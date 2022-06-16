'A WAR FOR AMERICA’S DEMOCRACY'
Pence Attorney to Testify January 6 Insurrection Was a ‘War Irresponsibly Instigated and Prosecuted by the Former President’
J. Michael Luttig, a retired U.S. federal appeals court judge, is the conservative attorney who counseled then-Vice President Mike Pence he could not legally obey Donald Trump’s demands to not certify the Electoral College count on January 6 and overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Luttig will testify during the House Select Committee’s third public hearing, which will be televised at 1 PM ET Thursday. He has released his opening statement, a 12-page warning that states point-blank that America is at war with itself, and says only the Republican Party can put a peaceful end to it.
He calls the January 6 insurrection “a war for America’s democracy, a war irresponsibly instigated and prosecuted by the former president, his political party allies, and his supporters.”
His statement is far from optimistic but is getting a great deal of positive attention, although not by everyone.
Former U.S. Attorney and current MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance offers this balanced perspective.
“Judge Luttig will testify today as a fact witness. He is a fact witness because he was close to people in Trump world. I appreciate the role he played in giving Mike Pence some spine, but that does not mean his views on our culture going forward should be given any weight.”
Here’s how Luttig’s statement begins:
“A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge,” Judge Luttig will say.
“America was at war on that fateful day, but not against a foreign power. She was at war against herself. We Americans were at war with each other — over our democracy.”
“January 6 was but the next, foreseeable battle in a war that had been raging in America for years, though that day was the most consequential battle of that war even to date. In fact, January 6 was a separate war unto itself, a war for America’s democracy, a war irresponsibly instigated and prosecuted by the former president, his political party allies, and his supporters. Both wars are raging to this day.”
“A peaceful end to these wars is desperately needed. The war for our democracy could lead to the peaceful end to the war for America’s cultural heart and soul. But if a peaceful end to the war for America’s democracy is not achievable, there is little chance for a peaceful end to that war. The settlement of this war over our democracy is necessary to the settlement of any war that will ever come to America, whether from her shores or to her shores. Though disinclined for the moment, as a political matter of fact only the party that instigated this war over our democracy can bring an end to that war.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Pack Your Stuff and Get Out’: Patriot Front Member Kicked Out of His Mom’s House Following Arrest
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Capitol Police Confirm Georgia GOP Congressman Led 15 Visitors on Tour of US Capitol Complex on Jan. 5
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says You ‘Can’t See’ Video Footage of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Actually Healthy for Us’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promotes Global Warming and More Carbon (Video)
- News3 days ago
‘Do Your Job or Resign’: Former Federal Prosecutor Urges Merrick Garland to Prosecute After Second Jan. 6 Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Idaho Cops Inundated With Death Threats After Bagging White Supremacist Patriot Front Members: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Next Hearing – Says Delay Is ‘No Big Deal’