News
Woman Demands City Council Ban Award-Winning LGBTQ Book From Public Library – They Refused
Tuesday night Washington state’s Liberty Lake City Council voted 4-2 to not force the local public library to remove a popular, award-winning LGBTQ book, “Gender Queer,” from its shelves. It was the second loss for Erin Zasada, a local realtor, KREM reports.
Zasada first tried to get the book banned by filing a complaint with the local library. The book, an award-winning graphic novel, a memoir about coming out as nonbinary has been popular with teens but is housed in the adult section of the library which anyone can access. It’s also one of the most challenged books in school libraries across the country.
The form Zasada filled out asks if she had ever read the book. She checked “no,” KXLY reports. After a review, the library denied her request.
She filed an appeal, which went to the Liberty Lake City Council. During Tuesday’s meeting, there was a “heated discussion” after hearing public comments from parents who were both for and against banning the book.
“I don’t believe in banning books, period,” Zasada told the city council, despite trying to get the book removed from the public library. “I don’t believe in that at all. This is not a First Amendment issue. This is not an attack on an LGBTQ group, this is a fight against sexually explicit content directly aimed at minors.”
Her remarks closely mirror those of a conservative activist in Florida, who The New York Times mentioned just days earlier in an article about the book:
“It’s not a First Amendment issue, this is not going against L.G.B.T.Q. groups, we’re citing it for sexually explicit content,” said Jennifer Pippin, a nurse in Sebastian, Fla., and the chairman of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County, where “Gender Queer” was banned from school libraries last fall after Pippin filed a complaint.
Meanwhile, Spokane’s Spokesman-Review reports Zasada “acknowledged she did not read the book in its entirety, but described it as pornographic, pointing to what she referred to as graphic pictures depicting oral sex.”
NCRM reached out to Zasada via email but did not receive a response.
Image by Pesky Librarians via Flickr and a CC license
‘Big Change’: Strong Support for Supreme Court Expansion and Term Limits, Federal Law Protecting Abortion After Leaked Opinion
A Morning Consult poll conducted Tuesday finds strong majority support for expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, and term limits for its justices. It also finds strong majority support for a federal law protecting a woman’s right to choose.
Larry Sabato, the noted director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics (not related to Morning Consult) weighed in, calling the results on expanding the court and term limits a “big change.”
Big change: Americans want term limits for Supreme Court justices by 66% to 21%, and favor expanding the Court by 55% to 36%. (Morning Consult poll for @politico) When I tested public appetite for Court reforms in 2007 (part of “A More Perfect Constitution”) resistance was great.
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 4, 2022
Sabato points to this Politico Playbook report on the poll that reads (direct quote):
- Expanding the number of justices on the court: Fifty-five percent approve; 36% disapprove. Net approval: +19
- Term limits for justices: Sixty-six percent strongly or somewhat approve; 21% strongly or somewhat disapprove. Net approval: +45
Politico Playbook also reported from the poll, conducted “entirely” after Politico published the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade (again, below is a direct quote):
- Fifty-seven percent of voters want SCOTUS to support abortion rights, 28% hope it opposes them, and 15% don’t know or have no opinion. Net support: +29
- Fifty-six percent of voters believe abortion should be legal in “most” or “all cases.” Twenty-five percent of voters said they think abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said legal in most cases, 24% said illegal in most cases, 11% said illegal in all cases, and 9% either don’t know or had no opinion. Net support: +21
Manchin Reviewing Records of Meetings With Brett Kavanaugh ‘To Find Out What He Said’ About Roe v. Wade: Report
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to vote to place Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, says his office is reviewing the records it has of his pre-confirmation interview with the West Virginia lawmaker after a leaked draft opinion shows the court will strike down Roe. v. Wade.
In 2018 Kavanaugh was confirmed in a 50-48 vote, after then-Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked the nuclear option and made Supreme Court nominations subject to just a simple majority vote.
Legal experts, journalists and activists are investigating if the conservatives who, according to a Politico report voted in a Supreme Court closed door meeting to overturn the 49 year old decision that found abortion is a constitutional right, lied during their confirmation hearings.
“It is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court, entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis,” Kavanaugh said during his confirmation hearing in 2018, NPR reports. “The Supreme Court has recognized the right to abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case. It has reaffirmed it many times.”
“Precedent is critically important. It is the foundation of our system. But you listen to all arguments,” he added.
On Wednesday CNN’s Manu Raju reported that Senator Manchin “told me when asked if he believed [Justice Kavanaugh] was telling truth on Roe in 2018: ‘We are going back through all the things we have — we had meetings with him — to find out what he said and how it was actually presented to us.'”
But on Tuesday Manchin said he had no regrets:
Manchin says he doesn’t regret his vote for Kavanaugh. “I vote for people that basically, I think, have the qualifications that they’re asked to do.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 3, 2022
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who claims to support a woman’s right to choose, voted for both Justices Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Both are reportedly voting to strike down Roe. On Tuesday she said that vote would be “inconsistent” with what they told her.
The liberal political action committee MeidasTouch has posted a provocative video in which they claim conservative Supreme Court justices have been lying about their intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade:
? NEW VIDEO
They all lied. #LyingGOP pic.twitter.com/XQZoarmgB2
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 4, 2022
Legal Expert Reveals Two Reasons Why Conservatives Might Have Leaked Roe Draft — Not the Court’s ‘Outraged Liberals’
A draft ruling leaked that appears to show the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade, and a legal expert examined why someone would have made the exceedingly rare move to reveal the court’s inner workings on a matter of such importance.
Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, told “Morning Joe” that there were several possibilities that might have motivated the leaker, and she cautioned against assuming it could have come from someone who disagreed with the majority opinion drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.
“It’s possible that horse trading does occur, you’ll see drafts go back and forth,” McQuade said. “Someone will say, ‘I can’t sign on to this opinion, but what I could sign on to is one that is the position that the Dobbs case was actually advocating for, which is a ban after 15 weeks or later, so we could see that. But what I don’t think we’re going to see is a complete reversal that says Roe still stands, which was the viability standard.”
Leaks rarely come from inside the court, especially on pending matters, and McQuade said it was highly significant.
RELATED: ‘This is her legacy’: Critics pile on ‘disgrace’ Susan Collins after leaked opinion overturning Roe
“It really begs the question, who is behind this leak and why?” she said. “There are a lot of theories. You know, one is that it is the outraged liberals on the court. The other is that it is some of the conservatives trying to dull the uproar when this ultimately comes out.”
“There is also the possibility that it is somebody who wants to see this case locked in, this decision, because those who care about legitimacy, like Chief Justice [John] Roberts, will be very uninclined to want to change their view after it has been out there in the public domain, less it appears that they are caving to public pressure,” McQuade added. “So I think that really speaks a lot about what is going on in the internal dynamics of the court here.”
Watch the clip below or at this link:
