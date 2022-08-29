News
Morning Joe Serves Notice to Trump Supporters What Will Happen to Them if They Riot Over an Arrest
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Republican hypocrisy on rioting after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) floated the possibility of mass violence if Donald Trump was indicted.
The Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, and “Morning Joe” host spent much of Monday’s program bashing Graham for suggesting rioting would be warranted if the former president faced prosecution.
“Yeah, you know, actually, he said he was off the Trump train, that he stepped off after Jan. 6, after those riots,” Scarborough said. “He cared about the riots until three people and a hound dog chased him in Washington National Airport, then he got right back on the train. It’s fascinating that he talks about riots. I don’t have a really good memory, I can’t remember, but I think we had riots on Jan. 6, and when you had leaders trying to get people like Lindsey Graham to support an investigation into those riots, he had no interest in that, had no interest in investigating those riots.”
“But now, he is worried about riots in the future, coming from Republicans, coming from his party, coming from Donald Trump supporters?” Scarborough continued. “Again, also, the irony is so rich, these people that talked about riots, Black Lives Matter riots, it’s all they talk about. Seriously, it acts as if there were no peaceful marches at all — riots, riots, it’s all they talk about. Yet they’re fine when Trump riots are actually putting democracy at risk, when they’re trying to overturn an election result. Lindsey is even fine threatening riots, saying, you know, Trump supporters will riot in the streets, there will be violence if he is held to account, if he broke the law.”
READ MORE: Trump added attorney named Jim Trusty to Mar-A-Lago legal team after seeing him on TV
Scarborough said those threats coming from GOP lawmakers were dangerous, and he warned Trump supporters they would suffer the same fate as Jan. 6 rioters if they took to the streets to commit violence to protest criminal prosecution.
“Lindsey, if you are trying to stir up Republican riots, if you think Republicans are going to riot in the street, Republicans are going to riot in the street, they’re not above the law,” he said. “They’ll be arrested. They’ll go through the same thing that people who listened to Donald Trump on Jan. 6 are going through. If you break the law, you’re held to account. If the answer to Republicans threatening violence on the FBI, the answer to Republicans threatening violence in the streets. It’s not backing down. It’s holding those people accountable, just like you hold Donald Trump accountable if they break the law.”
“If these Republicans were true leaders and the true focus was the United States of America and was serving our country, they would lead and say, when someone has done something wrong, when someone has threatened our democracy, when top-secret documents that threaten our nation and lives are being stolen from our U.S. government, from our country, one must be held to account,” Scarborough added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump Demands to Be Made President or a Get New Election ‘Immediately’
Donald Trump has posted to his social media platform about 30 times in the past 24 hours, including reposting his “truths,” and reposting those of his supporters, but in his most-recent post the twice-impeached former president who is believed to be under multiple criminal investigations is demanding he be made president again, or that a new election be held “immediately.”
Perhaps more than anyone in America, Trump has had many attorneys over the years, including his personal lawyers and White House counsels and their teams, and has been told by one attorney in particular, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) that there is no way for him to be made president again, absent winning a legitimate election which takes place per the U.S. Constitution every four years.
There is, of course, no reason to even discuss Trump being made president again, because Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election with 81,268,924 votes, or 51.3%, to Trump’s 74,216,154 votes, or 46.9%. Biden won with the support of more than 7 million Americans, and an Electoral College win of 306-232.
READ MORE: Trump Legal Team's Special Master Request 'All but Moot' as DOJ Reports It's Already Reviewed All Seized Docs: Expert
On his Truth Social social media platform, Trump made several unsubstantiated allegations and posted falsehoods just before noon on Monday.
“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'” Trump writes, baselessly, pointing to no sources.
A simple Google search of that quote shows it exists on the internet in just one place, at least before he “truthed” it: in a lengthy opinion submission at The Journal, a Tuscola, Illinois website, on August 16.
“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” Trump continues.
“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”
Trump has zero grounds for this hyperbolic claim, but several reporters are noting that it’s one Congressman Brooks said Trump had tried to get him to do, and when he did not, Trump pulled his endorsement for Brooks’ Senate run, which he subsequently lost.
