Anger Over Tampa Bay Rays ‘Homophobic’ Players Who Say Jesus Christ Doesn’t Want Them to ‘Encourage’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyle’

It’s been more than three weeks since a self-described white supremacist and antisemite slaughtered ten Black Americans at a Buffalo supermarket, and almost two weeks since an 18-year old massacred 21 people including 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas.

And while a small number of Republicans have agreed to work with Senate Democrats to hammer out a bill to help protect Americans from increasing gun violence, it appears the legislation will “fall well short” of the basic common sense reforms many across America, including President Joe Biden, are demanding.

“Should an agreement come together, it is certain to fall well short of the parameters that President Biden laid out in a White House address on Thursday, when he called for renewing the federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2004, as well as significantly expanding federal background checks for gun buyers and removing the firearms industry’s immunity from lawsuits,” The Washington Post reports.

While Republicans claim to be negotiating in good faith, the lead Senator representing them, Texas Republican John Cornyn, last week made very clear his stance on strengthening gun safety measures: “Not gonna happen.”

Various polls on gun control and gun safety show different responses to specific questions, like expanded background checks, or banning assault weapons, but the one constant is the majority of Americans on every question want Congress to act on those critical issues.

Citing a 2021 Pew Research report, Vox shows 81% of Americans support expanding background checks, 79% oppose concealed carry without a permit, and 63% support bans on assault-style weapons.

But the top Senate Democrat working to shape the gun deal says it will not include expanded background checks or an assault weapons ban, according to Insider.

“We’re not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that’s going to ban assault weapons, or we’re not going to pass comprehensive background checks,” Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said Sunday. “But right now, people in this country want us to make progress. They just don’t want the status quo to continue for another 30 years.”

“There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook.”Murphy added, sounding optimistic, saying he has “never been part of negotiations as serious as these.”

On social media, however, activists and others demanding actual gun reform are expressing outrage:

“Assault weapons ban work to stop the slaughter. It worked when Clinton put it in—it has worked in every nation that has done it. Comprehensive background checks work. For someone like Sen. Chris Murphy (a dem) to cave to the GOP is disgusting. I give up.”

“In other words, gun ‘reform’ without the things that will fix the problem.”

“The end result will be nothing that protects our children and other innocent Americans. The only way to get common sense gun laws is to replace the politicians that refuse to pass them.”

“This ‘effort’ on the part of Republicans is bullshit. They’re ‘running out the clock’ just like ⁦@LeaderMcConnell⁩ told them to.”

“Not even including expansion of background checks? Come on.”

“So watered down, any legislation will simply allow Republicans to claim they did something.”

“Hate to be pessimistic but this deal appears to be lipstick on a pig. If this passes, and inevitably there is a mass shooting, Republicans will say gun control doesn’t work. This is just a show for the midterm elections.”