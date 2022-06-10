RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ginni Thomas’ Attempts to Overturn Election at State Level Even More Extensive Than Previously Known
The efforts of far right-wing lobbyist and pro-MAGA activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to overturn the 2020 presidential election, disenfranchising millions of voters in the process, were even more extensive than have previously been reported.
In addition to her month’s long text messaging with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to find a way to falsify the 2020 results and have Donald Trump declared the winner, Thomas reached out to members of the Arizona House, urging them to choose different presidential electors who would represent Trump.
Earlier reporting indicated Thomas had tried to pressure two Arizona Republican lawmakers.
But it wasn’t just two who Thomas tried to have overturn the election results. In total it was 29.
Ginni Thomas, the spouse of a U.S. Supreme Court justice, “sent the messages using FreeRoots, an online platform intended to make it easy to send pre-written emails to multiple elected officials,” according to The Washington Post.
“New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time.”
Thomas “urged lawmakers to ‘stand strong in the face of political and media pressure’ and claimed that the responsibility to choose electors was ‘yours and yours alone,'” which is false. “They had ‘power to fight back against fraud’ and ‘ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen,’ the email said.”
Thomas’ actions did not stop on November 9.
“Before you choose your state’s Electors …consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” she wrote to 22 additional lawmakers on December 13. Her email “linked to a video of a man urging swing-state lawmakers to ‘put things right’ and ‘not give in to cowardice.'”
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) last month blasted both Ginni Thomas and her Supreme Court Justice husband, Clarence Thomas, saying the “conflict of interest just screams at you.”
“Here you have the wife of a Supreme Court justice,” Schiff said, the Post notes, trying to “get Arizona to improperly cast aside the votes of millions. And also, to add to it, her husband on the Supreme Court, writing a dissent in a case arguing against providing records to Congress that might have revealed some of these same e-mails.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Congressional Candidate Pledges to ‘Start Executing’ Americans Promoting ‘LGBTQ indoctrination’ for ‘Treason’
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist MAGA pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, declared that if he is elected, he will reinstate the House Un-American Activities Committee so that the government can “start executing people” guilty of treason. Who does Burns believe is guilty of treason? Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham whose supposed crime is potentially supporting some gun control measures, and LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers.
During an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show” Wednesday, Burns was asked by guest host Lauren Witzke what he would do to fight “LGBTQ indoctrination” if elected to Congress. Burns replied that the LGBTQ agenda represents “a national security threat” and therefore anyone promoting it is guilty of treason and should be executed.
“I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse,” Burns said. “There is no such thing as trans kids, there are only abusive parents who are pushing that evil, evil sexual orientation onto their child’s mind.”
“I want to make sure that those parents have been held accountable,” he continued. “We should start putting some of those parents in jail for abusing their child’s minds. Especially in the school system, any teacher that is teaching that LGBT, transgenderism, furries, the groomers, any sexual orientation communication in the school system should be immediately terminated but [teachers should also] be held for abusing young children.”
Burns then declared that the current situation in the United States is “Nazi Germany all over again,” claiming that students today are being “indoctrinated” just as they were by the Nazis to become “future stormtroopers” and members of “the hit squads, the murder squads.”
“They were indoctrinating those young minds then; they are doing the very same thing here in America,” Burns said. “The LGBT, transgender grooming our children’s minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution.”
“I am going to push to reenact HUAC, the House Un-American Activities Committee,” Burns vowed. “It is a committee that we should reenact that starts holding these people accountable for treason. Lindsey Graham should be held accountable for treason for supporting Joe Biden’s gun-grabbing Second Amendment law that he’s trying to push forward. … Mitch McConnell just [urged] other Republican senators to support Lindsey Graham to come after our guns, to confiscate our guns. That should be held for treason.”
“We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America, just like they did back in 1776,” Burns proclaimed.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Claims Are False’: DOJ Tells Judge Peter Navarro Is Lying to the Public
The U.S. Dept. of Justice in court filings says former top Trump advisor and “Big Lie” promoter Peter Navarro, arrested and charged with criminal contempt of Congress last week, is making “misrepresentations” and “false” claims, including that he was denied food and water and denied his right to call an attorney.
