‘Quite Robustly a Coverup’: Rick Wilson Urges J6 Committee to Nail Secret Service for Deleted Texts
Rick Wilson called on the Jan. 6 Committee to punish the U.S. Secret Service for destroying text messages requested by investigators.
Congress had requested the messages shortly after the insurrection, but the Secret Service says the data had been lost during an agency-wide update of employees’ phones, and the former Republican strategist called for severe consequences for the institutional failure.
“Since the Secret Service ‘surprisingly’ ‘lost’ and ‘can’t recover’ and ‘let the dog eat’ all of its text messages for a totally coincidental window of time on the days around the single most calamitous threat to our constitutional republic and long tradition of the peaceful transition of power after free and fair democratic elections, the 1/6 committee, DOH, and the Department of Homeland Security must absolutely step the hell up.” Wilson tweeted. “This isn’t whether Steve Bannon is a scabrous scrapegallow or Mook Meadows was deeply involved in facilitating the legal and organizational lunacy or that Trump’s team both desired frothed the violent elements of his cadre of Orange Shirts.”
Wilson went on to explain why getting to the bottom of this was so important.
“It matters that a Federal agency given sweeping powers of action and discretion has engaged in an activity that is quite robustly a coverup,” Wilson added. “Several thoughts obtain. First, the long-rumored and discussed cadre of Trump Praetorians in the USSS needs to get aired the hell out. This reeks like leftover ass. Second, the leadership and every…single person on the detail and uniformed service that day needs to have their personal and work devices of every kind subpoenaed and examined. They must also be deposed. Remember…this is the Federal agency on the tip of the spear against cybercrime.”
Read the full thread below.
1/ Since the Secret Service “surprisingly” “lost” and “can’t recover” and “let the dog eat” all of its text messages for a totally coincidental window of time on the days around the single most calamitous threat to our constitutional republic and long tradition of…
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 20, 2022
Senate GOP Support for Same-Sex Marriage Bill May Be Higher Than Thought – but It’s a ‘Waste of Time’ Says Marco Rubio
Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the same-sex marriage protection bill to a full floor vote quickly, after it passed the House Tuesday by a strong 267-157 margin, including 49 Republican votes. While there aren’t currently enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill, at first glance it’s looking like it may become possible. The legislation, which does not make same-sex marriage the law of the land, protects existing marriages at the federal and state level.
Reporters are polling GOP Senators, and finding more support than some may have originally anticipated.
“As of today, only 4 Republicans expressed support/openness for codifying protections for gay marriage,” reports HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic. He says the four Senators are Susan Collins (ME), Rob Portman (OH), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and Thom Tillis (NC).
But Bobic also talked to Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), who serves in Republican Senate leadership. She suggested she might be a yes.
“Ernst says she hasn’t seen the House bill but is ‘keeping an open mind.’ Asked if she supports gay marriage, Ernst said: ‘I have a good number of very close friends that are same-sex married.'”
Bobic reports Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said “he doesn’t think House gay marriage bill is necessary,” but quotes him saying: “I think there’s a difference between matrimony as a sacrament and a legal marriage and so if someone wants to do that type of a partnership, I’m not opposed.”
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri “says he supports gay marriage but wants to look at the House bill. He noted it’s currently protected by the court.”
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) is “noncommittal,” Bobic reports.
“Given the fact that the law is settled on this,” Romney said, “I don’t think we need to lose sleep over it unless there were a development that suggested the law was going to be changed.”
When Romney was the Governor of Massachusetts that state became the first in the nation to make same-sex marriage legal. Romney was reportedly opposed to meeting with LGBTQ activists but finally did, and reportedly was surprised to learn why they wanted marriage to be legal.
“I didn’t know you had families,” Gov. Romney told the gay parents in 2004.
While the Supreme Court has not overturned its 2015 Obegefell ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas stated in his concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that rulings finding constitutional rights for same-sex marriage, same-sex relations, and contraception were wrongly-decided “errors” that should be “reviewed.”
Ernst, Blunt, and Rounds could bring the number of Republicans to seven. Ten would be needed to avoid a filibuster, assuming every Senate Democrat votes yes.
Bobic notes Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is a no.
“I will support the Defense of Marriage Act,” he said, referring to the law the Supreme Court overturned, which barred the federal government from recognizing legal same-sex marriages and allowed states to not recognize them as well.
Meanwhile, CNN’s Manu Raju reports Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is a hard no.
“Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a ‘stupid waste of time.'”
Rubio ran for re-election after losing the 2016 GOP nomination for president and after promising if he was not elected president he would never run for any elected office ever again. He reneged on that promise in the days after the Pulse nightclub massacre, which he cited as the reason he was needed back in the Senate. At the time it was the the deadliest anti-LGBTQ hate crime in America, the second-worst mass shooting by a single gunman in American history, and the second deadliest terror attack in America, after the 9/11 attacks.
Sen. Rubio has not advanced any gun safety legislation nor has he voted for any LGBTQ civil rights bill. In fact, Rubio voiced strong support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill. And last month he voted against the Senate’s gun safety bill that passed with a bipartisan majority of 65-33.
Senator Rubio late last week announced legislation that would require men to provide child support from the moment of conception, effectively making the law of the land that fetuses are full human beings afforded all the rights of every other person in America.
