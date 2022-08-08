BREAKING NEWS
READ: Trump Likens FBI Executing Search Warrant at Mar-a-Lago to ‘Watergate’ in New Statement
The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump‘s Florida home. While there are no details yet on what federal agents are investigating, Trump quickly put out a statement in which he decries the “assault.”
“These are dark times for our Nation,” writes Trump, who since becoming president has likened himself to the entire country, at times declaring an attack on him to be an attack on the United States.
He continues, saying, “my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” which is true, but no president, possibly except Richard Nixon, has been under criminal investigation before.
“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he claims. Clearly it had ti be approved by the highest levels at not just the FBI – whose director Trump installed – but the Dept. of Justice, likely by Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.
“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he claims, using a term that many consider derogatory to developing countries. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” Trump falsely claims.
Mother Jones’ David Corn responds to Trump’s “Watergate” comparison.
“Let’s make this simple: the Watergate break-in was a crime conducted by criminals. This raid was conducted by law enforcement officers who are supposed to catch criminals.”
FBI Has Executed a Search Warrant at Mar-a-Lago: ‘My Beautiful Home Is Under Siege’ Trump Says
The FBI has executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home to the former president, Donald Trump, several news outlets are reporting.
First to break the news was the publisher of Florida Politics, Peter Schorsch.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation “today executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, two sources confirm to” Florida Politics, he wrote.
“They just left,” one source said.
He adds cautiously: “Not sure what the search warrant was about.”
But minutes later CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported: “The FBI executed a search warrant today at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the former president confirms to CNN in a lengthy statement.”
Schorsch later posted an announcement from Trump:
Statement from #DonaldTrump confirming search warrant scoop. https://t.co/0UkI3nx6Np pic.twitter.com/QH4ANTXs1k
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 8, 2022
Collins reports that “Trump says the raid was unannounced and adds, ‘They even broke into my safe.'”
Earlier this year former top FBI official Frank Figliuzzi at MSNBC noted a federal grand jury was impaneled to investigate “the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago.”
There is no current reporting indicating that is why the FBI was at Mar-a-Lago.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
BREAKING NEWS
Travis McMichael Gets Life Prison Sentence for Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Travis McMichael, the 36-year-old man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison.
NBC News reports that McMichael will have to serve a life sentence plus 10 years for the murder of Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was running in McMichael’s neighborhood before McMichael chased him down with his father, Greg McMichael, and his neighbor, William Bryan.
Additionally, reports Law and Crime News, U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood denied McMichael’s request to be transferred to a federal prison, meaning he will have to serve out his sentence in state prison.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Ain’t No Recession’: Economists Praise ‘Huge’ Employment Numbers – ‘We’re Back, Baby’
Employers in July hired more than double the number of people experts had predicted, 528,000, after many predicted the number to be just 258,000. Unemployment is now at the lowest level in half a century, at 3.5%.
CNBC calls today’s report from the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics “far better than expected, defying signs that the economic recovery is losing steam.”
That was far from the only good news in Friday’s release.
“Wage growth also surged higher, as average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from the same time a year ago,” CNBC notes. “Despite downbeat expectations, the July gains were the best since February and well ahead of the 388,000 average job gain over the past four months.
“The bureau noted that private sector payrolls are now higher than the February 2020 level, just before the pandemic declaration,” a massive accomplishment, as economists are noting.
Economist Justin Wolfers, a professor at University of Michigan, New York Times contributor and a Senior Fellow at Brookings sums up today’s news.
“Put that recession talk away, and change the subject. A vibecession ain’t no recession: July payrolls came in at a huge +528k, and unemployment is down to 3.5%. A whap-bop-a-loopa-a-whap-bam-boo!”
Minutes later he added: “Hang on… I just-recalculated the unemployment rate (to extra decimal places), and at 3.46%, THIS IS THE LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN OVER HALF A CENTURY.”
Wolfers, continuing to examine the report, finds even more good news.
READ MORE: ‘Did Not Further Investigate’: FBI Director Reveals Trump White House Was in Charge of FBI’s Tips About Brett Kavanaugh
The number of people forced to work “part-time for economic reasons, — is also at the lowest rate ever recorded.”
Putting another economic overview on the data, Wolfers explains: “We’re back, baby.”
David Rothkopf, who wears many hats including professor of international relations, political scientist, journalist, CEO, podcast host, author, and member of the Council on Foreign Relations also summed up the news.
“To recap,” he writes. “More jobs created during Biden presidency than the net of the preceding 8 yrs added up. More jobs created during Biden presidency than the last 3 GOP admins added up. More jobs created last month than the net total of the entire Trump presidency. In short: Lotta jobs.”
Economist David Rothschild takes a moment to examine how the negativism of the media is affecting the economy.
“Disconnect between reality of healthy US economy and negative mainstream media narrative is startling: beyond demonstrating a Republican bias in trying to undermine Democrats, it is an actual serious source of harm to the an economy where confidence & expectations matter.”
READ MORE: ‘That’s a Lie. A Pure Outright Lie’: Joe Manchin Corrects Fox News Host Falsely Claiming Bill Raises Personal Taxes
He adds: “Mainstream Media/Republicans will argue that ‘numbers’ don’t tell real story of how working class (obviously for them they mean white working class) families are hurt by inflation: but reality is jobs are plenty & wage growth is keeping pace w/ inflation.”
Rothschild also preempts any talk of recession.
“Amazing job growth, strong & sustainable wage growth, and slowing inflation: WE ARE NOT IN A RECESSION.”
And economist Danny Blanchflower, an economics professor at Dartmouth, has a word of advice for workers: ask for a raise.
“Workers should definitely not refrain from asking/demanding inflation adjusted pay increases. They can tell the bosses it is their turn to show up.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
