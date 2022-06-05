George Conway: Donald Trump Engaged in a ‘Multi-Faceted Criminal Conspiracy’

Conservative attorney George Conway concluded a CNN “State of the Union” panel on Sunday by making the case that Donald Trump engaged in “a multi-faceted criminal conspiracy” when he was in office and should be indicted.

Days before the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is to begin public hearings in prime time to reveal their findings, CNN host Jake Tapper asked Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, what he expects to hear.

After sharing a clip of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stating, “I know a lot of people would like to see Donald Trump in prison for the rest of his life, but that’s quite beside the point. Our goal is to strengthen and fortify the democratic constitutional order,” host Tapper asked the attorney, “What will the hearings need to accomplish for them to be successful?”

“I don’t think they need any new bombshells,” Conway suggested. “They need to lay out what we have seen come out and lay it out in an orderly and compelling fashion.”

“As Congressman [Denver] Riggleman pointed out in the last segment, this was an attempted coup,” he continued. “This was an attempt to overthrow democracy, stop the peaceful transition of power — and that’s a coup. It was multifaceted, and with all respect to Jamie Raskin, it was a multi-faceted criminal conspiracy led by the president of the United States to stop by whatever means necessary the proper counting of electoral votes under the 12th Amendment.”

Watch below or at this link.