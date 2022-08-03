News
Trump-Installed DHS Inspector General Who Ignored Text Deletions Violated ‘Prohibition on Unethical Conduct’: Report
Joseph Cuffari, the Dept. of Homeland Security Inspector General who neglected to timely inform Congress of losses of data on cell phones of Secret Service agents and DHS officials during the lead up to and the day of the 2021 insurrection was the subject of a report that found he violated ethics guidelines.
Cuffari “previously was accused of misleading Justice Department investigators and running ‘afoul’ of ethics regulations while he was a federal agent in charge of a DOJ inspector general field office in Tucson, according to a newly disclosed government report,” The Washington Post reports Wednesday evening.
In that report “investigators said they did ‘not believe’ Joseph V. Cuffari’s explanation for why he failed to inform his supervisors — against federal rules — about his testimony in a lawsuit brought by a federal prisoner.”
READ MORE: ‘Coverup of Treason’: Trump-Appointed IG, Under Investigation, Knew of Missing Secret Service and DHS Texts Far Earlier
The authors of the report said, “We concluded Cuffari’s actions violated the IG manual’s prohibition on unethical conduct,” the Post states. Though never publicly released, the report “also noted that he may have violated guidelines by using his government email to lobby for a position as inspector general for the Arizona National Guard, among other issues.”
There are now questions about Cuffari’s vetting after being nominated by then-President Donald Trump to “one of the most important oversight jobs in government, experts said, and about his suitability to lead a staff of 750 auditors and investigators with oversight of an agency with a workforce of 240,000 and a $50 billion budget.”
In addition to the wiped Secret Service cell phones, many are alarmed by news top Trump Dept. of Homeland Security officials and Pentagon officials’ phones were also wiped after January 6.
READ MORE: Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service ‘Likely’ Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
The former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, on Wednesday afternoon called for Cuffari to be terminated.
“President Biden, fire this corrupt DHS inspector general. Cuffari must go!” tweeted Shaub, now a Senior Ethics Fellow at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO).
On Monday, Politico reported Cuffari sent an email to his staff calling the criticism “meritless.”
READ MORE: ‘Destruction of Potentially Vital Evidence’: Secret Service Deleted Messages From Jan. 6 After Investigator’s Request
“Cuffari didn’t specify which criticisms were, in his view, without merit,” Politico added. “But two hours after he sent his note, a pair of House committee chairs blasted out a letter saying they’d obtained evidence showing Cuffari’s office ‘may have secretly abandoned efforts to collect text messages from the Secret Service more than a year ago.'”
DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Emails – Legal Experts Warn the ‘Analysis Is Persuasive’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice on Wednesday sued former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro, demanding he return email communications he allegedly sent or received without copying his government account. DOJ says these emails are presidential records and belong to the federal government. Legal experts are warning the government has an excellent case and others in similar circumstances should be “concerned.”
“Navarro, who worked for the White House during the entirety of Trump’s presidency, had used ‘at least one non-official email account … to send and receive messages constituting Presidential records,’ the Justice Department said in a court filing,” Politico reports. “Attorneys also accused him of ‘wrongfully retaining them’ in violation of federal record-keeping laws, as Navarro did not copy the messages into an official government account, nor did he respond to the National Archivist’s initial request for the emails.”
Top national security attorney Bradley Moss explained the case by saying, “Navarro walked out of the White House with hundreds of records in his possession and refuses to return them.”
READ MORE: ‘Claims Are False’: DOJ Tells Judge Peter Navarro Is Lying to the Public
The DOJ’s complaint against Navarro, a promoter of Trump’s “Big Lie,” suggests he tried to obtain immunity in exchange for returning the records but apparently DOJ refused.
“Prior to filing this suit, in an effort to avoid litigation, Department of Justice counsel contacted Mr. Navarro by email and United States mail to secure the Presidential records that Mr. Navarro had not copied to his government email account. Discussions with Mr. Navarro’s counsel to secure the return of Presidential records ultimately proved unsuccessful. Mr. Navarro has refused to return any Presidential records that he retained absent a grant of immunity for the act of returning such documents.”
Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney writes, “DOJ, which has been busy this week, sued Peter Navarro for the return of comms on his private devices b/c they’re presidential records.”
READ MORE: Peter Navarro Goes for the Cash After Arrest: ‘I Need Everybody in America to Buy My Book on Amazon Today’
“The analysis is persuasive,” says Vance, who is now a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst. “Other presidential advisors who used private comms should be concerned.”
The Associated Press notes that the “legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.”
