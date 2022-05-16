“Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION,” reads one of the ads, which shows a reflection of migrants in sunglasses Biden is wearing. “Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”
‘Not an Isolated Case’: Morning Joe Shows How Fox News’ Promotion of White Nationalism Is Deliberate and Methodical
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed former House speaker Paul Ryan and other Fox News board members for allowing top-rated host Tucker Carlson to spew white nationalist slogans.
The “Morning Joe” host earlier on Monday obliquely blamed “a powerful cable news network” for a racist gun massacre in Buffalo, but he later explicitly blamed Carlson and Fox News for promoting the white nationalist “replacement theory” and other extremist ideas.
“No public figure has promoted replacement theory more loudly and relentlessly than Tucker Carlson, who made demographic change a theme of the show since joining the lineup in 2016,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski, reading from a recent New York Times profile of the broadcaster. “A Times investigation published this month showed that in more than 400 episodes of his show, Mr. Carlson has amplified the notion that democratic politicians and other assorted elites want to force demographic change through immigration. Producers sometimes scoured the raw material from the same corners of the internet that the Buffalo suspect did. It is creeping into everyone’s daily viewing across America, fair to say. I don’t know if — I guess that’s the mainstream. It is prevalent in a lot of very widely followed figures in media.”
Scarborough said the problem was even worse than that.
RELATED: Here are the high-profile mass shootings inspired by far-right ‘Great Replacement’ rhetoric: CNN
“Well, I wouldn’t call it creeping in,” he said. “It is busting in the door, busting through the door. What was so fascinating about the story was that it was actually Fox News executives who were scouring the minutes and trying to push that sort of programming on day side, trying to move that sort of programming across all of the network. Minute by minute to see the ratings, what was working. The Fox News executives were then trying to push that across the entire channel. This is not an isolated case.”
This is the Murdochs and this is members of the board like Paul Ryan, this is their plan,” Scarborough added. “They’ve quite deliberately — if the reporting in the Times is correct, if the people who worked at Fox News are accurate in what they’re saying, this is a network-wide plan, from Rupert Murdoch down. If you read that story and believe that story, the plan is not to just keep it in primetime, but to spread it across the entire channel. That’s what Paul Ryan on the board is obviously — I guess he supports that. I know Paul very well, I didn’t know — sort of surprising, but that’s what Paul Ryan, board member, must support. Certainly what the New York Times reports Rupert Murdoch supports.”
‘Enabled White Supremacy’: Liz Cheney Goes on Attack Against Stefanik and GOP Leaders After Buffalo Mass Shooting
In the wake of the Buffalo, NY mass shooting that killed 10 Black people, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Monday morning leveled strong charges against the leadership of the House GOP, accusing them of enabling “white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism.”
The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 16, 2022
House GOP leadership includes Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and the Chair of the House Republican Conference, Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
Over the weekend, after the Buffalo mass shooting, Stefanik became the face of the Republican Party’s embrace of a white supremacist, white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theory known as the “Great Replacement Theory.” It promotes the false, baseless, and racist belief that people of color are “replacing” white Americans – often by being systematically brought into the country – to disenfranchise white voters, to take their jobs, in college admissions, and in other areas of society.
NPR reports that “Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white male accused of killing 10 people and wounding another three in Buffalo, allegedly said in his screed that the decrease in white birth rates equates to a genocide.”
It is being investigated as “a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.” Gendron’s 180-page “manifesto” references what he claims is the dwindling size of the white population, according to CNN.
The Washington Post reports that “Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name,” but “she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.”
A “series of Facebook ads published in September 2021 by Stefanik’s campaign committee … charged that Democrats were allowing undocumented immigrants into the United States as a ploy to outnumber, and eventually silence, Republican voters,” The Post adds, noting that GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Sunday tweeted Minority Leader McCarthy should be asked about it.
Buffalo Mass Shooting Came Months After NY Newspaper Warned of Congresswoman’s Racist Conspiracy Theory
Saturday’s mass shooting in New York occurred less than eight months after a local newspaper scolded a Republican congresswoman for pushing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.
“A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and live-streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as ‘racially motived violent extremism.’ The gunman wore body armor and military-style clothing during the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market,” the Times Union reported Saturday.
The suspect was identified by the newspaper as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York.
Prior to the shooting, the white 18-year-old reportedly posted a 106-page manifesto citing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory as motivation.
In September of 2021, the newspaper’s editorial board wrote about the conspiracy theory.
“Back in 2017, white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches and chanting, ‘You will not replace us’ and ‘Jews will not replace us.’ Decent Americans recoiled at the undeniable echo of Nazi Germany,” began the editorial, which was illustrated with a photo of the notorious Charlottesville tiki torch march.
