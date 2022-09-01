CRIME
Judge Postpones Decision on Whether Trump Will Get Special Master
After a little over 90 minutes in a closed courtroom, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon refused to issue an opinion in court on whether or not Donald Trump will get a special master to review the documents he stole from the White House for any attorney/client privilege.
Speaking to MSNBC, former prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Andrew Weissmann said that the judge not seeing any urgency to rush to issue a special master from the bench is a “good sign” for the Justice Department.
Former Justice Department prosecutor Barbara McQuade also said that if the judge was going to find for Trump she would likely do it in a dramatic way that was public and would calm MAGA world. Her other observation is that the judge could have put a pause on everything pending her written ruling and she didn’t do that either.
In court, the DOJ argued there is no need for a special master and that having one would only cause further delays in the criminal investigation, indicating that the prosecutors consider it a criminal investigation.
WATCH: Trump Jr. melts down over Mar-a-Lago scandal: The FBI wants to ‘persecute your grandmother’
Whether there is a special master or not, the case will still move forward with the Justice Department investigating the documents and how they got to Mar-a-Lago and who had access to them through security camera footage that observed people going into Trump’s office and the storage room.
According to photos taken in the office, Trump’s visitors in the room with the classified documents include Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Kari Lake, Matt Gaetz, George Hamilton, Vanilla Ice, Alex Rodriguez, and The Nelk Boys.
Fingerprinting the documents will also distinguish who handled the documents outside of the former president.
CBS News’ Steven Portnoy reported that at one point in the trial, the judge indicated prosecutors may be “overreading” Nixon v. GSA which said that the National Archives could take personal documents, archive them and return them to the president if they deemed private. Trump skipped the first step in his case.
Nixon had attempted to block his personal documents and the Oval Office recordings that implicated his involvement in the Watergate scandal. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the Presidential Recordings and Material Preservation Act violated the presidential privilege of confidentiality.
‘Like a Slob’: Trump Blasts FBI for Photo of Top Secret Documents on Floor – ‘They Put Them There in a Messy Fashion’
A furious Donald Trump was able to get time on the far-right wing streaming media outlet Real America’s Voice to express his outrage about a widely-circulated Dept. of Justice photo that shows numerous Top Secret documents spread on the carpet in his Mar-a-Lago office, because they were “messy” and led some people, he worried, to think he is a “slob.”
The photo, similar to ones many law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and national level take to show proof of illegal contraband, even included a large ruler at the bottom to help authenticate the contents of the items in the photo.
Trump, who is believed to be under four separate criminal investigations, including this one for violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, seemed unconcerned with the fact that he apparently unlawfully removed, retained, and refused to return confidential and Top Secret documents, and other federal government property, possibly putting at risk some of America’s most closely-guarded national defense and security secrets, and the people who risked their lives to obtain some of that information.
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Secrets in the World’: Steve Doocy Refuses to Cover for Trump After DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs Goes Viral
“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, I have confidential documents or whatever it may be – all declassified – but I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor,” Trump whined.
“And, like a slob, like I’m sitting there reading these documents all day long or somebody else would be,” he said, apparently attempting to ensure he sis not further implicate himself in illegal acts.
“It’s so it’s so dishonest when you look at it. And so people were concerned because they said, ‘Gee, you know, that’s a strange scene.’ You look at the floor and you see documents, right? They have cover sheets of documents. No, they put them there, John, and they put them there in a messy fashion. And then they took a picture, and they released it to the public. And this is what we’re dealing with with these people.”
READ MORE: ‘Every Time He Opens His Mouth He Incriminates Himself’: Legal Experts Stunned by Latest DOJ Trump Revelation
Listen below or at this link:
Trump this morning: “A lot of people think that when you walk into my office I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor .. like a slob. Like I’m sitting there reading these documents .. They put them there in a messy fashion and they took a picture.” pic.twitter.com/nsXaaYJydG
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022
Former Top Trump Aides: Probably ‘More Highly Classified Documents at Bedminster’ or His Kids’ Homes
Many Americans watching the national security crisis of Donald Trump‘s alleged unlawful possession, retention, and refusal to return documents likely containing some of the country’s top, most-closely guarded secrets have been wondering if the Dept. of Justice has been able to acquire all the documents taken from the White House, and if Trump was able to make any copies of those documents.
Two former top aides to the former president suggest there may be cause for concern on that front.
