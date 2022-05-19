News
In Wake of Buffalo Mass Shooting 203 House Republicans Vote Against Domestic Terrorism Bill That Had 3 GOP Co-Sponsors
203 House Republicans on Wednesday voted against legislation to help monitor and prevent domestic terrorism just days after an avowed white supremacist and antisemite drove 200 miles to a Buffalo neighborhood and slaughtered 10 Black people at a local grocery store. Only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted with all the Democrats to pass the bill.
Three Republicans were original co-sponsors of the legislation. All three voted against it.
The bill is similar to one that passed the House just two years ago. Many Republicans who voted for that bill voted against the one that passed Wednesday by a 222-203 margin.
The move to try to block every Democratic bill they possibly can followed 192 House Republicans voting against a bill to help protect and expand the nation’s access to baby formula amid a shortage, and 9 Republicans voting against expanding access to families on government assistance.
“House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) urged members of his party to vote against the legislation,” The Washington Post reports. “He argued, in part, that the Justice Department had previously ‘targeted and labeled rightfully concerned parents as domestic terrorists for speaking out at school board meetings’ — a false claim that The Washington Post’s Fact Checker has awarded Four Pinocchios.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) blasted the GOP.
“The problem is not that the Republican Party is racist; it’s that the Republican Party won’t call out the racists in its midst,” Nadler said. “They won’t call the insurrection … on January 6th of last year what it is: an insurrection. They call it ‘legitimate public discourse.’ It is not ‘legitimate public discourse’ when police officers are attacked, when the members of this House are attacked, when the members of the Senate are attacked. That’s domestic terrorism.”
News
Kellyanne Conway Accuses Husband George of ‘Cheating’ on Her – With Twitter
Kellyanne Conway’s forthcoming memoir accuses her husband, George, of having an affair with a social media site, People Magazine reported on Thursday.
While some couples might feel their partner spends too much time on the internet, Conway went to the extreme.
“Heading into the school year in the fall of 2018, all four Conway children were thriving,” the senior Trump adviser wrote in the book. “They were with me full-time in D.C. My mom had moved in with us to help with my Core Four. George was spending chunks of time in New York at the firm, where he voluntarily went from partner to an of-counsel role, spending his nights alone at our house in Alpine, New Jersey, 240 miles away from D.C. The numbers don’t lie. During this time, the frequency and ferocity of his tweets accelerated. Clearly, he was cheating by tweeting. I was having a hard time competing with his new fling.”
Instead of blaming Conway for being 240 miles away from her and the family, she says that his public disagreements with the president is what appears to have damaged their marriage.
“Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are,” Mr. Conway wrote of Trump in 2019. “Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”
Mrs. Conway refused to address it when asked by the media, but the president was eager to do so on her behalf.
“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump responded, threatening Mr. Conway’s manliness by calling him Mr. Kellyanne Conway. “I barely know him.”
“I had already said publicly what I’d said privately to George,” wrote Mrs. Conway in the book. “That his daily deluge of insults-by-tweet against my boss—or, as he put it sometimes, ‘the people in the White House’—violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ each other. Those vows, of course, do not mean we must agree about politics or policies or even the president. In our democracy, as in our marriage, George was free to disagree, even if it meant a complete 180 from his active support for Trump-Pence–My Wife–2016 and a whiplash change in character from privately brilliant to publicly bombastic.”
She implies that something significant happened in 2018 to change her husband’s attitude so much toward the president that it was enough he switch sides.
“Whoop-de-do, George!” Mrs. Conway told him. “You are one of millions of people who don’t like the president. Congrats.”
“If I had a nickel for everybody in Washington who disagreed with their spouse about something that happens in this town, I wouldn’t be on this podcast. I’d be probably on a beach somewhere,” Mr. Conway said about his regular disagreements with the president in an extended Skullduggery podcast in 2018. “I don’t think she likes it. But I’ve told her, I don’t like the administration. So it’s even.”
Critics of Mr. Conway harken back to his desperation for a job with the Trump administration. But he has said that top Justice Department gig wasn’t something he wanted after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed.
“If I get this door prize, I’m going to be in the middle of a department he’s at war with,” Conway recalled thinking at the time. “Why would anybody want to do this?”
He went on to brag about his wife and that she was the one who got Trump elected. Prior to her, “he was in the crapper.”
By the end of 2018, Conway said he was so disgusted with the Republican Party that he was quitting.
“I don’t feel comfortable being a Republican anymore,” he said. “I think the Republican Party has become something of a personality cult.”
All of it circulated around Trump’s treatment of the Justice Department and the justice system. Mr. Conway said he was “appalled” when Trump tried to go after federal prosecutors for indicting GOP members of Congress before an election.
