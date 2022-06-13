BREAKING NEWS
Former Trump Campaign Manager ‘No Longer Appearing’ at Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Bill Stepien, a longtime Republican political campaign operative who was brought in to manage Donald Trump’s flailing 2020 presidential campaign was slated to testify live before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack but he now will not appear, reportedly due to a “family emergency.”
“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning. His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record,” the Committee says in a statement, according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.
The focus of Monday morning’s hearing, which will now begin 30-45 minutes later than its scheduled 10:00 AM ET time, is to establish that Donald Trump knew he lost the election but pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to try to overturn the election, which some legal experts say could be evidence of an attempted conspiracy against the United States.
UPDATE: 9:42 AM ET –
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire reports Stepien’s family emergency is his wife is in labor.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Liz Cheney: Intelligence Identified Plans to ‘Invade’ and ‘Occupy the Capitol’ and ‘Halt’ Electoral Vote Count
Ranking Member Liz Cheney announced during the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s first primetime hearing Thursday that the “attack on our capitol was not a spontaneous riot. Intelligence available before Jan. 6th identified plans to ‘invade the Capitol, occupy the Capitol and take other steps to halt Congress’ count of electoral votes that day.'”
Watch:
“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot.”
Vice Chair Liz Cheney outlines seditious conspiracy charges against some Jan. 6 attack participants and says the hearings will detail specifics. https://t.co/AmRMbkB3Br #January6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/EbszDOi99z
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 10, 2022
RELATED –
Select Committee Chair: Jan. 6 Was ‘Attempted Coup’ to ‘Overthrow the Government’ – Violence Was ‘No Accident’
BREAKING NEWS
Uvalde Cops Knew Kids Were Wounded but Alive – Still Waited Over an Hour Out of Fear for Their Own Safety: NYT
Police officers on the scene of what became a horrific massacre in Uvalde, Texas were told school children inside the Robb Elementary School were alive, wounded, and needed help. Despite being heavily armed, well-trained, and well out-numbering the singular gunman, local law enforcement officers took no action to stop the shooter over the course of more than an hour, out of fear for their own safety.
That’s according to a report published Thursday by The New York Times, which says it has seen video footage and reviewed “other investigative material,” including documents.
“More than a dozen students remained alive for over an hour before officers entered their classrooms. The commander feared a risk to officers’ lives, new documents show.”
19 children and two teachers were shot to death. As widely reported, families had to provide DNA because the children’s bodies were so badly destroyed by bullets.
The Times reveals in its report that supervisors on scene were “told that some trapped with [the gunman] in two elementary school classrooms were in need of medical treatment, a new review of video footage and other investigative material shows. Instead, the documents show, they waited for protective equipment to lower the risk to law enforcement officers.”
Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief who is now a city councilman, “was leading the response to the May 24 shooting.”
He “appeared to be agonizing over the length of time it was taking to secure the shields that would help protect officers when they entered and to find a key for the classroom doors, according to law enforcement documents and video gathered as part of the investigation reviewed by The New York Times.”
Public statements made by Uvalde officials claim officers thought the gunman was barricaded in a classroom, presumably alone, and posed “no risk to other children.”
“More than a dozen of the 33 children and three teachers originally in the two classrooms remained alive during the 1 hour and 17 minutes from the time the shooting began inside the classrooms to when four officers made entry, law enforcement investigators have concluded,” The Times adds. “By that time, 60 officers had assembled on scene.”
BREAKING NEWS
197 Republicans – All but 10 – Vote Against Raising Minimum Age to Buy Semi-Automatic Assault Rifles
Responding to the increase in mass shootings Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening voted to raise the minimum age to buy semiautomatic weapons, like the popular AR-15 style assault rifle, from 18 to 21.
The measure passed 228-199, with all but ten Republicans voting against it. Two Democrats also opposed the bill.
10 House Republicans voted Yes to set the minimum age of 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons:
Fitzpatrick-PA
Gonzalez-OH
Jacobs-NY
Katko-NY
Kinzinger-IL
Malliotakis-NY
Salazar-FL
Smith-NJ
Turner-OH
Upton-MI
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 8, 2022
The measure is part of a larger gun control bill. Should it make its way to the Senate it would face stiff opposition from Republicans.
But gun safety activists say it would be “huge” if it becomes law.
“The impact would be huge. Any federal law that is an effective gun safety policy has a much broader impact than the law of any one state. Certainly, it would limit the number of people in that age range that could purchase firearms,” Allison Anderman, Giffords’ senior counsel and director of local policy, told NBC News, which adds she “pointed to data showing that people ages 18 to 24 have disproportionately higher rates of mental illness and propensity to commit violent acts.”
“It makes a lot of sense to ensure they can’t buy these firearms,” Anderman said.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Jan. 6 Chair in Surprise Move Says Donald Trump Is Welcome to Testify – But Only ‘Under Oath’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Ginni Thomas’ Attempts to Overturn Election at State Level Even More Extensive Than Previously Known
- News2 days ago
‘Like Jim Jones in Guyana’: Ultra MAGA Christian Nationalist Gubernatorial Nominee Has Both Parties Worried – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Congressional Candidate Pledges to ‘Start Executing’ Americans Promoting ‘LGBTQ indoctrination’ for ‘Treason’
- 'THE SCREAMS WERE EVERYWHERE'3 days ago
‘This Is What American Terrorism Looks Like’: AOC Slams Insurrectionists After Jan. 6 Committee Primetime Hearing
- News1 day ago
‘There Will Be a Prosecution in Mr. Trump’s Future’: CNN Legal Expert
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM16 hours ago
Idaho Sheriff Releases Addresses of ‘Patriot Front’ Members Accused of Planning Riot
- News3 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee to Show Proof GOP Lawmakers Sought Trump Pardon for Insurrection