READ MORE: 'No Choice': Footnote in Mar-a-Lago Affidavit 'Makes It Impossible' to Not Indict Trump Says Top Legal Scholar
“Trump is calling for a new presidential election ‘immediately,'” writes NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. “Mo Brooks told us earlier this year that Trump was urging him to pull off such an effort to subvert the Constitution as late as last year. 22 months after the 2020 election, Trump puts it down in his own words.”
MSNBC’s and The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia: “This basically confirms what Mo Brooks said about Trump.”
Politico Senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney writes, “It was a big deal when Mo Brooks said Trump had privately pressed him to help get reinstated as president, which Brooks claims he told Trump was impossible. (Because it is) Here Trump just says it out loud.”
READ MORE: 'The Former President Is Going to Be Prosecuted' Says Ex-FBI Top Attorney (Video)
Hillyard also re-posted audio of his conversation with Brooks which took place in March of this year.
Just spoke with Mo Brooks–>
NBC: Did [Trump] directly say that there should be a new special election for the presidency?
Brooks: In one of the convos he mentioned having a subsequent election for the presidency.
NBC: This was after this Labor Day?
Brooks: After Sept 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/rQcINEeEAr
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 23, 2022
It’s unclear why Trump made this latest demand, but he has a long history of working to deflect attention away from his greatest scandals, while trying to rev up his base.
Last week, obeying the demands of a federal judge the Dept. of Justice provided a redacted copy of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The unsealing of that document by the judge revealed massive quantities of classified documents, some at the very highest levels of classification, found in Trump’s Florida home earlier in the year. Those quantities did not include what was seized by federal agents three weeks ago when they executed that search warrant.
Fulton County DA Smacks Down Lindsey Graham’s Latest Attempt to Wriggle Out of Grand Jury Subpoena
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a 15-page response to U.S Senator Lindsey Graham‘s motion to “quash” a subpoena ordering him to appear before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s attempts and those of his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Willis dissects and obliterates Graham’s motion point by point, accusing him of merely re-submitting his original arguments which the court has already rejected. She also destroys Graham’s central argument, that his telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had a “legislative purpose.”
“Provided with an opportunity to demonstrate to this Court that his subpoena should be narrowed or partially quashed, Senator Graham has decided to once again argue that every avenue of inquiry available to the Special Purpose Grand Jury requires quashal,” Willis writes in the motion posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
READ MORE: Fulton County DA Slams Lindsey Graham's Efforts to Avoid Testifying: Causing 'Substantial Injury' to Grand Jury
“Because Senator Graham largely repeats the same arguments he has already presented, he has failed to respond to this Court’s own findings,” Willis writes.
“The most glaring example of this is the heart of the Senator’s position: that his phone calls to Secretary Raffensperger were, by the nature, inherently legislative acts, and the Special Purpose Grand Jury’s inquiry actually only contemplates the phone calls. This is precisely the opposite of what this Court has found: ‘the specific activity at issue involves a Senator from South Carolina making personal phone calls to state-level election officials in Georgia concerning Georgia’s election processes and the results of the state’s 2020 election. On its face, such conduct is not a ‘manifestly legislative act.'”
Willis then uses Graham’s grandstanding against him.
“Senator Graham explicitly told reporters that he had tried to persuade Raffensperger to adopt a different method of signature verification, one which the Senator preferred to the method being used at the time in Georgia. He went further to say that he wanted to discuss how Raffensperger could make the process ‘better,’ explicitly not for some future legislative purpose, but to alter either the ongoing recounts or the upcoming Senate runoff elections.”
READ MORE: 'Direct Personal Knowledge': Federal Judge Denies Lindsey Graham's Request to Quash Subpoena Ordering Him to Testify
And while she does not indicate a conspiracy, Willis carefully notes that “Senator Graham was not the only person with signature verification on their minds on November 13, 2020. On the very same day that the Senator called Secretary Raffensperger, attorney Lin Wood filed a filed a federal suit against Raffensperger and the Georgia State Election Board.”
