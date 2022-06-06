News
‘Darkening Clouds’ for Trump With Key Pence Aides Set to Lead Off House Hearings: Report
According to an analysis by Slate’s Dennis Aftergut, the constant drip of information about former President Donald Trump and his administration’s involvement in the Jan 6th insurrection looks to turn into a flood when the House hearing on the Capitol riot kicks off on Thursday with three witnesses linked to former vice president Mike Pence poised to testify first for maximum effect.
As Trump and his allies prepare to do all they can to push back at the six scheduled hearings slated to be broadcast live, Aftergut wrote, a bad May for Trump is about to become a worse June for the former president.
“There are darkening clouds on his horizon,” wrote Aftergut. “On June 9, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee will hold public hearings as part of their ongoing investigation into the storming of the Capitol last year. In short order, the set of six scheduled televised sessions this month are likely to build momentum towards making the case that the president was directly involved in attempts to undermine the peaceful transition of power.”
“The steady dropping of shocking findings from the committee over the course of the past months suggests the sessions will likely have many viewers on the edge of their seats,” Aftergut added, and then suggested that the Pence associates could set Trump’s defenders back on their heels as they reveal the content of conversations between the former president and their former boss as Trump tried to get him to refuse to oversee the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
READ MORE: ‘Bad news for super MAGA’: Morning Joe says Jan. 6 probe is about to blow up Trump’s allies
“June’s hearings follow a series of escalations in Trump’s ongoing legal battles stemming from his attempts to undermine the 2020 election,” he writes. “May’s legal developments and the looming hearings suggest increasing pressures and prospects that Trump will face criminal charges, the committee’s lead-off witnesses will be three courageous Republicans working for Vice President Mike Pence, who supported his resistance to the multi-step conspiracy that Trump appears to have led and aimed at ending the lawful transfer of power: His staff attorney, Greg Jacob, Pence’s outside attorney, Michael Luttig, the eminent former federal Court of Appeals Judge, and Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff.”
Aftergut suggests that, after dropping several “bombshells” in the weeks precedinhg the hearings, the devil will be in the details as the committee makes their case for criminal charges againt Trump.
“While the final details are still being sorted, the upcoming hearings have two apparent goals. First, committee members intend to address Trump’s election meddling. And second, to elucidate the circumstances around the ‘hours of inaction‘ before Capitol police received backup from the national guard releasing a video telling his followers inside the Capitol to leave,” he wrote adding, “If the details coming out of the investigation are any indication, the committee is hard at work building their case.”
“If May’s news was any indication, this select committee’s hearings will tell an even more chilling story — beginning, middle and end — about how a criminal conspiracy nearly ended our democracy,” he concluded.
You can read more here.
‘Nothing That Protects Our Children’: Growing Anger as Senators’ Gun Bill Won’t Include Majority of Americans’ Demands
It’s been more than three weeks since a self-described white supremacist and antisemite slaughtered ten Black Americans at a Buffalo supermarket, and almost two weeks since an 18-year old massacred 21 people including 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas.
And while a small number of Republicans have agreed to work with Senate Democrats to hammer out a bill to help protect Americans from increasing gun violence, it appears the legislation will “fall well short” of the basic common sense reforms many across America, including President Joe Biden, are demanding.
“Should an agreement come together, it is certain to fall well short of the parameters that President Biden laid out in a White House address on Thursday, when he called for renewing the federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2004, as well as significantly expanding federal background checks for gun buyers and removing the firearms industry’s immunity from lawsuits,” The Washington Post reports.
While Republicans claim to be negotiating in good faith, the lead Senator representing them, Texas Republican John Cornyn, last week made very clear his stance on strengthening gun safety measures: “Not gonna happen.”
Various polls on gun control and gun safety show different responses to specific questions, like expanded background checks, or banning assault weapons, but the one constant is the majority of Americans on every question want Congress to act on those critical issues.
Citing a 2021 Pew Research report, Vox shows 81% of Americans support expanding background checks, 79% oppose concealed carry without a permit, and 63% support bans on assault-style weapons.
But the top Senate Democrat working to shape the gun deal says it will not include expanded background checks or an assault weapons ban, according to Insider.
