Top Texas Republicans Resist Gun Control and Push for More Armed Teachers and Police at Schools in Wake of Uvalde Shooting
“Top Texas Republicans resist gun control and push for more armed teachers and police at schools in wake of Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
In the hours after a gunman killed more than 20 people at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday, the state’s top Republicans sought to immediately squelch the possibility of gun control measures in the wake of yet another mass shooting.
As the death toll mounted from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and President Joe Biden vowed to push for stricter gun laws, Texas Republicans made it clear that any kind of gun restriction in response to the tragedy was off the table.
“Inevitably when there’s a murder of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “That doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime.”
In an appearance on the far-right television network Newsmax, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly dismissed the notion of enacting restrictions on firearms — reasoning that shooters wouldn’t follow the law anyway.
“I’d much rather have law-abiding citizens armed and trained so that they can respond when something like this happens because it’s not going to be the last time,” Paxton said.
Meanwhile, Biden called for a renewed push to reform the nation’s gun laws in the wake of the shooting during a nationwide address Tuesday evening.
“We as a nation have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” Biden said.
In the wake of mass shootings at Santa Fe High School in 2018 and a Walmart in El Paso in 2019, Texas Republicans vowed to take steps to prevent similar killing sprees in the future and passed laws that cover issues like identifying potentially dangerous students, training school employees to deal with emergencies and giving teachers more access to guns.
But in gun-friendly Texas, any laws restricting access to firearms have been a nonstarter. Instead, state legislators have expanded access to firearms — including with a law allowing residents to carry guns without a permit.
On Tuesday, Republican officials revived ideas to stop future mass shooters — arming teachers and school administrators, putting more police officers on campus and limiting entryways to school buildings.
“We have to harden these targets so that no one can get in ever except through one entrance,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson in an appearance on Fox News. “Maybe that would help. Maybe that would stop someone.”
Gov. Greg Abbott, Cruz and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to talk in Houston on Friday at the National Rifle Association’s 2022 annual meeting. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Abbott’s Democratic opponent in this year’s gubernatorial race, called on Abbott to skip the convention and tell the NRA to take the convention elsewhere.
“Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas,” O’Rourke tweeted Tuesday night.
Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/24/texas-republicans-uvalde-gun-control/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Biden: ‘When in God’s Name Are We Going to Stand Up to the Gun Lobby?’
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House at 7:18 PM ET Tuesday evening after a five day trip to Asia. About 75 minutes later he stood before television cameras in the Roosevelt Room and asked America, “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”
As the President made his way on Air Force One back to the United States he was confronted with the news that multiple elementary school children – first reported as two, then 14, and now 18 – along with at least one teacher, had been gunned down in yet another mass shooting, this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“I’d hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again. Another massacre at a Texas elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders,” President Biden, clearly emotional and choked up, announced. “As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When, in God’s name, will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?””
Just ten days earlier a gunman, an avowed white supremacist and antisemite, shot and killed 10 Black people in a local Buffalo grocery store.
“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” he said. “For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry.”
President Biden added, “if an 18-year-old can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons, it’s just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forests with kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick.”
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”
Pres. Biden: “As a nation, we have to ask: When, in God’s name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When, in God’s name, will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” https://t.co/AAqNDbY83f pic.twitter.com/YNfzMdmf0e
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 25, 2022
Democratic Congressman Blasts ‘Baby Killer’ Ted Cruz
U. S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) minced no words Tuesday evening, responding to remarks made by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) about the mass shooting of 14 elementary school students and one teacher in Uvalde, Texas.
“Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer,” Congressman Gallego tweeted.
Cruz has been widely quoted by CNN and others as saying today, “Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens.”
Rep. Gallego, an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is seen as a possible primary challenger of Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) in 2024.
He also called Cruz “useless,” and said: “you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered.”
Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless. https://t.co/0tArGHosep
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022
Both tweets are going viral.
RELATED –
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation in Prime Time Tonight on Texas Elementary School Shooting
Trump Faces ‘Embarrassing’ Defeat as Candidate He Un-Endorsed Stages Comeback: CNN Election Analyst
While most of the attention about Tuesday’s state primaries has focused on the predicted failure by Donald Trump-endorsed David Perdue to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on the November midterm ballot, CNN’s election analyst Harry Enten claims the former president is on the verge of suffering a second humiliating loss.
In this case, it’s a Republican Party candidate in Alabama whose fortunes took a turn for the better after the former president un-endorsed him.
Speaking with “New Day” host John Berman about what to expect in multiple primaries, Enten noted that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) — who notably spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal “ rally on Jan 6th that preceded the Capitol riot — had his Trump endorsement rescinded in March because of his initial poor polling numbers with voters.
That has now changed as he is neck and neck with two other candidates seeking to fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
“What is the impact of unendorsement?” he was asked.
“Yeah, that’s the question,” Enten replied. “If Mo Brooks is able to reach that, that’s embarrassing.”
Watch below:
