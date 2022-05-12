RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing Broadcaster Calls for Governors to ‘Execute’ Abortion Providers and ‘Bulldoze’ Planned Parenthood
Anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, joined radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters on his program Tuesday night to discuss what the future might look like if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it appears imminently poised to do.
For Johnson and Peters, their vision of a Roe-free America entails executions of abortions providers and possibly civil war.
Johnson said that while many states will immediately move to outlaw abortion if the court strikes down Roe, that means little “if there’s no criminal penalty behind procuring an abortion.” Harsh penalties must be enacted, Johnson suggested. “If it’s murder, then it needs to be treated like murder.”
“That’s right,” Peters agreed. “We need a governor with the balls to stand up and say that: ‘I will bulldoze every single Planned Parenthood facility in my state. I will bulldoze any facility that facilitates this murder of unborn babies, preborn, real living people. I will make it a criminal offense to fund anybody that does this, and if you’re found out funding murder or carrying out murder, you will be executed. Period.’ That’s what needs to happen.”
“If we truly believe that abortion is murder, then we need to start acting like it,” Johnson responded.
“Abortion is murder, and those who carry it out should be executed,” Peters declared. “This is the most powerful prayer in recent history answered by God for the entire world to watch and witness and see his greatness, his glory, his power. This is a time that we all need to unite. We’re at war. This is a war.”
“Absolutely,” Johnson replied. “We went to war over slavery, right? Why? Because there was a group of people who were seen and treated as subhuman. And right now, in our country, there is a group of people who are seen and treated as subhuman. We are, in our society, at war, but maybe it means more than that. And maybe it should. If there was ever a time, if there was ever an issue for us to actually go to war over—when this becomes illegal, and if these clinics try to remain open and kill these babies, then maybe direct action needs to take place. If there was ever an issue for us to stand up and say, ‘This is something that we are willing to physically fight for,’ this is it!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: National Security Expert Compares ‘Cult-Like’ Big Lie Supporters to ‘What We See in Violent Jihad’
Frank Figliuzzi, the former Assistant FBI Director for Counterintelligence, is likening Trump disciples in the Republican Party supporting and promoting the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen to “violent jihadists,” because they are “people who are consciously disregarding truth and reality.”
Now an NBC News national security analyst, Figliuzzi told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday that “where we are right now” is in a “cult-like scenario.”
Trumpism “has gone way beyond a political ideology,” Figliuzzi says. “It is now the identity of a party. But it’s more than that because it’s now become a personal identity for those who consume the ‘Big Lie’ that the grand deception – and I can’t help because of my national security lens that I look at things through, to compare this to what we see in violent jihad.”
“What do I mean by that?” he continued.
“Yes, you have the purveyors and perpetrators of a ‘Big Lie.’ You become a martyr. You get this level of paradise. You go to Valhalla – here’s what happens: Those people are infidels. Yes, there are gurus and cultists and violent jihadists who preach that, but there’s also consumers who have to buy it and at the point where we’re at now, that supply and demand, the demand side of this are people who are consciously disregarding truth and reality.”
“You know, a year ago, two years ago, you and I would say things like, ‘Here’s how to be nice to loony relatives at Thanksgiving Dinner.’ ‘Here’s how to keep showing facts to people who need to see the facts more.’ ‘Oh, these poor victims have gone down an echo chamber. They’re living in a rabbit hole. How do we get them out?'”
“It is a conscious decision to accept the Big Lie,” he continued. “Why? Because it has become their personal identity. If they begin to reject the facts – there was no fraud, there was no systemic crimes committed that would have resulted in the overturning of liberty – if they reject that, they are literally rejecting their personal identity.”
“So this is a much harder nut to crack for us as a society,” Figliuzzi warned. “We not only need to hold accountable those who continue – like [Republican Senator] Ted Cruz Monday night on Fox – saying that January 6 was a ‘peaceful protest.’ He said it Monday night on Fox, it’s not only holding them accountable, it’s now figuring out what to do with those who consume deliberately by choice, the Big Lie, knowing that it’s wrong.”
"Two years ago, you and I would say…'here's how to be nice to looney relatives at Thanksgiving dinner'…I'm at the point where…it's a conscious decision to accept the Big Lie. Why? Because it has become their personal identity" – @FrankFigliuzzi1 w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/jxyX9hF8Vm
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 11, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Next We Go After Obergefell’: Far-Right Activists Celebrate by Declaring ‘We Shall Have Our Theocracy Very Soon’
“Next we go after Obergefell v Hodges and then the rulings banning Christianity from public schools,” white nationalist Vincent James told his followers on Telegram last Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito indicated that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
James was among a chorus of far-right and Christian nationalist activists looking forward to using the SCOTUS decision to implement their theocratic agenda. Not satisfied with simply removing the right to abortion protected in Roe, they’re eager to pass a total abortion ban, dismantle the right to same-sex marriage, and institute their ultraconservative version of Christianity on others. They see an ally in the Supreme Court, and there’s reason to believe that they’re right.
Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe explicitly criticizes both Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, and Lawrence v. Texas, which legalized same-sex relations. “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion. While the draft opinion stresses that the decision would only apply to abortion, Alito’s critique creates room for both cases to be attacked as well as a pathway by which they could be overturned.
