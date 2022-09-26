BREAKING NEWS
Embattled Vladimir Putin Grants NSA Classified Document Leaker Edward Snowden Russian Citizenship
Embattled and denounced around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted NSA leaker Edward Snowden, who flew to Moscow in 2013, full citizenship.
Snowden is best-known for leaking classified intelligence documents which he gained access to as a contractor with the National Security Agency.
The Associated Press notes that in 2020 Snowden was granted permanent residency in Russia and applied for Russian citizenship.
Putin’s move comes just days after announcing at least 300,000 more Russians would be conscripted to fight his war in Ukraine, which has been condemned worldwide. Putin and his military are accused of war crimes including rape and summary execution, looting, and bombing civilian infrastructure.
“Ukrainian forces said they found mass graves and evidence that civilians had been killed after their feet and hands were bound,” the BBC reported in July.
“In March,” the BBC added, “a Russian strike on a theatre in Mariupol appeared to be the first confirmed location of a mass killing. The word ‘children’ was written in giant letters outside the building.”
Last week in his Substack newsletter Snowden launched an attack on President Joe Biden and the CIA.
“It hasn’t been a month since President Biden mounted the steps of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, declaring it his duty to ensure each of us understands the central faction of his political opposition are extremists that ‘threaten the very foundations of our Republic,'” Snowden wrote, blasting the American President for his speech warning that Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are dangers to democracy, a fact supported by the hundreds of prosecutions of January 6 insurrectionists and the numerous legal and civil cases being brought against the former president.
“Congratulations to Ed Snowden who — after a recent attack conflating CIA torture and Biden — has now earned his Russian citizenship,” commented National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler.
Investigative journalist and fellow at the New America think tank, Dave Troy has been focusing on threats to democracy. On the news Snowden is now a Russian citizen, he writes: “It’s time for us to come to grips with the fact that the Snowden, [Glenn] Greenwald, [Julian] Assange ops were all part of a years-long Russia-supported effort to upend the West.”
Snowden handed the leaked intelligence documents to journalist Glenn Greenwald.
Troy goes on to suggest Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn belong in that category as well.
DOJ ‘Unlikely’ to Charge Matt Gaetz After Alleged Sex-Trafficking of a Minor Investigation: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is “unlikely” to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) with crimes in its investigation of his alleged possible sex trafficking of a minor, a 17-year old, reportedly over questions of witness credibility.
Federal career prosecutors are believed to be suggesting no charges for the 40-year old far-right wing extremist, The Washington Post reports, because they do not think they can obtain a conviction.
Those prosecutors are “telling Justice Department superiors that a conviction is unlikely in part because of credibility questions with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter.”
The decision follows a long-running investigation and countless news reports including Gaetz’s infamous Venmo and Cash App receipts.
Gaetz is a staunch die-hard supporter of Donald Trump. The investigation into Gaetz’s actions was approved by then Attorney General Bill Barr in late 2020.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
In Scathing Rebuke DOJ Wins Stay of Trump Judge’s Ruling in National Security Appeal Over Classified Documents
In a top national security case the U.S. Dept of Justice Wednesday evening was granted its request for a partial stay of a ruling handed down by a federal district judge who refused to allow DOJ to access or use of the 100 classified documents it seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.
In its scathing 29-page rebuke of Trump and U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, published by Politico, the three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals – two appointed by Trump, one by President Barack Obama – in their unanimous decision blasted the arguments Trump’s legal team had made.
“For our part, we cannot discern why Plaintiff [Trump] would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings,” the judges wrote in their opinion. “Classified documents are marked to show they are classified, for instance, with their classification level.”
“They are ‘owned by, produced by or for, or . . . under the control of the United States Government.'”
“And they include information the ‘unauthorized disclosure [of which] could reasonably be expected to cause identifiable or describable damage to the national security,'” the panel added. “For this reason, a person may have access to classified information only if, among other requirements, he ‘has a need-to-know the information.'”
“This requirement pertains equally to former Presidents, unless the current administration, in its discretion, chooses to waive that requirement.”
Donald Trump “has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents,” the judges continue. “Nor has he established that the current administration has waived that requirement for these documents. And even if he had, that, in and of itself, would not explain why Plaintiff has an individual interest in the classified documents.”
The rebuke comes just hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive civil fraud case against the former president, three of his adult children, his former CFO, and several of his companies.
Read the entire ruling here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
NY AG Referring Criminal Charges Against Trump to the Feds, Alleges He ‘Grossly Inflated’ Net Worth by ‘Billions’
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump are all being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a massive civil lawsuit alleging they and others associated with his businesses “grossly inflated” his assets by “billions” of dollars. In a Wednesday news conference James says she is also referring criminal charges to federal authorities, including the Justice Department and the IRS, and her goal is to prohibit some of Trump’s businesses from operating in New York.
Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan rates and other benefits, and deflated the value of his assets to pay lower taxes, James said Wednesday, after a years-long investigation. She alleges he inflated his net worth “by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.”
James repeatedly stressed Trump and others many times “pleaded the fifth,” which in civil cases can be seen as a possible sign of guilt, or, in legal terms, “adverse inference.”
James explained how Trump false inflated the value of his own New York home.
“Mr Trump represented that his apartment spanned more than 30,000 sq ft, which was the basis for valuing the apartment,” at Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, she said, as The Guardian reports. “In reality, the apartment had an area of less than 11,000 sq ft, something that Mr Trump was well aware of. And based on that inflated square footage the value of the apartment in 2015 and 2016 was $327m.”
“To this date, no apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount,” James notes. “Tripling the size of the apartment for purposes of the valuation was intentional and deliberate fraud. Not an honest mistake.”
At one point James said, “we are attempting aspart of our relief to dissolve these corporations,” but later corrected herself saying, “that was incorrect. We are not trying to dissolve them – he still has a financial interest in these businesses and corporations,” she noted.
“While James is not seeking to dissolve the organization altogether,” The New York Times’ Benjamin Protess writes, “she is seeking to permanently prohibit some of Trump’s companies from doing business in New York. It’s unclear how much of an impact this would ultimately have on Trump’s operations, but it could be a major blow.”
James called Trump’s actions “The Art of the Steal.”