Back in June in Navarro’s criminal case the Dept. of Justice said that Navarro, arrested and charged with criminal contempt of Congress, is making “misrepresentations” and “false” claims, including that he was denied food and water and denied his right to call an attorney.
After he was arraigned and allowed to leave the courtroom in early June Navarro had repeatedly made seemingly wild claims, including that he should not have been arrested at the airport, that he was put in “leg irons,” that he was “strip-searched,” that law enforcement officials refused to allow him to call an attorney – despite also repeatedly stating he would be representing himself, including before a judge.
He also complained he had been placed in solitary confinement, in a tweet promoting his book with a link to purchase it on Amazon.
‘This Is a Tsunami’: Morning Joe Says Voters in Kansas Are ‘Repulsed by the Radicalism’ of the GOP
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted to the stunning rejection by Kansas voters of an amendment that would have allowed state legislators to ban abortion.
The vote made Kansas one of the only red states where abortion remains legal after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the “Morning Joe” host said the results were a stunning rejection of the GOP’s rapidly increasing radicalism.
“I think it’s an example a lot of people who identified themselves as pro-life looking at what happened since Roe was overturned,” Scarborough said. “Looking at the extremism, looking at the 10-year-old girl being chased from the state, looking at the Texas attorney general fighting for the right to let mothers die on the operating table, to tear away the protections that the federal government is trying to put in place to protect moms to have a choice whether they die on an operating table or not.”
“You look at all of the extremities,” he added, “and now again in another Republican state legislature trying to give the right to members of a rapist’s family to sue a rape victim for $20,000 unless she has a forced pregnancy. This is a rapist’s bill of rights that Republicans are passing, a rapists’ bill of rights for forced child birth on children.”
READ MORE: CNN anchor stunned: Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer has a plan to stop him
“This is the Republican Party in 2022,” Scarborough concluded, “and even in a pro-life state, even in a Republican state that hasn’t elected a Democratic president in 50 years, they are repulsed by the radicalism of this new Republican Party.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Rand Paul Argues Against Helping Vets Exposed to Cancer-Causing Toxic Burn Pits – Bill Passes Despite 11 GOP No Votes
As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer once again put the PACT Act on the floor for a vote, Senator Rand Paul argued veterans should not receive government help via the legislation because they might have gotten sick somewhere else. The PACT Act is legislation to help veterans exposed to cancer-causing toxic burn pits.
The bill passed the Senate Tuesday evening by a vote of 86-11. All 11 no votes came from Republicans: Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rand Paul (R-KY), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).
Barely months ago the PACT Act passed the Senate with an 84 vote majority but last week Republicans tried to kill the bill, the exact same legislation many of them had voted for. It failed with just 55 votes, because of the GOP. Outrage was immediate across the nation, and lasted into this week. Former “Daily Show” host John Stewart, who battled Congress for years to help 9/11 first responders get the critical care they need, went to bat for veterans recently as well. He and veterans were in the Senate gallery Tuesday evening when the bill passed.
READ MORE: Viral Video Captures Ted Cruz Fist-Bumping Republicans After Blocking Bill to Help Vets Suffering from Toxic Burn Pits
Calling it “a political surrender by Senate Republicans,” The Washington Post noted it passed “a week after they blocked consideration of the popular legislation seemingly out of political pique because Democrats clinched a party-line deal on an unrelated massive domestic policy bill that could be considered later this week.”
The bill is especially important to President Joe Biden. His son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46, the President says, as a result of his exposure to toxic burn pits in Kosovo and Iraq.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of his GOP Senate caucus seemed stunned the American public was so outraged that 41 Republicans had blocked the bill from passing last week. He assured reporters it would now pass, even though the language had not changed from the original bill over the past few months.
“Yeah, it’ll pass this week,” McConnell told NBC News’ Ali Vitali on Monday, after massive outrage. Republicans had falsely claimed the language in the bill had changed; it had not.
READ MORE: Here’s How Lauren Boebert Is Defending Screaming at Biden in the SOTU as He Addressed Veterans With Burn-Pit Cancers
Sen. Paul argued against passage of the bill earlier Tuesday, claiming veterans could have gotten sick in non-service related ways. He even warned helping vets would put America’s economy at risk.
“This bill puts out economy though, at risk, by creating assumptions of service connections for the most common of ailments,” Sen. Paul claimed. “For example, this legislation creates a presumption of service connection for Vietnam veterans for hypertension.”
“According to the CDC,” Paul went on to complain, “59 percent of men, and 44 percent of women in the United States have hypertension,” the Kentucky Republican dentist said. “More than 60 percent of people over the age of 60 do.”