“To criticize the attorney general for permitting justice to be done without regard to political party is very disturbing,” he said.
Thus began the internal marriage war of the Conways.
News
House Votes Almost Unanimously to Condemn Antisemitism – One Republican Voted ‘No’
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday in a near-unanimous vote passed a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitism. The final tally was 420-1.
Congressman Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, was the only “no” vote, as local Kentucky news producer for Spectrum News John Park, and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman noted:
One day after becoming his party’s nominee for his sixth term, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) becomes the only congressman to vote against House Res. 1125 https://t.co/o2bUVSqNRm
— John Park (@johnpeytonpark) May 18, 2022
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was the sponsor of the resolution, H. Res. 1125, “Condemning rising antisemitism.”
The resolution makes noncontroversial statements like, “the Jewish-American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress and is connected to key tenets of American identity,” and “antisemitism is an insidious form of prejudice stretching back millennia that attacks the humanity of the Jewish people and has led to violence, destruction of lives and communities, and genocide.”
The importance of the resolution comes after a self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite slaughtered ten Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.
The resolution also says the House “calls on social media platforms to institute stronger and more significant efforts to measure and address online antisemitism while protecting free speech concerns,” and says it “supports the right of Americans to freely exercise their religious beliefs and rejects all forms of terror and hate.”
Congressman Massie has a disturbing relationship with the Holocaust. Last year he posted, and subsequently deleted, a vile meme equating proof of vaccination to the genocide of up to 17 million people by Hiter’s Nazis, as this tweet from a former Obama White House official shows:
Rep. Thomas Massie – who voted against funding to help schools teach students about the Holocaust and antisemitism – tweeted (and deleted) this meme tonight. Care to comment @GOPLeader? pic.twitter.com/8ULy0Wgg7P
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaking on the resolution:
The House strongly condemned antisemitism today by passing my resolution in a landslide bipartisan vote. As we honor Jewish contributions to American life for Jewish American Heritage Month, let’s acknowledge antisemitism is no relic of the past. It’s a very present danger. #JAHM pic.twitter.com/jmyq6A6MUm
— Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) May 18, 2022
News
Anger Over Florida Students’ Racist Photo, Superintendent’s Meeting With Far Right ‘Moms for Liberty’ Group
Martin County School District superintendent Dr. John Millay is facing two challenges this week. Parents in the Treasure Coast area of Florida are outraged after a photo of six students holding up letters spelling out a racist slur circulated on social media. Some are also concerned after Millay met with a far-right parents group, Moms for Liberty, that reportedly has strong ties to the Republican Party. Some have also called it an “astroturf” group.
“The Martin County School District is committed to promoting and maintaining a learning environment free of hateful, racist and discriminatory actions or conduct,” Dr. Millay said in a statement Tuesday in response to the racist photo, TC Palm reports. “We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic.”
Because they are minors the students’ identities are not being disclosed, but Dr. Millay says they will face “appropriate disciplinary consequences.” The photo is especially not hard to find on social media but NCRM will not post it due to the students’ status as minors.
TC Palm also reported on Millay’s Monday meeting with Moms for Liberty, which claims to be nationwide after being founded less than 18 months ago.
The group advocates against COVID vaccine and mask mandates, critical race theory, and support for LGBTQ rights, while advocating for banning books from school libraries. Last year The Daily Beast profiled Moms for Liberty:
“School books about Martin Luther King Jr. are too ‘divisive,’ claims a conservative group at the center of a Tennessee book ban battle. A story about the astronomer Galileo Galilei is ‘anti-church.’ A picture book about seahorses is too sexy.”
Also last year, Media Matters reported that Moms for Liberty “appears to be using parents as pawns to advance a far-right agenda,” and has “serious GOP connections.”
In a Facebook post on the school district’s page at least one expressed concern about Millay’s meeting with Moms for Liberty:
“Meanwhile the local county Moms for Liberty chapter (which you were so happy to meet with) is working to make sure that white kids’ feelings aren’t hurt by studying painful aspects of US history. Do you not see a link between whitewashing history and this racist behavior? I wonder how many of these kids’ giggling in the racist photo have parents in Moms for Liberty or are opposed to teaching ‘CRT.’ No doubt these same folks are ready to dismiss this racist incident as just child’s play because it reflects the same values they’ve been teaching their kids at home.”
On that same Facebook post many expressed concern over the racist photo:
“Somehow in their minds, these kids thought this was OK. They need to be taught a lesson to the contrary. It will serve as a lesson for others.”
“Until we know what the true punishment is for these kids it is still not okay it’s being swept under the rug again. I have a son at this school and it’s ridiculous.”
