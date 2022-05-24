RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Texas Attorney General Suggests Arming Teachers After 15 Shot and Killed at Elementary School
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for arming teachers and “doing more at the school” to prevent school mass shootings, immediately after14 elementary school students and one teacher were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas.
Paxton, who is in a tight re-election primary runoff race, was speaking to a Newsmax host who noted that Texas is “not a stranger to shootings.”
“Yes, sadly, this has happened again, and it’s a horrible tragedy,” Paxton said, after being asked what efforts have been talked about or taken to prevent school shootings.
“Having one point of entry, making it more difficult for people even to get in that point of entry, and having, potentially, teachers and other administrators who have gone through training and who are armed because first responders typically can’t get there in time to prevent a shooting. This is just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus, which for a lot of these schools is almost impossible. So I think you’re gonna have to do more at the school because it typically involves very short periods of time and you have to have people trained on campus to react.”
The host talked about hardening schools “so they’re not easy prey for crazy people who go nuts with firearms.”
Defending his call for people to be armed Paxton went on to say people who are “not following murder laws” are “not going to follow gun laws.”
Watch:
Asked on Newsmax about his solution for school shootings, Texas AG Ken Paxton mentions arming teachers pic.twitter.com/3maBKJ7uR5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Fox News Corporate Chief Shrugs Off Complaints of Network’s White Nationalism: ‘Comes With the Territory’
Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chairman and CEO of the parent company of Fox News does not appear concerned about the far right-wing network’s embrace of white nationalism, saying the growing criticism just “comes with the territory.”
“I think when you’re in the news business, and you’re number one,” said Murdoch in an interview with Axios, “you get a lot of heat and it just comes with the territory.”
“I think the world is more divided and on edge than it has been, you know, for a very long time,” Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, added. “I think on the noise around it, so much of it is politicized … And so, you’ve got to be tough about it.”
The 50-year-old Murdoch took no responsibility for the world being more divided, on edge, and politicized.
Axios points out that a “broad array of Democratic officials and progressive groups have criticized Fox News, saying its hosts have referenced the ‘great replacement theory,’ a racist conspiracy theory that reportedly inspired the Buffalo shooter.”
Like his father, Lachlan Murdoch shares citizenship with Australia and the United States (but also with the U.K.)
Last week, former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt called on the United States government to revoke Rupert Murdoch’s U.S. citizenship. He said the 91-year-old Australian-born media titan is “the most venomous and dangerous foreigner to ever arrive on American soil.”
Schmidt added:
The January 6 Committee will prove a massive conspiracy. That conspiracy will likely involve @foxnews hosts and personalities. @rupertmurdoch is responsible for what happens on @foxnews, which has long claimed in Federal Court that is not news but entertainment.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 17, 2022
Meanwhile, Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz noted, “Lachlan Murdoch has apparently given up on his obvious lie that Tucker Carlson doesn’t promote ‘replacement theory,’ he is making it quite clear that Fox prioritizes white supremacist content.”
The Washington Post’s Philip Bump says Lachlan Murdoch is blaming “complaints about white nationalist rhetoric on jealousy.”
“Presented with Tucker Carlson combining anti-left and anti-immigrant rhetoric into an indefensible the elites are out to get regular Americans narrative — a common racist trope — the CEO of Fox responds: Haters gonna hate. Never mind that nearly half of Republicans now think that this theory accurately reflects reality; people are just jealous of Fox News.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right Activist Behind CRT Panic Brags About Attacks on Disney, State Farm for LGBTQ Support: Others ‘Will Be Next’
The far right-wing activist whose work helped ignite millions of Americans into fighting against the specter of something they had never heard before and knew nothing about is now bragging about turning his tactics against corporate America’s support for the LGBTQ community – and he’s just issued a warning, or, some might say, a threat.
Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the right-wing Manhattan Institute, is the man behind the right’s false panic and fury over CRT, Critical Race Theory. He’s proudly said he wants to “have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,'” and “put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.”
