Ginni Thomas’ Attempts to Overturn Election at State Level Even More Extensive Than Previously Known

The efforts of far right-wing lobbyist and pro-MAGA activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to overturn the 2020 presidential election, disenfranchising millions of voters in the process, were even more extensive than have previously been reported.

In addition to her month’s long text messaging with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to find a way to falsify the 2020 results and have Donald Trump declared the winner, Thomas reached out to members of the Arizona House, urging them to choose different presidential electors who would represent Trump.

Earlier reporting indicated Thomas had tried to pressure two Arizona Republican lawmakers.

But it wasn’t just two who Thomas tried to have overturn the election results. In total it was 29.

Ginni Thomas, the spouse of a U.S. Supreme Court justice, “sent the messages using FreeRoots, an online platform intended to make it easy to send pre-written emails to multiple elected officials,” according to The Washington Post.

“New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time.”

Thomas “urged lawmakers to ‘stand strong in the face of political and media pressure’ and claimed that the responsibility to choose electors was ‘yours and yours alone,'” which is false. “They had ‘power to fight back against fraud’ and ‘ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen,’ the email said.”

Thomas’ actions did not stop on November 9.

“Before you choose your state’s Electors …consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” she wrote to 22 additional lawmakers on December 13. Her email “linked to a video of a man urging swing-state lawmakers to ‘put things right’ and ‘not give in to cowardice.'”

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) last month blasted both Ginni Thomas and her Supreme Court Justice husband, Clarence Thomas, saying the “conflict of interest just screams at you.”

“Here you have the wife of a Supreme Court justice,” Schiff said, the Post notes, trying to “get Arizona to improperly cast aside the votes of millions. And also, to add to it, her husband on the Supreme Court, writing a dissent in a case arguing against providing records to Congress that might have revealed some of these same e-mails.”