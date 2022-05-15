News
Buffalo Mass Shooting Came Months After NY Newspaper Warned of Congresswoman’s Racist Conspiracy Theory
Saturday’s mass shooting in New York occurred less than eight months after a local newspaper scolded a Republican congresswoman for pushing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.
“A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and live-streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as ‘racially motived violent extremism.’ The gunman wore body armor and military-style clothing during the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market,” the Times Union reported Saturday.
The suspect was identified by the newspaper as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York.
Prior to the shooting, the white 18-year-old reportedly posted a 106-page manifesto citing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory as motivation.
In September of 2021, the newspaper’s editorial board wrote about the conspiracy theory.
“Back in 2017, white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches and chanting, ‘You will not replace us’ and ‘Jews will not replace us.’ Decent Americans recoiled at the undeniable echo of Nazi Germany,” began the editorial, which was illustrated with a photo of the notorious Charlottesville tiki torch march.
“That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right wing, repackaged lately in what’s known as ‘replacement theory,’ espoused by conservative media figures like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. And it has seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this despicable tactic for campaign ads,” the editorial board wrote.
Stefanik, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, is the third-ranking Republican in Congress.
“Ms. Stefanik isn’t so brazen as to use the slogans themselves; rather, she couches the hate in alarmist anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump. And she doesn’t quite attack immigrants directly; instead, she alleges that Democrats are looking to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants in order to gain a permanent liberal majority, or, as she calls it, a ‘permanent election insurrection.’ Quite a choice of words, of course, considering that the country is still suffering the aftershocks of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington by supporters of Mr. Trump who tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election,” the newspaper wrote.
The editorial board wrote that Stefanik knew what she was doing was wrong.
“The Harvard-educated Ms. Stefanik surely knows the sordid history and context of this. The idea of stoking racial, ethnic, and religious tribalism among voters dates back to this country’s earliest days. At various times, politicians have warned that Catholics, Jews, or Muslims were out to change the ‘culture,’ or that Irish, Italian, Asian or eastern European immigrants would take the jobs — to ‘replace’ white, Protestant Americans,” the editorial board explained. “If there’s anything that needs replacing in this country — and in the Republican party — it’s the hateful rhetoric that Ms. Stefanik and far too many of her colleagues so shamelessly spew.”
Stefanik did not mention racism in her statement on the shooting, but did mention National Police Week.
Stefanik is not the only Republican member of Congress with history on the issue.
Also in September of 2021, after the Anti-Defamation League called on the network to fire Tucker Carlson for pushing the racist conspiracy theory, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) declared the ADL “a racist organization” and claimed Carlson “is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.”
Dear @EliseStefanik
Please tell New Yorkers if you are “saddened” about the Facebook ads **YOU BOUGHT** pushing ‘great replacement theory’ and claiming white people are intentionally being replaced by migrants.
Guess you forgot to mention your hateful+racist ads in your tweet? https://t.co/iwFq7B47Dm
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 15, 2022
Our nation is heartbroken about the tragic news of horrific loss of life in Buffalo.
We are mourning for the entire community & loved ones.
During #NationalPoliceWeek, we must thank & honor our law enforcement & first responders who heroically face skyrocketing violent crimes.
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 14, 2022
.@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.
The ADL is a racist organization. https://t.co/32Vu60HrJK
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 25, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Cry More’: OAN Correspondent Criticized for Attack on ‘Psaki’s Reign’ After Final Press Briefing
By almost any measure Jen Psaki has been among the most successful and respected White House Press Secretaries in modern times. Unlike her predecessors in the Trump administration, she has held daily press briefings, her briefings have been thorough and open to a wide range of questions from a wide range of legitimate news outlets, and they have been exceptionally long – generally around an hour if not longer.
One Trump administration press secretary held no press briefings, at least three others were accused of lying to the press on a near-daily basis, as well as being exceptionally disrespectful and antagonistic to the press.
But One America News’ White House correspondent Chanel Rion was outraged with Psaki on Friday, the press secretary’s final briefing before exiting the administration next month.
At the end of the briefing a reporter for Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, “interrupted her and other reporters multiple times in an attempt to get a question in,” as Mediaite reports. “Ateba began shouting her name, asking repeatedly, ‘will you take a question from the back of the room?'”
He “tried interrupting Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller during a question and was ignored by the room and Psaki, but this did not deter Ateba.” He again tried, interrupting ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, who in frustration responded, “Simon, please stop.”
One America News, which has been labeled a “Pro-Trump ‘propaganda’ channel,” earlier this week admitted there was “no widespread voter fraud,” apparently as part of a settlement with two Georgia election workers who filed a defamation suit against the far right-wing cable network.
Rion Friday afternoon voiced support for Ateba, suggesting without evidence that “80% of the briefing room” has felt Psaki “takes questions from [a] select few.”
