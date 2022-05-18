News
House Votes Almost Unanimously to Condemn Antisemitism – One Republican Voted ‘No’
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday in a near-unanimous vote passed a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitism. The final tally was 420-1.
Congressman Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, was the only “no” vote, as local Kentucky news producer for Spectrum News John Park, and Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman noted:
One day after becoming his party’s nominee for his sixth term, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) becomes the only congressman to vote against House Res. 1125 https://t.co/o2bUVSqNRm
— John Park (@johnpeytonpark) May 18, 2022
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was the sponsor of the resolution, H. Res. 1125, “Condemning rising antisemitism.”
The resolution makes noncontroversial statements like, “the Jewish-American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress and is connected to key tenets of American identity,” and “antisemitism is an insidious form of prejudice stretching back millennia that attacks the humanity of the Jewish people and has led to violence, destruction of lives and communities, and genocide.”
The importance of the resolution comes after a self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite slaughtered ten Black people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.
The resolution also says the House “calls on social media platforms to institute stronger and more significant efforts to measure and address online antisemitism while protecting free speech concerns,” and says it “supports the right of Americans to freely exercise their religious beliefs and rejects all forms of terror and hate.”
Congressman Massie has a disturbing relationship with the Holocaust. Last year he posted, and subsequently deleted, a vile meme equating proof of vaccination to the genocide of up to 17 million people by Hiter’s Nazis, as this tweet from a former Obama White House official shows:
Rep. Thomas Massie – who voted against funding to help schools teach students about the Holocaust and antisemitism – tweeted (and deleted) this meme tonight. Care to comment @GOPLeader? pic.twitter.com/8ULy0Wgg7P
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 26, 2021
Here’s Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaking on the resolution:
The House strongly condemned antisemitism today by passing my resolution in a landslide bipartisan vote. As we honor Jewish contributions to American life for Jewish American Heritage Month, let’s acknowledge antisemitism is no relic of the past. It’s a very present danger. #JAHM pic.twitter.com/jmyq6A6MUm
— Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) May 18, 2022
Anger Over Florida Students’ Racist Photo, Superintendent’s Meeting With Far Right ‘Moms for Liberty’ Group
Martin County School District superintendent Dr. John Millay is facing two challenges this week. Parents in the Treasure Coast area of Florida are outraged after a photo of six students holding up letters spelling out a racist slur circulated on social media. Some are also concerned after Millay met with a far-right parents group, Moms for Liberty, that reportedly has strong ties to the Republican Party. Some have also called it an “astroturf” group.
“The Martin County School District is committed to promoting and maintaining a learning environment free of hateful, racist and discriminatory actions or conduct,” Dr. Millay said in a statement Tuesday in response to the racist photo, TC Palm reports. “We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic.”
Because they are minors the students’ identities are not being disclosed, but Dr. Millay says they will face “appropriate disciplinary consequences.” The photo is especially not hard to find on social media but NCRM will not post it due to the students’ status as minors.
TC Palm also reported on Millay’s Monday meeting with Moms for Liberty, which claims to be nationwide after being founded less than 18 months ago.
The group advocates against COVID vaccine and mask mandates, critical race theory, and support for LGBTQ rights, while advocating for banning books from school libraries. Last year The Daily Beast profiled Moms for Liberty:
“School books about Martin Luther King Jr. are too ‘divisive,’ claims a conservative group at the center of a Tennessee book ban battle. A story about the astronomer Galileo Galilei is ‘anti-church.’ A picture book about seahorses is too sexy.”
Also last year, Media Matters reported that Moms for Liberty “appears to be using parents as pawns to advance a far-right agenda,” and has “serious GOP connections.”
In a Facebook post on the school district’s page at least one expressed concern about Millay’s meeting with Moms for Liberty:
“Meanwhile the local county Moms for Liberty chapter (which you were so happy to meet with) is working to make sure that white kids’ feelings aren’t hurt by studying painful aspects of US history. Do you not see a link between whitewashing history and this racist behavior? I wonder how many of these kids’ giggling in the racist photo have parents in Moms for Liberty or are opposed to teaching ‘CRT.’ No doubt these same folks are ready to dismiss this racist incident as just child’s play because it reflects the same values they’ve been teaching their kids at home.”