“I have been saying this since the @FBI raid,” former Trump longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen said via Twitter Wednesday. “I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc…”
Weisselberg is Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization who began working for the Trump family in 1970. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to 15 criminal felony charges.
READ MORE: ‘Every Time He Opens His Mouth He Incriminates Himself’: Legal Experts Stunned by Latest DOJ Trump Revelation
Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, who first began working for the federal government in 1972, also says there may be more documents hidden in places other than Mar-a-Lago.
“Well given that it’s Donald Trump we’re talking about,” Bolton told Sky News (video below), “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some some other residence of his.”
“I just think it’s important that everybody, whether they’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump or whatever their position is to try and take a deep breath here. Let this process play out, Bolton urged. “You know, the filing that was done last night in the United States that included that picture that you’ve shown there and a lot of information about the documents and about Trump’s ‘obstruction,’ is the word they use, the refusal to turn them over to the National Archives, is revealing bit by bit the seriousness of the case and we don’t know all the details yet.”
READ MORE: Trump Demands to Be Made President or Get a New Election ‘Immediately’
“It could be very, very serious, but my strong urging to everybody is stay calm. Let’s let it play out. We’ve got due process in the United States. The facts will come out here, but let’s not jump to conclusions that the Justice Department is an arm of the Democratic Party on the one hand or that Trump ought to go to jail tomorrow on the other.”
Watch below or at this link:
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more highly classified documents at Bedminster or some other residence of his.”
— Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton thinks Donald Trump possibly has more classified documents pic.twitter.com/ske21YcLhA
— The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2022
‘Biggest Secrets in the World’: Steve Doocy Refuses to Cover for Trump After DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs Goes Viral
Fox News host Steve Doocy appears to have surprised far right Republican Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota Wednesday morning, challenging her on why Donald Trump retained numerous Top Secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, refusing to hand them over to the federal government for over a year, while claiming through his attorneys there were no more classified documents at his Florida resort and residence.
The damning photo DOJ released as part of a 36-page federal court filing late Tuesday night, which clearly shows the documents with their classification headers – something most Americans have never seen before – spread across the rug in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago office, has gone viral.
This is just one of many copies of the photo flying across social media.
NEWS: DOJ’s new filing includes. photo of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. https://t.co/nm567c96bi pic.twitter.com/0U2hoSogxQ
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 31, 2022
“Well, ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?” Doocy asked Gov. Noem, a top Trump supporter and defender, Wednesday morning on “Fox & Friends.”
READ MORE: ‘Idiots and Traitors’: Jim Jordan and Judiciary GOP Under Fire for Mocking DOJ Photo of Top Secret Docs at Mar-a-Lago
“You know, I know his team has said that they declassified it but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to,” Doocy added, accurately telling the American people that the documents are the property of the federal government, something that may be news to Fox News viewers.
“And he had apparently three classified documents in his desk, and then the stuff as Brian [Kilmeade, his co-host] detailed on the floor, it shows five yellow folders marked ‘Top Secret,’ and another one with, that says ‘Secret SCI,’ which means sensitive, compartmentalized information,” a very animated Doocy explained.
“Those are the biggest secrets in the world. Why would he and apparently the president, former president went through them in January. Why wouldn’t he say, ‘oh, you know what? I really need to turn that back over’? Why did he have all that stuff at Mar-a-Lago?” Doocy asked.
Gov. Noem toed the Trump narrative, telegraphing in her opinion that federal agents, the FBI, the Dept. of Justice, and the federal courts cannot be trusted.
READ MORE: ‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
“Well, that’s why I think it’s important that this is transparent and that we do have someone who’s outside of the DOJ, looking at this and talking to people what, what is this information?”
“We don’t know what was in there,” Gov. Noem replied, taking a talking-point from the anti-vaxxer movement she supports.
“I think really President Trump declassified all this information,” she said, which even his own attorneys’ actions appear to dispute.
“Let’s find out really what the process is, what is right, what’s precedent that other other presidents have followed, and make sure that this is done,” she added, ignoring any basic or plain reading of federal laws.
Doocy did not appear to be impressed.
“Governor, I don’t think any President has ever carted off that many documents to their house after they left the presidency,” he responded.
Watch below or at this link.
Steve Doocy to Kristi Noem: “Ultimately, it comes down to why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago? I know his team has said they declassified it, but that’s news to the agencies that those documents belong to.” pic.twitter.com/WVm1LvbiPs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2022