“We’re not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that’s going to ban assault weapons, or we’re not going to pass comprehensive background checks,” Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said Sunday. “But right now, people in this country want us to make progress. They just don’t want the status quo to continue for another 30 years.”
“There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook.”Murphy added, sounding optimistic, saying he has “never been part of negotiations as serious as these.”
On social media, however, activists and others demanding actual gun reform are expressing outrage:
“Assault weapons ban work to stop the slaughter. It worked when Clinton put it in—it has worked in every nation that has done it. Comprehensive background checks work. For someone like Sen. Chris Murphy (a dem) to cave to the GOP is disgusting. I give up.”
“In other words, gun ‘reform’ without the things that will fix the problem.”
“The end result will be nothing that protects our children and other innocent Americans. The only way to get common sense gun laws is to replace the politicians that refuse to pass them.”
“This ‘effort’ on the part of Republicans is bullshit. They’re ‘running out the clock’ just like ?@LeaderMcConnell? told them to.”
“Not even including expansion of background checks? Come on.”
“So watered down, any legislation will simply allow Republicans to claim they did something.”
“Hate to be pessimistic but this deal appears to be lipstick on a pig. If this passes, and inevitably there is a mass shooting, Republicans will say gun control doesn’t work. This is just a show for the midterm elections.”
Buttigieg Tests Positive for COVID after Headlining Policy Conference
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced late Monday morning he has just tested positive for COVID-19. Buttigieg delivered the keynote address last week on Wednesday at the Michigan Mackinac Policy Conference.
I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 6, 2022
Buttigieg also appeared on a Sunday news show:
Buttigieg: “The idea that us being the only developed country where this happens routinely — especially in terms of the mass shootings — is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings is the definition of insanity, if not the definition of denial.” pic.twitter.com/l1v9VrFgcb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2022
Anger Over Tampa Bay Rays ‘Homophobic’ Players Who Say Jesus Christ Doesn’t Want Them to ‘Encourage’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyle’
Five Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball players are being criticized for refusing to wear LGBTQ logos on their official uniforms as the team celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month.
“I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage,” said Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam, as TMZ reported.
“It’s no different,” he claimed, insisting it’s “faith-based,” and “a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here.”
Telling a group of people that what they are is a “lifestyle” and a “behavior” led to anger against the team for allowing them to opt out but especially against all five players: Jason Adams, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson.
The New York Times adds that “by allowing the players to opt out of the promotion — and to use the platform to endorse an opposite viewpoint — the Rays undercut the message of inclusion they were trying to send. Words like ‘lifestyle’ and ‘behavior’ are widely known tropes often interpreted as a polite cover for condemning gay culture.”
The Rays lost to the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Saturday.
Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022
Many have expressed anger at the five players and the team’s management.
Except for the minor Biblical fact that Jesus never said a fucking thing against lgbt people. @RaysBaseball https://t.co/SJoGLbdQe2
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 6, 2022
It just makes them look like assholes thats all
— will (@_W1II_) June 6, 2022
If your religious beliefs don’t allow you to wear a damn pride number on your jersey. Don’t give your fake performative bullshit of “we accept everyone” so Tampa bay rays please get fucked with your “wouldn’t allow it” fuckery. https://t.co/NDWr03hyP3
— ?CBQ ? #IStandWithCoachWard (@Riss_Willett) June 5, 2022
i don’t normally tweet about baseball on here but im fucking wheezing. it’s pride night at tropicana field but the tampa bay rays made wearing the pride gear optional, so you can see which players on the field are homophobic pic.twitter.com/g5ouT8yA1w
— Kramer gets addicted to virtual yogurt. (@astermeter) June 4, 2022
I’m a big @RaysBaseball fan. This makes me sad & honestly a little angry. I will no longer be supporting these players anymore. https://t.co/CrUoBYphEB
— Garrie (G5150) (@_Garrie_) June 6, 2022
Giving homophobic players the opportunity to give this type of rhetoric a platform during pride month, grossss @RaysBaseball https://t.co/wZnqsGR3i5
— Katie (@KayTeeeOh) June 5, 2022
the tampa bay rays handed out free pride flags to everyone who attended the game yesterday, so the homophobia belongs strictly to those individual players https://t.co/gpVq4r0roq
— Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) June 6, 2022