On that same Facebook post many expressed concern over the racist photo:
“Somehow in their minds, these kids thought this was OK. They need to be taught a lesson to the contrary. It will serve as a lesson for others.”
“Until we know what the true punishment is for these kids it is still not okay it’s being swept under the rug again. I have a son at this school and it’s ridiculous.”
Trump ‘Undermining Democracy’ by Spreading Election Fraud Disinfo – Says Oz Should Just ‘Declare Victory’
Donald Trump is continuing his anti-democracy tactics, this time calling on the candidate he endorsed for a Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate to simply “declare victory” despite the race being exceptionally close and all the ballots not being counted.
“Dr. Oz should declare victory,” Trump wrote on his own social media platform, Truth Social, as Politico’s Meridith McGraw reports. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots they ‘just happened to find.'”
“Celebrity doctor” Mehmet Oz, the far-right candidate Trump endorsed, is in a close battle with hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick.
The race cannot be called because Pennsylvania lawmakers passed legislation requiring mail-in ballots to be counted after all other ballots.
The Philadelphia Inquirer late Wednesday morning reports “thousands or even tens of thousands of votes” are “still yet to be counted (including both some in-person votes and mail-ballots),” and added: “it was unclear who would have the edge once all the initial counting was done.”
“It’s impossible to know exactly how many votes are left to be counted, in part because some votes, such as overseas and military ballots, are still coming in.”
“Either way, it appeared very likely the race would trigger an automatic recount, which happens if the winning margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. The winner would have to end up with a margin of around 6,000 to 6,800 votes to avoid that eventuality.”
Politico’s Zach Montellaro accused Trump of “undermining democracy.”
Trump, once against undermining “lowercase d” democracy. State law in PA is set up to create this headache. Election officials aren’t allowed to process ballots before election day, that’s why we see this lag. But the votes that have yet to be counted are valid votes https://t.co/5VjGS2ZMYr
— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) May 18, 2022
Steve Schmidt Calls for ‘Venomous and Dangerous’ Rupert Murdoch to Be Stripped of US Citizenship
Lincoln Project co-founder and former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt wants the United States to strip Rupert Murdoch of his U.S. citizenship, calling the 91-year-old Australian-born media titan “the most venomous and dangerous foreigner to ever arrive on American soil.”
Murdoch is the man behind News Corp, a massive multi-national conglomerate that in the U.S. owns Fox News, The New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, and even realtor.com.
But it is Fox News that Schmidt is focused on.
“The January 6 Committee will prove a massive conspiracy,” Schmidt tweeted Tuesday night. “That conspiracy will likely involve @foxnews hosts and personalities. @rupertmurdoch is responsible for what happens on @foxnews, which has long claimed in Federal Court that is not news but entertainment.”
Taking a dig at Murdoch and the birther movement which Fox News amplified, Schmidt says Murdoch “is not a Birthright Citizen like @BarackObama. He is a Naturalized Citizen. Though it happens rarely, there is a Denaturalization process that can lead to revocation of US Citizenship and removal from the country.”
Murdoch became a U.S. citizen in 1985 so he could own American television stations.
“There are conditions and requirements for Denaturalization,” Schmidt continues. “This should be studied closely by Attorneys. I believe a strong case could be made that @rupertmurdoch, the most venomous and dangerous foreigner to ever arrive on American soil meets it easily.”
Schmidt in his final tweet tags former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who over the past few years has accused Murdoch and his media properties of undermining democracy in the U.S. and in Australia.
4. I would love to gauge the efficacy of a lawsuit that would trigger the Denaturalization Process against @rupertmurdoch@TurnbullMalcolm
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 17, 2022
Last November Schmidt said Murdoch “has been a pancreatic cancer on democracy, pluralism and decency.”
And in February Schmidt suggested Fox News was an enemy of the U.S., calling it “an American Fifth Column that has declared war on American patriotism.”
.@FoxNews is the home of an American Fifth Column that has declared war on American patriotism with an embrace of extremist nationalism that is contemptuous towards democracy, freedom, liberty and pluralism. It is the home of the “Blame America First Movement.”
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 24, 2022