Psaki having just told the room she’s grateful for the press’s pushback takes questions from select few:#SimonOteba of Today News Africa says aloud what 80% of the briefing room has felt the entirety of Psaki’s reign.
Psaki has taken 0 questions from @OANN pic.twitter.com/nD3UkjgTxF
— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) May 13, 2022
Psaki has told reporters during briefings she tries to get to as many reporters as she can. She has called on correspondents from far right-wing outlets, including Fox News daily or almost daily, the Christian right channel Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN,) and Newsmax, to name a few.
Psaki’s parting words to the White House Press Corps: “I want to thank all of you in this room. You have challenged me, you have pushed me, you have debated me and at times we have disagreed. That is democracy in action. That is it working. Without accountability, without debate, government is not as strong.”
On Twitter many criticized Rion:
“Why would she take a question from you? You’re a joke from the circus of lies and conspiracy.”
“Maybe get a job in journalism? Worth lookin’ into.”
“Because OAN is admittedly not a news organization.”
“OAN is not a news organization.”
“Why is OAN even in the room?”
“I think she might be choosing NEWS organizations for questions not propagandists.”
“You are not real news just propaganda. She already calls on the doofus from Fox Entertainment way too often.”
“Cry more.”
News
McCarthy Ditches Weekly Press Conference and Reporters After Being Served Jan. 6 Subpoena
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not holding his usual weekly press conference Friday, one day after the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack served him with a subpoena demanding his testimony. McCarthy also refused to talk to reporters asking if he plans to honor the subpoena, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports.
The subpoena is a legal document.
The nation’s second-most-powerful elected Republican, who hopes to be second in line to the presidency after the November election, in the past has repeatedly called the January 6 Committee “illegitimate,” although last July he stated he would have no problem speaking to them.
“Last week, McCarthy said at a press conference that he would have ‘no problem’ talking to the select committee when I asked if he would talk to them about his call with Trump on Jan. 6. Said he has ‘no problem talking to anybody about’ the call,” CNN’s Raju reported July 1.
On Thursday the Select Committee issued subpoenas to a total of five top Trump-allied House Republicans. The other four are Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All five have refused to voluntarily co-operate.
News
Democrats Launch Investigation Into Baby Formula Shortage as Biden Meets With Manufacturers
House Democrats on the powerful Oversight Committee are launching an investigation into the nationwide baby formula shortage, one day after President Joe Biden met with the industry’s top manufacturers.
“The national formula shortage poses a threat to the health and economic security of infants and families in communities across the country—particularly those with less income who have historically experienced health inequities, including food insecurity,” Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) wrote in letters to Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo,” ABC News was first to report Friday.
On Thursday President Biden met with infant formula manufacturer executives and top retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle’s Gerber, Reuters reports, “pressing them to do everything possible to get families access amid a nationwide shortage.”
Also on Thursday the White House released a statement outlining steps the administration is taking to help families. They include cutting red tape to get more product on store shelves, addressing price gouging via the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general, and working through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase imported formula.
RELATED –
‘Abbott Supports Letting Babies Starve’: Critics Fed Up With Texas Governor Trying to Milk Formula Mess
“Tight supplies of formula dwindled further after Abbott Laboratories in February recalled Similac and other baby formula made at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant following consumer complaints of bacterial contamination,” Reuters also reports. “The FDA later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company’s formula, including two deaths.”
Republicans have tried to blame the Biden administration for the shortage, despite it not being caused by the federal government. It has been partially exacerbated by a trade deal negotiated by then-President Donald Trump that makes it more difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries.
READ MORE –
Florida Republican Draws Criticism for Posting Photo of ‘Baby Formula’ at Federal Facility That’s Mostly Apple Sauce
Trending
- BLAME TFG3 days ago
Florida Republican Draws Criticism for Posting Photo of ‘Baby Formula’ at Federal Facility That’s Mostly Apple Sauce
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Abbott Supports Letting Babies Starve’: Critics Fed Up With Texas Governor Trying to Milk Formula Mess
- News3 days ago
Prosecutors in Josh Duggar Case Ask Court to Throw the Book at Former ’19 Kids and Counting’ Star
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
OPINION: GOP House Chair Crosses Line With ‘Pedo’ Attack Against the Left in Lie-Filled Baby Formula Rant
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Having Sex With Women Is Gay’: White Nationalist Praises Involuntary Celibacy
- News2 days ago
McCarthy Ditches Weekly Press Conference and Reporters After Being Served Jan. 6 Subpoena
- 'THIS IS RIDICULOUS'2 days ago
‘What Is Merrick Garland Waiting for?’ There’s ‘Growing Frustration’ in White House Over AG’s Inaction on Jan. 6
- News2 days ago
‘Cry More’: OAN Correspondent Criticized for Attack on ‘Psaki’s Reign’ After Final Press Briefing