Pulse nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf, now the press secretary for Equality Florida, blasted Sen. Rubio.
“The man who used the murders of 49 mostly-LGBTQ people of color to revive his flailing political career says codifying marriage equality is a ‘stupid waste of time’? Marco Rubio’s career disgraces those whose backs he stepped on to get there.”
UPDATE: 2:29 PM ET –
After publication CNN’s Manu Raju reports: “Growing expectation in Senate that there will be 60 votes to break a filibuster on gay marriage. While 10 Rs haven’t said they would vote YES, it’s clear momentum is moving in that direction based on interviews. Thune, who is undecided, thinks it may pass.”
‘Time to Charge and Arrest Wilbur Ross’: Political Scientist Responds to Report Trump Used Census ‘For Partisan Gain’
A well-known political scientist is responding to news the Trump administration used the 2020 Census for partisan, political gain.
“Time to charge and arrest Wilbur Ross,” says Dr. Norman Ornstein, emeritus scholar at the right wing American Enterprise Institute, a contributing editor for the Atlantic, a former political science professor at Catholic University, and a Democrat who has criticized the Electoral College.
“A new stash of documents obtained by Congress has confirmed that the Trump administration pushed to add a citizenship question to the census to help Republicans win elections, not to protect people’s voting rights, a House committee report concluded on Wednesday,” The New York Times reports.
Wilbur Ross (photo) was Donald Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, the head of the federal government agency that oversees the U.S. Census Bureau which is tasked every ten years with conducting the entire Census operation.
The Census is used to determine how many congressional seats each state is allotted, and how many Electoral College votes each state receives. The 2020 Census results were used to give Texas two additional Electoral College votes. Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana each received one additional vote, while seven other states (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) each lost one vote.
The U.S. Constitution specifies counting the “the whole number of persons in each State.” It says “persons,” not “citizens.”
Citing “new findings based on drafts of internal memos and secret email communications between political appointees at the Commerce Department,” The Times adds that those “documents provided the most definitive evidence yet that the Trump administration aimed to exclude noncitizens from the count to influence congressional apportionment that would benefit the Republican Party.”
It also says “the report concluded … that senior officials used a false pretext to build a legal case for asking all residents of the United States whether they were American citizens.”
“Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had said in congressional testimony that the government decided to add the question because it required more accurate data on citizenship to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
The Guardian’s Sam Levine adds that “Wilbur Ross testified to Congress in 2018 that the decision to add the question was based ‘solely on a DOJ request.’ DOJ has declined to prosecute him for lying to Congress.”
In July of 2019 a census outreach activist told ABC News, “Whether the question is on the form or not, the damage has been done.” That damage is an undercounting of people, especially undocumented people fearful of being deported or otherwise negatively affected if they were to fill out the census.
NPR adds that ultimately the citizenship question was not added to the Census.
“Long kept from the public, the Trump administration memos and emails were disclosed by lawmakers following a more than two-year legal fight that began after Trump officials refused to turn them over for a congressional investigation. Citing the ‘exceptional circumstances’ of the case, the Biden administration, which inherited the lawsuit last year, agreed to allow House oversight committee members and their staff to review the documents.”
“The hotly contested question — ‘Is this a person a citizen of the United States?’ — ultimately did not end up on the 2020 census forms. In 2019, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s unprecedented efforts after finding its use of the Voting Rights Act as the stated reasoning for the question ‘seems to have been contrived,’ as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.”
News
Matt Gaetz Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriages After Declaring Just Days Ago ‘Families Are Defined by Love’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) last week attempted to appear supportive of LGBTQ people, but on Tuesday he was one of 157 Republicans voting against protecting existing same-sex marriages should the Supreme Court overturn its own 2015 Obergefell ruling.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing Friday on abortion Congresssman Gaetz told the legal director for the Human Rights Campaign he believes “families are defined by love.” He went on to boast about his support for helping end Florida’s ban on same-sex couples adopting children, although that reportedly “came a few years after the Third District Court of Appeals found Florida’s decades-old ban on same-sex couples adopting unconstitutional.”
Gaetz served up his remarks to support his belief, which he promoted during that hearing, that lesbians who are raped should give birth to their rapist’s baby so same-sex couples will have children available to adopt — ignoring the 400,000 children who on any given day are in America’s foster care system.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Argues Against Abortion by Suggesting Same-Sex Couples Can Only Adopt From Raped Lesbian Women (Video)
Tuesday, in one of the most-watched congressional votes in recent months, Gaetz voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which was drafted to protect the existing marriages of same-sex couples at the state level and require those marriages to be recognized at the federal level.
Defending his vote Gaetz Tuesday evening took to Twitter and declared, wrongly, “In a fit of hysteria triggered by one sentence in a concurring opinion by Justice Thomas, Democrats have moved to introduce a bill codifying Obergefell v. Hodges.”
The Respect for Marriage Act does not codify that ruling, and Republican lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, along with conservative activists have set their sights on overturning the same-sex marriage ruling, with some hoping to make same-sex relations illegal once again.
Tuesday’s vote was 267-157. Every Democrat voted yes, as did 49 House Republicans.
You can see how every Hose member voted here:
Full roll call vote on the Respect for Marriage Acthttps://t.co/3qRngXSj9w pic.twitter.com/O8sdWvo0WZ
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 19, 2022
