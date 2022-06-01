News
Secret DOJ Report Conducted Under Barr Proves Obama Did Not Spy on Michael Flynn or Trump Campaign by ‘Unmasking’
Donald Trump repeatedly has claimed the Obama administration and even President Barack Obama himself spied on his campaign. In May of 2020 then-Attorney General Bill Barr ordered an investigation into the “unmasking” practices of the Obama administration. The actual report, which found no evidence of wrongdoing, was never made public. At the time, a Washington Post headline read: “‘Unmasking’ probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or any public report.”
But now, the “full, 52–page, document, which had been classified top secret,” has been obtained by BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.
“A Justice Department probe found that members of the Obama administration did not seek to reveal the identity of General Michael Flynn ‘for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons,’ a newly disclosed report reveals,” Buzzfeed states.
Trump as far back as March 2017 falsely accused Obama of spying on him, which helped ignite his base. He continued to make similar remarks for years. Those false and baseless attacks have become part of the MAGA narrative.
In August of 2020 CNN reported: “President Donald Trump says all the time, ‘they spied on my campaign.’ He ad-libbed during his Thursday night convention speech to add the phrase into his prepared remarks. And he tweeted it last week as a rebuttal to former President Barack Obama’s convention address.”
Another recent incantation came Wednesday night at the Republican convention, when Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said the “Obama-Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign.” Though that is a slightly softened version of “they spied on my campaign” the story is essentially the same.
Buzzfeed adds that John Bash, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas who conducted the investigation at Barr’s direction, says in his report:
“My review has uncovered no evidence that senior Executive Branch officials sought the disclosure of” the identities of US individuals “in disseminated intelligence reports for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons during the 2016 presidential-election period or the ensuing presidential-transition period.”
News
Uvalde Chief Who Blocked Cops From Confronting Shooter Says He’ll Explain Decision When the ‘Families Quit Grieving’
Peter Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s police force, says he’s showing respect for the families by not explaining what reportedly was his decision to block law enforcement officers from confronting the gunman who killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School past week, but will when “the families quit grieving.”
Arredondo reportedly has stopped cooperating with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety’s investigation into last week’s mass shooting.
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz was able to catch up with Arredondo Wednesday morning.
“Just so you all know, obviously, we’re not going to release anything. We have people in our community being buried,” Arredondo said when pressed for details on why he stopped officers from capturing or taking down the gunman as children called 911 begging for help.
“We’re going to be respectful to the families,” he told Prokupecz, who repeatedly asked him about that decision.
“You have an opportunity to explain yourself to the parents,” Prokupecz offered, urging him to share his explanation.
“Just so you know we’re going to do that eventually, obviously,” Arredondo replied.
“When?” Prokupecz asked.
“Whenever this is done and the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously,” Arredondo said.
Watch:
CNN’s @ShimonPro confronts Uvalde schools police chief Peter Arredondo for the force’s decision to not cooperate with investigations into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. pic.twitter.com/4DPocsn8OB
— The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2022
News
Leaked Document Reveals Coordinated RNC-Trump Riot Hearings Communications Plan
The Republican National Committee is seeking distance from Donald Trump as the GOP plans its strategy for televised hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol according to a planning document obtained by Vox.
Reporter Ben Jacobs says the document “reveals a rare glimpse of daylight between the aims of the party and the desires of former President Donald Trump.”
The select committee is scheduled to air public hearings beginning on June 9th.
“In a document obtained by Vox, a coordinated communications plan apparently sent from the Republican National Committee (RNC) recommends pushing back on the select committee as ‘partisan’ while also taking care not to be seen as explicitly speaking on behalf of Trump or embracing his lies about the 2020 election’s legitimacy. The RNC declined to comment on whether it created or sent the document,” Jacobs explained.
The document is separated into two sections, one on the RNC’s goals, and one on “Requests from FPOTUS” which is an abbreviation for “former President of the United States.”
The first section says the RNC wants to define “Democrats as the real election deniers.”
“Trump has remained adamant that the election in 2020 was rife with fraud based on a list of claims that have all proven false, and demanded that his political allies do the same to secure his political support in advance of the 2022 midterms,” Jacobs reported. “The document displays the challenges for the GOP as they seek to aggressively push back at the select committee and appease the former president without explicitly endorsing the ‘Big Lie’ or all of Trump’s actions in the final days of his administration.”
Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor and member of the select committee, predicted the public hearing would “blow the roof off the House.”
News
Biden Signs Proclamation on LGBTQI Pride Month – Warns of ‘Onslaught of Dangerous Anti-LGBTQI+ Legislation’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a proclamation commemorating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month.
The President warns the civil rights of LGBTQI+ Americans “are under relentless attack.”
“Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights.”
He also warns of the “onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation” that “has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain.”
President Biden once again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act.
“All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45 percent of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year — a devastating reality that our Nation must work urgently to address.”
The full text is below:
May 31, 2022
LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER,
AND INTERSEX PRIDE MONTH, 2022
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
During Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month, we reflect on the progress we have made as a Nation in the fight for justice, inclusion, and equality while reaffirming our commitment to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad. I often say that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. This month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our Nation real for every American.
Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights. An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain. All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45 percent of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year — a devastating reality that our Nation must work urgently to address.
This month, we remind the LGBTQI+ community that they are loved and cherished. My Administration sees you for who you are — deserving of dignity, respect, and support. As I said in my State of the Union Address — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your President so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential. Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice. We condemn the dangerous State laws and bills that target LGBTQI+ youth. And we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping LGBTQI+ people in America and around the world live free from violence.
Since my first day in office, I have taken historic action to ensure that everyone — no matter who they are or whom they love — has an equal place in our democracy. I signed a landmark Executive Order charging the Federal Government with preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. This includes non?discrimination protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in housing, health care, education, employment, credit and lending services, and the criminal justice system. My Administration has expanded access to inclusive passports for transgender Americans and instituted reforms to the traveler screening process at United States airports. We are supporting the open service for patriotic transgender military members and providing better services for LGBTQI+ veterans. I am honored by the service of the first openly gay Cabinet Secretary and the first transgender person confirmed by the Senate and to have been able to establish the first White House Gender Policy Council.
But there is more work to be done. That is why I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine long overdue civil rights protections and build a better future for all LGBTQI+ Americans. We must also fight for LGBTQI+ seniors so that they can age with dignity. And we must confront the disproportionate levels of poverty, homelessness, and unemployment in the LGBTQI+ community.
This month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality to LGBTQI+ families so that everyone can realize the full promise of America.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2022 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month. I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
thirty-first day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
