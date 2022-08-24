BREAKING NEWS
‘Garbage’: Legal Experts Say Barr ‘Should Be Disciplined’ After DOJ Releases ‘Whitewash’ Memo on Why Trump Not Charged
Legal exerts are reviewing a legal memo that served as the basis for Attorney General Bill Barr deciding to not charge then-President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice, and they are calling it “garbage,” “disingenuous,” a “total whitewash,” and “ass-covering.”
The memo, published Wednesday afternoon by The New York Times, is dated March 24, 2019.
“For the reasons stated below,”it reads in part, “we conclude that the evidence described in Volume II of the Report is not, in our judgment, sufficient to support a conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt that the President violated the obstruction-of-justice statutes. In addition, we believe that certain of the conduct examined by the Special Counsel could not, as a matter of law, support an obstruction charge under the circumstances. Accordingly, were there no constitutional barrier, we would recommend, under the Principles of Federal Prosecution, that you decline to commence such a prosecution.”
Norm Eisen, a well-known Harvard-educated attorney, former U.S. Ambassador, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, and a CNN legal analyst calls the legal memo “garbage.”
“No wonder a series of judges have slammed Barr for dishonesty in connection with all this,” Eisen writes. “It’s garbage. Anyone else woulda been prosecuted. Barr should be disciplined.”
Attorney Andrew Weissman calls the memo “disingenuous” and a “total whitewash.”
He adds: “note no discussion of Barr telling Special Counsel Mueller that he should make the decision whether Trump obstructed justice. Why? Because new DOJ memo reveals they thought Mueller Report could be read to say he did obstruct! So Barr shd say the opposite.”
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig calls the memo “ass-covering.”
“To recap,” he writes, detailing these bullet points:
“Mueller failed by refusing to state a conclusion,” “Barr publicly distorted Mueller’s findings,” “DOJ drafted this flimsy, ass-covering memo,” “Barr misled a federal court about this bogus memo,” “Garland appealed on Barr’s behalf, and lost.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Canceling Student Loan Debt and Extending Repayment Pause
President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon at 2:15 PM ET will formally announce his plan to cancel $10,000 of student loan deb to those making under $125,000, $20,000 to those who have Pell Grants, and extend the current debt repayment pause through the end of the year.
Upon making the announcement President Biden is fulfilling a campaign promise while balancing the effects the moves will have on inflation, but giving ammunition to Republicans and the far left — who are already falsely declaring the move is either “socialism” or insufficient.
The $10,000 is what Biden promised while running for president, the $20,000 goes above that promise, as does the extension ion the pause for the remainder of the year.
Watch live below:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
President Biden to Make Major Announcement on Student Loan Debt Repayment and Forgiveness
President Joe Biden will return from vacation Wednesday to deliver a major announcement on student loan debt repayment and forgiveness, a campaign promise he reportedly has been trying to deliver on while balancing with increased inflation.
“The substance of the announcement is not yet clear and is being closely guarded by the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” says Bloomberg News. “President Joe Biden’s decision has been long anticipated as he grapples with delivering targeted relief while weighing any fallout, including on already-rampant inflation.”
The President is expected to announce he is extending his pause on repayment of student loans for at least another four months, which would continue the program through the end of this year.
The move “would bring the freeze beyond the midterm elections, in which Democrats are hoping to stave off a loss of their slim House and Senate majorities.”
Biden is also expected to announce “some measure of debt forgiveness for borrowers whose income falls below a certain threshold.”
READ MORE: FDR, JFK, and LBJ: White House (Finally) Takes (Cautious) Victory Lap on Biden’s (Huge) Successes
“For months, Democratic lawmakers, labor leaders and civil-rights groups have been pressuring the White House to forgive more than $10,000 in student debt, arguing higher debt loads are disproportionately carried by Black or lower-income students,” Bloomberg notes. “During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden himself urged Congress to forgive $10,000 in student debt and has appeared comfortable with that figure.”
NBC News goes farther, reporting that President Biden “is expected to cancel $10,000 per borrower making $125,000 a year or less.”
“White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Friday spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., asking them to ‘do as much as they can’ on this issue, according to a source familiar with the call,” NBC News adds. “All three senators have been vocal supporters of widespread student debt cancelations.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey Monday evening told SIRIUSXM Progress’ Dean Obeidallah the administration had something in the works.
“[Biden] is going to announce something with regards to student debt forgiveness.”@RepBonnie tells @DeanObeidallah that the Biden Administration is gearing up for an announcement on student debt forgiveness and what else she would like to see done.
LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/peKoLM4qWL
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) August 23, 2022
MSNBC also reported the news on-air minutes ago.
BREAKING: President Biden to announce decision on student loan debt forgiveness as soon as tomorrow, sources tell @NBCNews.
He is expected to extend the repayment pause several months, and forgive loans up to $10,000 for people who make $125,000 a year or less. pic.twitter.com/jTr4LTyCEi
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2022
Revealed: Trump Had Hundreds of Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Including Set With ‘Highest Level of Classification’
Donald Trump’s allies, including his family members, have claimed that he former president took with him some mementos to remember his fours years in the White House, things like his correspondence with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and other trinkets. He “had every right to take” them, and “every president does,” Lara Trump claimed last week.
Those who have been watching the legal drama unfold over the past two weeks know that the Dept. of Justice, and the National Archives before it, confiscated 35 cartons of White House records, including classified documents.
Monday night, after Trump sued the federal government, demanding a “special master” be appointed to review all the items the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago after executing a search warrant, The New York Times dropped a bombshell.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine’ Trump Told Aides About White House Records Including Classified Documents: NYT
Federal agents have removed from Trump’s Florida home not just 11 sets of classified documents, but hundreds of classified documents, including one set that “had the highest level of classification, top secret/sensitive compartmented information.”
Documents include ones from CIA, NSA, and FBI.
“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office, the people said: that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month,” The Times reports.
“The previously unreported volume of the sensitive material found in the former president’s possession in January helps explain why the Justice Department moved so urgently to hunt down any further classified materials he might have.”
The Times adds that “the extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago for months, even as the department sought the return of all material that should have been left in government custody when Mr. Trump left office, suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been cavalier in handling it, not fully forthcoming with investigators, or both.”
“The specific nature of the sensitive material that Mr. Trump took from the White House remains unclear. But the 15 boxes Mr. Trump turned over to the archives in January, nearly a year after he left office, included documents from the C.I.A., the National Security Agency and the F.B.I. spanning a variety of topics of national security interest, a person briefed on the matter said.”
Disturbingly, The Times also notes that “Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over.”
Previous reporting has stated Trump repeatedly told aides he personally owned all the documents taken from the White House.
“’It’s not theirs, it’s mine,’ several advisers say Mr. Trump told them,” The Times reported last week.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
