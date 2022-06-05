News
George Conway: Donald Trump Engaged in a ‘Multi-Faceted Criminal Conspiracy’
Conservative attorney George Conway concluded a CNN “State of the Union” panel on Sunday by making the case that Donald Trump engaged in “a multi-faceted criminal conspiracy” when he was in office and should be indicted.
Days before the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is to begin public hearings in prime time to reveal their findings, CNN host Jake Tapper asked Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, what he expects to hear.
After sharing a clip of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stating, “I know a lot of people would like to see Donald Trump in prison for the rest of his life, but that’s quite beside the point. Our goal is to strengthen and fortify the democratic constitutional order,” host Tapper asked the attorney, “What will the hearings need to accomplish for them to be successful?”
“I don’t think they need any new bombshells,” Conway suggested. “They need to lay out what we have seen come out and lay it out in an orderly and compelling fashion.”
RELATED: Damning text messages reveal plot to give pro-Trump supporters access to Georgia’s voting machines: report
“As Congressman [Denver] Riggleman pointed out in the last segment, this was an attempted coup,” he continued. “This was an attempt to overthrow democracy, stop the peaceful transition of power — and that’s a coup. It was multifaceted, and with all respect to Jamie Raskin, it was a multi-faceted criminal conspiracy led by the president of the United States to stop by whatever means necessary the proper counting of electoral votes under the 12th Amendment.”
Watch below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Peter Navarro’s Abrupt Arrest Was Meant as a ‘Hard Message’ to Trump’s Inner Circle: Legal Expert
Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning, noted defense attorney Shan Wu suggested that the abrupt arrest and jailing of former Donald Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro on Friday was designed by the DOJ as a message to other members of the Trump administration who are being scrutinized.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, the attorney noted that — surprisingly — the combative Navarro was not given the opportunity to turn himself in after being indicted on two counts of criminal contempt and was instead nabbed before entering a plane and handcuffed.
That, in turn, led Navarro to complain that his arrest was unconstitutional, which attorney Wu just laughed off.
“I want to ask you about Peter Navarro’s claims that his arrest was unconstitutional,” host Sanchez prompted. “He said he wasn’t allowed to make a call from jail, his attorneys weren’t contacted. Was there any detail in his arrest that would lead you to believe that something improper took place?”
RELATED: Exclusive: ‘If I’m not dead or in prison’: How Navarro worked to overturn the election from position in White House
“No, absolutely not. I thought he was saying he was defending himself,” Wu replied with a smirk. “So I’m not sure who they would have contacted in terms of his attorneys.”
“It’s a little unusual that in a white-collar case they wouldn’t have allowed him to self-surrender,” he added. “That could indicate, it was hard to reach him and he might flee, given he was representing himself. And two, [they] may have been trying to send a message.”
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence of the timing that they announced a declination of [Dan] Scavino and [Mark] Meadow’s cases and also, on the other hand, sending a hard message of arresting Navarro,” he elaborated. “It may have been to make that point they’re not fooling around that, when they indict, they’re going to treat people quite seriously.”
Watch below or at this link.
News
Peter Navarro Goes for the Cash After Arrest: ‘I Need Everybody in America to Buy My Book on Amazon Today’
Peter Navarro, the former Trump White House aide who on Friday morning was arrested, handcuffed, and indicted on contempt of Congress charges, appeared outside a federal courthouse after his arraignment Friday afternoon and urged people to buy his book.
Defiant, disrespectful, and disheveled, Navarro called the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack a “kangaroo committee.”
He then pivoted, declaring, “I need everybody in America to buy [my] book on Amazon today. That is for two reasons: One, that’s going to be my legal defense fund – these people are coming at me hard – and number two, that book is about why we need to take back the House of Representatives from the kangaroos on Capitol Hill.”
A shaken and disheveled Peter Navarro emerges from court and urges people to buy his book so he can raise money for his legal defense. pic.twitter.com/jdChDTahQ2
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2022
Also outside the federal courthouse, as well as during his arraignment, Navarro announced he would be defending himself, which calls into question the need for a legal defense fund, or certainly a large one. He himself declares, “I do not want to spend several hundred thousand dollars on lawyers.”
Peter Navarro announces he will be representing himself. pic.twitter.com/J8vPDGPvxI
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2022
News
‘Security Risk’: Secret Service Was Alerted on Jan. 5 Trump Was Going to Turn Publicly Against Pence – Report
According to a report from the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, former vice president Mike Pence’s chief of staff sat down with the head of the VP’s Secret Service detail on the day before the Jan 6th insurrection to warn them that his boss’s life might be in danger.
The report states that Marc Short explained, “The president was going to turn publicly against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it.”
Earlier this week it was reported that Trump had no problems with the crowd who stormed the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and the new report indicates that the former vice president and his staff were already worried about what would follow the “Stop the Steal” rally.
According to Haberman’s report, based upon her upcoming book due out in October, “Mr. Short did not know what form such a security risk might take, according to people familiar with the events. But after days of intensifying pressure from Mr. Trump on Mr. Pence to take the extraordinary step of intervening in the certification of the Electoral College count to forestall Mr. Trump’s defeat, Mr. Short seemed to have good reason for concern. The vice president’s refusal to go along was exploding into an open and bitter breach between the two men at a time when the president was stoking the fury of his supporters who were streaming into Washington.”
READ MORE: Biden fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘bad feeling’ about the economy: ‘Lots of luck on his trip to the moon’
Haberman adds that it is unclear what the Secret Service’s Tim Giebels did with the information given to him by Short.
“New details from the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 help to flesh out how Mr. Trump and his allies sought to intimidate Mr. Pence into accepting their baseless theory that the vice president had the authority to block congressional certification of the Electoral College results — and how Mr. Pence’s refusal to do so would lead him to peril,” she wrote. “A few weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, aides to Mr. Pence learned that some in Mr. Trump’s loose network of advisers were discussing the possibility of Jan. 6, 2021 — set under statute as the day of the Electoral College certification — as a potentially critical date in Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power.”
Haberman reports that neither a spokesperson for the Secret Service nor anyone representing Pence responded when asked to comment on the reported meeting.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘A Male With a Female’: Ohio School District Not Apologizing for Graduation Speaker’s ‘Biblical Principles’ Remarks
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘I Was a Distinguished Public Servant’: Navarro Goes on ‘Lengthy Rant’ About FBI Handcuffing, Arresting Him at the Airport
- News2 days ago
‘Security Risk’: Secret Service Was Alerted on Jan. 5 Trump Was Going to Turn Publicly Against Pence – Report
- News2 days ago
Peter Navarro’s Abrupt Arrest Was Meant as a ‘Hard Message’ to Trump’s Inner Circle: Legal Expert
- News2 days ago
Peter Navarro Goes for the Cash After Arrest: ‘I Need Everybody in America to Buy My Book on Amazon Today’
- News3 days ago
Two Women Shot Dead in Iowa Megachurch Holding Event for College-Age Worshippers: Report
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Navarro Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Contempt of Congress
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Thinks Voters Should Carry Guns to the Polls to Protect From ‘Intimidation’