This wouldn’t be the first time Alito has leveled criticism at Obergefell, either. Clarence Thomas, writing for himself and Alito, blasted the 2015 decision in 2020, declaring, “Obergefell will continue to have ruinous consequences for religious liberty.”
James’ post was followed up with a May 3 livestream titled, “Women Lose, God Wins: Scotus to BAN Abortion, Sodomy, and Gay Marriage,” in which he applauded Alito and Thomas for creating a pathway to take away more rights.
“The Supreme Court has completely banned abortion, or they’re going to move to ban abortion. They’re going to ban sodomy, they’re going to ban gay marriage, they’re going to throw gays off roofs. Women lose, God wins, Christ wins,” James declared. “We shall have our theocracy very soon.”
Radical white nationalist Vincent James celebrates the leaked SCOTUS decision, hoping that it will eventually lead to us seeing Justices Alito and Thomas throwing gay people off of tall buildings: “We shall have our theocracy very soon.” pic.twitter.com/uNBy2va1lB
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 4, 2022
“This written opinion implies that Obergefell v. Hodges—the legalization of gay marriage in the country—is next on the chopping block,” he said. “Maybe after that, we can go after sodomy, we can ban sodomy in red states, and maybe after that we can go after the fact that in a 1962 decision, a 1963 Supreme Court decision that banned God from public schools. Maybe we can bring back God to public schools in red states.”
Reading a tweet that likened Alito’s draft opinion to “a stage 5 cancer diagnosis for LGBT rights” during a video published May 4 on Bitchute, James was ecstatic. “Yes, yes, yes, yes! This is awesome.”
He told his viewers that they had to push the Republican Party to do more, and he indicated that their role was to push the Overton window further to the right.
“You can never congratulate them,” he said. “We have to keep pushing. You have to say, ‘Great, that’s awesome, that’s a great win, on to the next thing. It doesn’t go far enough actually.’ This is the sort of mentality you have to have. And maybe, you know, you should just start doing these things to try to trigger a Supreme Court decision, it seems that they’re hungry for one on the gay rights thing, on the gay marriage thing, on the sodomy thing, on the stuff happening in schools. It seems like they’re hungry for one. So why don’t you stand up, stop being a pussy, and deal with the consequences later?”
“How about we just start banning gay marriage? How about we just start banning sodomy in red states?” James said in the May 3 livestream. “Do it, and worry about the consequences later.”
He followed up in a series of Telegram posts in the wee hours May 4. He urged Republicans to use the same strategy from their campaign to overturn Roe and apply it on same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and discussing LGBTQ issues in schools.
James was joined in such calls by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who took to Telegram May 3 to declare, “We are going to end abortion, gay marriage, and sodomy and there is literally nothing liberals can do about it.” Ever the misogynist, he added, “Hey women we are gonna put y’all back in chains (you can’t murder babies anymore).”
Peter Brimelow, the founder of the white nationalist-promoting VDARE website whom Robert Murdoch once employed to write his memoirs, was looking even further back. Excited by the news, he wrote, “Next stop Brown vs Board!,” signaling his desire to see the landmark case outlawing racial discrimination in public schools overturned.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Your Body Is Mine’: Video Shows Anti-Abortion Activists Telling Pro-Choice Protestors ‘Not Your Choice, Not Your Body’
Countless thousands of Americans supporting and defending a woman’s right to choose an abortion protesting what is expected to be a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, after a draft opinion was leaked a week ago.
A video posted Saturday appears to show several anti-abortion activists standing on the steps of a New York City church telling people protesting in support of abortion as a constitutional civil right, “You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
Captions on the video attribute those remarks to “FDNY,” the New York City Fire Dept., but that has not been confirmed. The leader of the group is wearing what appears to be an FDNY patch on his pullover, and an “America First” cap. America First is the name of the group headed by Nick Fuentes, who has been called a white nationalist and a white supremacist.
“Not the church, not the state, the people must decide their fate,” the pro-choice protestors chant in the video, which has gone viral over the weekend.
“I am the people,” the anti-choice activist, pounding his chest, declares. “The people have decided, the court has decided, you lose.”
“You have no choice,” he responds to their chants, gesticulating as if he were a ruler. “Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine – and you’re having my baby.”
“You have no choice. Not your choice, not your body, your body is mine.”
This is where we are headed folks!
pic.twitter.com/VOcAbnn4BM
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) May 8, 2022
Newsweek describes the anti-abortion activist as “a man among a group of anti-abortion protesters on the steps of the church, who regularly go from the church to protest at a nearby Planned Parenthood.”
Another video which appears to have been taken around the same time shows the size of the crowd, several others with the anti-abortion activists, and a religious banner.
An organizer with @nycforabortion just told the clinic defenders that the anti choice people are not going to get the protection by NYPD to march. The crowd celebrates because we know that without the police support the clinic invaders won’t try it.
We need to do this every time pic.twitter.com/rTIIbBIXLR
— thizzL? (@thizzl_) May 7, 2022
UPDATE: 3:36 PM ET –
FDNY says the person in the video is not a member of the New York City Fire Dept.:
FDNY Statement on Protest Video pic.twitter.com/AHgEWqTKln
— FDNY (@FDNY) May 9, 2022
