Assailant Who Beat Speaker’s Husband With Hammer: Reports
“Let’s be clear- there was an assassination attempt on Speaker Pelosi’s life last night. Her husband was brutally beaten with a hammer. Right wing political leaders fueling hateful rhetoric need to be held accountable,” said L. Louise Lucas, President Pro tempore, Senate of Virginia.
“The assassination attempt today on Speaker Pelosi reminds me of when that Trump Republican sent a bunch of pipe bombs to Dems right before the election and then the news just moved on. Remember? There were 16 different bombs,” wrote Jason Karsh.
“Explain to me how the attack on Paul Pelosi wasn’t politically motivated. It was an assassination attempt on Nancy Pelosi. CNN says the intruder carrying a hammer shouted ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?'” wrote journalist David Leavitt.
McCarthy has not issued any statement on what some are calling a possible assassination attempt of the Speaker of the House.