To Rufo, those “insanities” include support for LGBTQ people.
“Mr. Rufo has taken aim at opponents of a new Florida law that prohibits teachers in some grades from discussing L.G.B.T.Q. issues and that critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay,'” The New York Times reported last month. “He declared ‘moral war’ against the statute’s most prominent adversary, the Walt Disney Company. And he has used the same playbook that proved effective in his crusade on racial issues: a leak of insider documents.”
Rufo consulted on and appeared with Governor Ron DeSantis “at the signing of a bill known as the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which bars teaching in workplaces and schools that anyone is inherently biased or privileged because of race or sex,” The Times added, noting that Rufo “warned Disney that an in-house program it had run that urged discussion of systemic racism was ‘now illegal in the state of Florida.'”
The signing was the culmination of Mr. Rufo’s long campaign to short-circuit corporate and school efforts at diversity and inclusion training.
On Monday news broke that State Farm, the insurance giant, had been supporting a program designed to put LGBTQ-supportive books into schools, libraries, and community centers. State Farm has been actively promoting its support of the LGBTQ community, but within hours the company dropped its support of the program, citing consumer complaints after a right-wing media outlet published a report.
Rufo is taking credit for the extensive vitriol being catapulted at State Farm, a century-old company whose “Like a good neighbor” slogan has been part of American culture for 50 years.
And now, just one week before LGBTQ Pride month, he’s very publicly threatening any other company that supports LGBTQ people, the LGBTQ community, diversity, or equality they will be next:
Disney was the proof of concept. State Farm is the working model. Other companies will be next.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2022
We developed a playbook with Disney that puts a price on companies that adopt woke ideology. Now others are falling in line: Netflix fires 100+ DEI employees, State Farm terminates its trans book program, and the Fortune 100 remains silent on Roe V. Wade. Keep the pressure on.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2022
“There are three ways to wage war against corporations: reputational, political, and financial,” Rufo adds. “With Disney, we drove public approval down to 33 percent, passed legislation to remove its special status, and helped tank the stock by $50 billion. That’s how we win.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas GOP Lawmakers Want to Ban Buying From Apple, Amazon or Levi’s in Latest Attack on Abortion
Far-right Republican state lawmakers want to make it impossible for Texans to buy anything on Amazon, buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, or even buy a Tesla, all to further their attack on abortion.
Fourteen Republicans want to pass a law that bans any company from doing business in the state of Texas with companies that have pledged to assist employees in obtaining abortion care outside of the Lone State State, The Texas Tribune reports.
GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain and 13 other Republican “members of the state House of Representatives have pledged to introduce bills in the coming legislative session that would bar corporations from doing business in Texas if they pay for abortions in states where the procedure is legal.”
“This would explicitly prevent firms from offering employees access to abortion-related care through health insurance benefits. It would also expose executives to criminal prosecution under pre-Roe anti-abortion laws the Legislature never repealed, the legislators say.”
An NCRM search found a dozen companies that have publicly vowed to assist their employees access abortions outside of Texas, including Tesla, which recently moved to Texas from California.
Dear Elon Musk,
If Tesla is paying for employees to travel outside of Texas to get abortions, please put an end to the practice.
Texas would be happy to have Tesla’s headquarters located here, but not if Tesla is helping kill babies and hurt women. pic.twitter.com/tu74Xk2RLS
— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) May 11, 2022
Other companies include Amazon, Starbucks, Lyft, Uber, Salesforce, Yelp, Match Group, Bumble, Apple, Levi Strauss, and CitiBank.
Back in March Rep. Cain – who was accused by Democrat Beto O’Rourke of making a “death threat” against him – targeted CitiBank, saying “he had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, calling the policy a ‘misuse of shareholder money,'” The New York Times reported.
At that time Cain threatened to ban local governments from doing business with any company that assisted employees. Now he’s set the bar higher by wanting to ban the companies from doing business in Texas entirely.
