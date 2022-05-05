News
Susan Collins Throws Cold Water on Democrats’ Bill to Protect the Right to Abortion, Because Catholic Hospitals
U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who claims to be an ardent supporter of the right to abortion, will be a “no” vote next week when Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forces a vote on legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into law.
The Maine Republican voted to confirm right-wing Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, and the justice who is authoring the majority opinion that will strike down Roe v. Wade, Samuel Alito. All are expected to vote to end the constitutional right to abortion.
Ahead of next week’s critical vote, Collins has already signaled she will not support the more than 70 million women in this country considered to be of “reproductive age.”
Why?
Catholic hospitals.
Senator Collins “says she has concerns about the Dems bill to codify Roe v Wade,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “She said it doesn’t include ‘conscience’ provisions that would allow catholic [sic] hospitals to refuse to perform abortions.”
In February Sen. Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced legislation to do exactly what the Democratic bill would do: codify Roe v. Wade into law.
“I support the abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade and affirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Our legislation would enshrine these important protections into law without undercutting statutes that have been in place for decades and provide basic conscience protections that are relied upon by health care providers who have religious objections to performing abortions,” Collins said in a press release.
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, expressed anger over the news.
Well God forbid we should put the rights of American women ahead of hospitals, who’d undoubtedly win in court if they litigated this issue given the trend in 1st amendment litigation over the last decade.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2022
The bill would require 60 votes to avoid a filibuster by Republicans. Currently, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin (WV), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), and Bob Casey (PA) are also considered to be opposed to the legislation.
News
Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First LGBTQ and First Black Person to Be White House Press Secretary
President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre to be the White House Press Secretary. The historic move makes Jean-Pierre the first Black person and first out LGBTQ person to be the top administration spokesperson.
In a time when the civil rights of women, people of color, and LGBTQ people are being dismantled by the right Biden’s move sends a strong signal to not only the nation but the world that protecting civil rights and positioning exceptionally talented people for the world to see is among his top priorities.
“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Biden said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”
Jean-Pierre, currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President will officially become Press Secretary and Assistant to the President May 13, when Jen Psaki will officially step down. From the beginning of her service Psaki had communicated to the White House she would be in that role for only a year.
“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” President Biden added. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”
Calling it a “historic appointment,” GLAAD praised the move.
“Karine Jean-Pierre is a brilliant communicator and person of tremendous intelligence, humor and poise, skills that will serve her and our country well in her new role,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “There are few jobs more visible or more important to our democracy than to share information with the White House press corps and answer their questions. To have an out queer person of color speak for the President of the United States says everything about Karine’s talent and heart, and recognizes that LGBTQ people can belong, contribute and succeed in every room. Our whole community looks forward to seeing Karine deliver for our nation and represent every LGBTQ person with pride.”
MSNBC’s report:
News
Woman Demands City Council Ban Award-Winning LGBTQ Book From Public Library – They Refused
Tuesday night Washington state’s Liberty Lake City Council voted 4-2 to not force the local public library to remove a popular, award-winning LGBTQ book, “Gender Queer,” from its shelves. It was the second loss for Erin Zasada, a local realtor, KREM reports.
Zasada first tried to get the book banned by filing a complaint with the local library. The book, an award-winning graphic novel, a memoir about coming out as nonbinary has been popular with teens but is housed in the adult section of the library which anyone can access. It’s also one of the most challenged books in school libraries across the country.
The form Zasada filled out asks if she had ever read the book. She checked “no,” KXLY reports. After a review, the library denied her request.
She filed an appeal, which went to the Liberty Lake City Council. During Tuesday’s meeting, there was a “heated discussion” after hearing public comments from parents who were both for and against banning the book.
“I don’t believe in banning books, period,” Zasada told the city council, despite trying to get the book removed from the public library. “I don’t believe in that at all. This is not a First Amendment issue. This is not an attack on an LGBTQ group, this is a fight against sexually explicit content directly aimed at minors.”
Her remarks closely mirror those of a conservative activist in Florida, who The New York Times mentioned just days earlier in an article about the book:
“It’s not a First Amendment issue, this is not going against L.G.B.T.Q. groups, we’re citing it for sexually explicit content,” said Jennifer Pippin, a nurse in Sebastian, Fla., and the chairman of Moms for Liberty in Indian River County, where “Gender Queer” was banned from school libraries last fall after Pippin filed a complaint.
Meanwhile, Spokane’s Spokesman-Review reports Zasada “acknowledged she did not read the book in its entirety, but described it as pornographic, pointing to what she referred to as graphic pictures depicting oral sex.”
NCRM reached out to Zasada via email but did not receive a response.
Image by Pesky Librarians via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘Big Change’: Strong Support for Supreme Court Expansion and Term Limits, Federal Law Protecting Abortion After Leaked Opinion
A Morning Consult poll conducted Tuesday finds strong majority support for expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, and term limits for its justices. It also finds strong majority support for a federal law protecting a woman’s right to choose.
Larry Sabato, the noted director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics (not related to Morning Consult) weighed in, calling the results on expanding the court and term limits a “big change.”
Big change: Americans want term limits for Supreme Court justices by 66% to 21%, and favor expanding the Court by 55% to 36%. (Morning Consult poll for @politico) When I tested public appetite for Court reforms in 2007 (part of “A More Perfect Constitution”) resistance was great.
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) May 4, 2022
Sabato points to this Politico Playbook report on the poll that reads (direct quote):
- Expanding the number of justices on the court: Fifty-five percent approve; 36% disapprove. Net approval: +19
- Term limits for justices: Sixty-six percent strongly or somewhat approve; 21% strongly or somewhat disapprove. Net approval: +45
Politico Playbook also reported from the poll, conducted “entirely” after Politico published the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade (again, below is a direct quote):
- Fifty-seven percent of voters want SCOTUS to support abortion rights, 28% hope it opposes them, and 15% don’t know or have no opinion. Net support: +29
- Fifty-six percent of voters believe abortion should be legal in “most” or “all cases.” Twenty-five percent of voters said they think abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said legal in most cases, 24% said illegal in most cases, 11% said illegal in all cases, and 9% either don’t know or had no opinion. Net support: +21