Since the moment he was arraigned and allowed to leave the courtroom Navarro has repeatedly made seemingly wild claims, including that he should not have been arrested at the airport, that he was put in “leg irons,” that he was “strip-searched,” that law enforcement officials refused to allow him to call an attorney – despite also repeatedly stating he would be representing himself, including before a judge – and that he was denied food and water.
In fact, three days after his arrest, Navarro added to his list of complaints, including that he was placed in solitary confinement:
“Leg irons/hand cuffs, strip search, no food/water. Solitary confinement. Illegally denied access to my attorney. All for standing up for Trump/Constitution,” he tweeted. “Help finance legal effort AND put Trump back in WH. Order Taking Back Trump’s America today.”
It’s unclear why he needs a legal fund if he is representing himself.
Here’s Navarro that same day on Fox News making similar and additional claims:
Navarro complains that he was strip searched and denied food and water. pic.twitter.com/MAAcVHXz7W
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2022
In a court filing published by Politico, the Dept. of Justice asks a federal judge to deny Navarro’s request for a 45-day continuance (extension), “so that he can obtain counsel and so that his civil lawsuit against various members of Congress and the U.S. Attorney can proceed.”
“The Defendant’s submission contains numerous misrepresentations and provides no justification for the delay he requests,” DOJ says. They also say Navarro refused an attorney “when it was previously offered and insisted that he would proceed pro see,” meaning he would represent himself.
“In addition, he cites no authority under which a speedy trial can be delayed to allow a civil case to proceed.”
DOJ says Navarro “bases his request for a continuance, in part, on his accusations that the Government is attempting to deprive him of counsel—for example, by allegedly denying him a call to counsel upon his arrest and filing motions in the normal course of proceeding with this case.”
“The Defendant’s claims are false,” DOJ says point-blank.
“The Justice Department also released a copy of an FBI agent’s report on Thursday, which detailed Navarro’s arrest at Reagan National Airport and describes how agents accommodated him by giving him chocolates, allowing him time to comfort a travel companion at the airport and repeatedly adjusting his handcuffs by loosening them and giving more space between his wrists after he complained,” The Associated Press reports.
It said Navarro was advised of his rights and was told the agents didn’t want to interview him. He asked to make a phone call, the report said, and an agent told him they would contact his attorney if he gave them the name of the lawyer.
The report says Navarro responded, “I’m supposed to be on live television tonight. I’d like to call the producer and tell him I’m not going to be there. Can I have my phone?” The agent then told him that they would quickly make arrangements for a call with his lawyer, if he provided the attorney’s name.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Listen: Stefanik-Endorsed GOP Candidate Praised ‘Inspirational’ Adolf Hitler as ‘The Kind of Leader We Need Today’
Carl Paladino, a failed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, last year praised Adolf Hitler as an “inspirational” leader, a “doer,” and “the kind of leader we need today.”
House Republican Caucus chair Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican Congresswoman, endorsed Paladino last week.
“I am proud to announce my endorsement of my friend Carl Paladino in #NY23,” Stefanik tweeted in her “MAJOR NY ENDORSEMENT.”
“Carl is a job creator and conservative outsider who will be a tireless fighter for the people of New York in our fight to put America First to save the country.”
As Media Matters reports, “Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino appeared on a radio program last year and claimed that New York needs someone like Adolf Hitler to lead it.”
“In the newly unearthed remarks, Paladino said he’d recently heard someone talk about how Hitler had ‘aroused the crowds’ — and he commented that ‘that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.'”
He chuckled as he spoke about Hitler.
This was not the only time Paladino praised Hitler.
“Paladino has a long history of making toxic and bigoted remarks. Media Matters reported earlier this week that he shared a post on Facebook portraying the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, as false flag attacks meant to help Democrats ‘revoke the 2nd amendment and take away guns.’ The post also claimed ‘the Texas shooter was receiving hypnosis training’ apparently under the direction of the CIA.”
After initially “lying” he had not shared that post, Media Matters adds, Paladino later admitted he had.
“Media outlets also reported that Paladino sent the post to his email list,” Media Matters adds. “His commentary has also included saying his state needs someone like Adolf Hitler to lead it.”
Audio of Paladino praising Hitler:
