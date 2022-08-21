BREAKING NEWS
‘This Could Be Months, Not Weeks’: Appeals Court Blocks Lindsey Graham Subpoena in Georgia Election Fraud Case
According to a report from Politico, Sen.Lindsey Graham (R-SC) won a temporary legal victory on Sunday when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Georgia subpoena calling for him to testify before a Georgia grand jury.
The report states that the Donald Trump-supporting Graham, “doesn’t have to comply for now with a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury demanding that he testify Tuesday about his role in an effort to pressure Georgia officials to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.”
According to the court ruling, “Graham’s attorneys and prosecutors for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis needed to flesh out arguments about whether Graham is entitled to have the federal courts place legal guardrails on the questioning Graham could face. The 11th Circuit panel’s order said that those arguments should be presented first to U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May.”
Taking to Twitter, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said this is not a legal matter that will be resolved quickly, with Vance writing, “The 11th Circuit significantly delays Fani Willis’ ability to take Lindsey Graham’s testimony, remanding the case to the district court for it to decide if the subpoena can be quashed b/c of the speech & debate clause. This could be months, not weeks.”
You can see her tweet below:
The 11th Circuit significantly delays Fani Willis’ ability to take Lindsey Graham’s testimony, remanding the case to the district court for it to decide if the subpoena can be quashed b/c of the speech & debate clause. This could be months, not weeks. pic.twitter.com/zlO5cjZ6Yc
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 21, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Claims He’s Filing ‘Major’ Fourth Amendment Motion
Donald Trump is threatening he is about to file a “major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment,” which prevents unreasonable searches and seizures. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, which currently appears to be down, the former president who has been fundraising over the FBI’s execution of a legal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago nearly two weeks ago, is calling that action an “illegal Break-In.”
“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump says, according to a screenshot of his post.
RELATED: Watch: Trump’s Attorney Doesn’t Think He Will Be Indicted
“My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country,” he continues, which, if referring to the FBI executing that search warrant and capturing 20 cartons of White House records that belong to the National Archives, including 11 sets of classified documents, he is incorrect.
“Remember, they even spied on my campaign,” Trump adds, which is false. “The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!”
BREAKING NEWS
‘No Basis’: Federal Judge Denies Lindsey Graham’s ‘Unpersuasive’ Attempt to Evade Grand Jury Subpoena
For the second time this week a federal judge has denied U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s attempt to evade a grand jury subpoena requiring him to testify in the investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, calling his legal argument “unpersuasive.”
U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May Friday afternoon responded to Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ request to order the GOP Senator from South Carolina to appear before the Special Purpose Grand Jury (SPGJ).
“Senator Graham’s arguments are entirely unpersuasive,” Judge May writes, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes, “and they do not even demonstrate a ‘substantial case on the merits.’ As an initial matter, Senator Graham takes issue with the Court’s recognition that his sole request-to quash the subpoena in its entirety–was built largely (if not entirely) on the premise that Senator Graham will only be questioned about the phone calls, which Senator Graham characterizes as legitimate legislative factfinding exercises and thus completely protected by the Speech or Debate Clause.”
READ MORE: ‘Direct Personal Knowledge’: Federal Judge Denies Lindsey Graham’s Request to Quash Subpoena Ordering Him to Testify
“Instead, Senator Graham maintains that he believes that the ‘other topics’ will simply be used as a ‘backdoor’ for questioning him about the phone calls,” the judge adds. “The problem for Senator Graham is that the record thoroughly contradicts his suggestion that the District Attorney and grand jury simply wish to use questions on other topics as a ‘backdoor’ to asking him about the legislative fact- finding on the phone calls.”
Judge May found Sen. Graham had “no basis” to claim he should not be ordered to testify, and ordered him to testify on August 23.
“The Court finds no basis for concluding that its holdings as to these issues are likely to be reversed on the merits,” Judge May wrote. “Holding otherwise would allow any sitting senator to shield all manner of potential criminal conduct occurring during a phone call merely by asserting the purpose of the call was legislative fact-finding-no matter whether the call subsequently took a different turn.”
Graham still has other avenues to use to try to evade the lawful subpoena.
READ MORE: ‘Should Expect to Be Indicted’: Giuliani Now Target of Georgia DA Investigation Into Efforts to Overturn Election – Report
As Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who broke this development notes, “the question of a stay rests with the appeals court, which received Graham’s case yesterday.”
Judge May appears to strongly agree with DA Willis’ assessment. The judge writes, “the public interest is well-served when a lawful investigation aimed at uncovering the facts and circumstances of alleged attempts to disrupt or influence Georgia’s elections is allowed to proceed without unnecessary encumbrances.”
In her motion Friday morning Willis wrote, “Senator Graham insists that he seeks to delay his appearance before the Special Purpose Grand Jury not just for his own sake, but also for the sake of the separation of powers, federalism, and ‘for the People.’”
“The Special Purpose Grand Jury, however, is the People,” Willis eloquently explained, “a collection of citizens called together to perform their civic duty on behalf of their neighbors and families. They have sacrificed their time, effort, energy, and attention for months in order to investigate matters that affect themselves, their community, and the nation as a whole. The District Attorney asks that this Court deny Senator Graham’s motion in order that he, for a single day, can assist them in that great task without further delay. The People have requested Senator Graham’s testimony and stand ready to receive it. All that is left is for the Senator to meet them.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Weisselberg Expected to ‘Criminally Implicate’ Trump Organization in Plea Deal Admitting to 15 Felonies: Reports
Allen Weisselberg, the ex-Trump Organization CFO who has worked for the former president’s family since 1970, is expected to plead guilty to 15 felonies and “criminally implicate” the real estate empire.
“The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer will admit to conspiring with the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation in a 15-year tax fraud scheme while head of the company’s finances at a Manhattan Supreme Court hearing on Thursday,” the Daily News reports. “Allen Weisselberg is expected to criminally implicate Trump’s family real estate business when he pleads guilty to criminal tax fraud charges, a source familiar with the matter told The News on Wednesday.”
READ MORE: Trump Jr. Whines for 13 Minutes About 15 Felony Count Indictment Against Family Company: ‘This Is What Russia Does’
Weisselberg is also expected to agree to testify against the Trump companies, and agree to a five-month sentence at Rikers Island, the horrific New York City jail that is slated to be shut down by 2026.
Rolling Stone adds that Weiselberg “will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes,”
The New York Times calls the impending plea deal “a serious blow to the company that could imperil its chances in an upcoming trial.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
George Conway Exposes Three Games Trump’s Lawyers Are Playing With FBI Affidavit
- News2 days ago
Arizona GOP Candidate Melts Down After Being Confronted for Endorsing Lawmaker Who Says ‘Jews Will Go to Hell’
- News3 days ago
Trump Is Privately Admitting Dr. Oz Will ‘F–king Lose’: Report
- News2 days ago
‘I Don’t Know’: GOP Candidate for Secretary of State Doesn’t Remember if He Voted for Trump in 2020 (Video)
- News3 days ago
Fulton County DA Slams Lindsey Graham’s Efforts to Avoid Testifying: Causing ‘Substantial Injury’ to Grand Jury
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Trump’s Attorney Doesn’t Think He Will Be Indicted
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
FDR, JFK, and LBJ: White House (Finally) Takes (Cautious) Victory Lap on Biden’s (Huge) Successes
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Trump Claims He’s Filing ‘Major’ Fourth Amendment Motion