“Still later on that same day,” Willis adds, “former President Trump tweeted ‘Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is [Governor Brian Kemp]?’ Secretary Raffensperger did not fail to note the significance of a lawsuit by one of the former president’s allies being filed on the same day as telephone calls from the Senator, another of his allies, followed by a statement by Trump himself, all focusing on the same issue.”
Willis also quotes the well-known former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Walt Schaub, saying: “On its face, [Senator Graham’s] explanation suggests misconduct. Any call by a sitting chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to a state election official during an ongoing count of votes is inherently coercive and points to an attempt to influence the outcome of the ballot counting.”
Schaub concludes, “the conduct Senator Graham has admitted is deeply troubling. There can be no legitimate reason for the Judiciary Committee’s chairman to call a top election official regarding an ongoing vote count.”
‘The Legal Term for This Garbage’: Experts Bash ‘Pandering’ Trump-Nominated Judge Running to His Defense
Former prosecutors Cynthia Alksne and Glenn Kirschner sounded the alarm about the judge who granted Donald Trump’s demand for a “special master” to review the documents at Mar-a-Lago for any possible attorney-client privilege, while speaking with MSNBC fill-in host Michael Steele.
Kirschner pointed out that never in his 30 years practicing law has he ever seen a judge make a ruling before she’d heard from the opposing side.
“I went back and looked at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order, and here is what she said,” Kirschner began. “Before I read this one sentence, Michael, mind you that she entered this tentative border before the Department of Justice prosecutors even had an opportunity to weigh in on the issue. She said quote, ‘The court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case.’ And she has only heard from Trump’s defense team.”
He said that he’s never heard a judge even announce a “tentative ruling” before both parties have been heard.
“I think this indicates a judge who has extraordinarily poor judgment at best, and at worse is biased in favor of Donald Trump,” he continued. “As a footnote, I think it is worth mentioning that she was confirmed by the Senate, Mitch McConnell’s Senate after Donald Trump lost the presidential election.”
Alksne straight-up called it “pandering. I think that is the legal term for this garbage.”
She went on to say that there likely won’t be a so-called “special master” appointed. The government seems to be indicating that they’ve already searched through the documents with those who have the appropriate level of clearance. The appointment of a special master would mean that they had to find someone who has the highest level of clearance to handle such documents in a secure facility. The problem, however, is that there is no “special master” for executive privilege cases. The Justice Department is likely to appeal the decision to a higher court that will overrule Judge Aileen Cannon, and likely, publicly humiliate her.
“I do not think there will be a special master,” Alksne explained. “He has requested a special master, basically, because Rudy got. One in the attorney-client case. This isn’t an attorney-client privilege case. They started the wrong statutes as they are appointing a special master. There is no special master and executive privilege cases. And in the Presidential Records Act, executive privilege cases — those must be filed in D.C. This is filed in Florida. So, it is in the wrong jurisdiction. And there is no special master for classified information cases. So, I think it is only a matter of time before the pandering and by the Trump judge that there will not be a special master and this is a delay tactic.”
Kirschner called “pandering” the polite characterization.
There’s also the possibility of an obstruction of justice charge. Trump may have escaped accountability under the obstruction of Robert Mueller’s probe, but he no longer enjoys the protection of the executive branch and the Justice Department’s OLC decision not to indict a sitting president. Kirschner called the likely charges of obstruction “more than just a possibility.”
“The reason it is such an important criminal charge that the FBI agent who drafted the affidavit, in support of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, included in what they are criminally investigating, is because it does not matter the nature of the documents,” said Kirschner. “They could be classified, they could have been magically declassified by Trump, not really but that is when he is claiming. They could be confidential secrets, secret SCI special access programs. They could be whatever, and the fact that Trump and company secreted them, concealed, them and refused to produce them even after being subpoenaed for them — it is what makes this obstruction of justice regardless of the classification of those documents.”
Alksne also said that the blacked-out portion of the affidavit is likely the “obstruction” part of the case against Trump.
“It is the heart and soul of this investigation,” she explained. “And the decision on prosecution ultimately will be based, in my, opinion on the obstruction if there is national security damage. That assessment is being undergone right now.”
See the full conversation below:
Image via Shutterstock