“That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right wing, repackaged lately in what’s known as ‘replacement theory,’ espoused by conservative media figures like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. And it has seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this despicable tactic for campaign ads,” the editorial board wrote.
Stefanik, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, is the third-ranking Republican in Congress.
“Ms. Stefanik isn’t so brazen as to use the slogans themselves; rather, she couches the hate in alarmist anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump. And she doesn’t quite attack immigrants directly; instead, she alleges that Democrats are looking to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants in order to gain a permanent liberal majority, or, as she calls it, a ‘permanent election insurrection.’ Quite a choice of words, of course, considering that the country is still suffering the aftershocks of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington by supporters of Mr. Trump who tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election,” the newspaper wrote.
The editorial board wrote that Stefanik knew what she was doing was wrong.
“The Harvard-educated Ms. Stefanik surely knows the sordid history and context of this. The idea of stoking racial, ethnic, and religious tribalism among voters dates back to this country’s earliest days. At various times, politicians have warned that Catholics, Jews, or Muslims were out to change the ‘culture,’ or that Irish, Italian, Asian or eastern European immigrants would take the jobs — to ‘replace’ white, Protestant Americans,” the editorial board explained. “If there’s anything that needs replacing in this country — and in the Republican party — it’s the hateful rhetoric that Ms. Stefanik and far too many of her colleagues so shamelessly spew.”
Stefanik did not mention racism in her statement on the shooting, but did mention National Police Week.
Stefanik is not the only Republican member of Congress with history on the issue.
Also in September of 2021, after the Anti-Defamation League called on the network to fire Tucker Carlson for pushing the racist conspiracy theory, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) declared the ADL “a racist organization” and claimed Carlson “is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.”
Dear @EliseStefanik
Please tell New Yorkers if you are “saddened” about the Facebook ads **YOU BOUGHT** pushing ‘great replacement theory’ and claiming white people are intentionally being replaced by migrants.
Guess you forgot to mention your hateful+racist ads in your tweet? https://t.co/iwFq7B47Dm
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 15, 2022
Our nation is heartbroken about the tragic news of horrific loss of life in Buffalo.
We are mourning for the entire community & loved ones.
During #NationalPoliceWeek, we must thank & honor our law enforcement & first responders who heroically face skyrocketing violent crimes.
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 14, 2022
.@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.
The ADL is a racist organization. https://t.co/32Vu60HrJK
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 25, 2021
‘Cry More’: OAN Correspondent Criticized for Attack on ‘Psaki’s Reign’ After Final Press Briefing
By almost any measure Jen Psaki has been among the most successful and respected White House Press Secretaries in modern times. Unlike her predecessors in the Trump administration, she has held daily press briefings, her briefings have been thorough and open to a wide range of questions from a wide range of legitimate news outlets, and they have been exceptionally long – generally around an hour if not longer.
One Trump administration press secretary held no press briefings, at least three others were accused of lying to the press on a near-daily basis, as well as being exceptionally disrespectful and antagonistic to the press.
But One America News’ White House correspondent Chanel Rion was outraged with Psaki on Friday, the press secretary’s final briefing before exiting the administration next month.
At the end of the briefing a reporter for Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, “interrupted her and other reporters multiple times in an attempt to get a question in,” as Mediaite reports. “Ateba began shouting her name, asking repeatedly, ‘will you take a question from the back of the room?'”
He “tried interrupting Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller during a question and was ignored by the room and Psaki, but this did not deter Ateba.” He again tried, interrupting ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, who in frustration responded, “Simon, please stop.”
One America News, which has been labeled a “Pro-Trump ‘propaganda’ channel,” earlier this week admitted there was “no widespread voter fraud,” apparently as part of a settlement with two Georgia election workers who filed a defamation suit against the far right-wing cable network.
Rion Friday afternoon voiced support for Ateba, suggesting without evidence that “80% of the briefing room” has felt Psaki “takes questions from [a] select few.”
Psaki having just told the room she’s grateful for the press’s pushback takes questions from select few:#SimonOteba of Today News Africa says aloud what 80% of the briefing room has felt the entirety of Psaki’s reign.
Psaki has taken 0 questions from @OANN pic.twitter.com/nD3UkjgTxF
— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) May 13, 2022
Psaki has told reporters during briefings she tries to get to as many reporters as she can. She has called on correspondents from far right-wing outlets, including Fox News daily or almost daily, the Christian right channel Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN,) and Newsmax, to name a few.
Psaki’s parting words to the White House Press Corps: “I want to thank all of you in this room. You have challenged me, you have pushed me, you have debated me and at times we have disagreed. That is democracy in action. That is it working. Without accountability, without debate, government is not as strong.”
On Twitter many criticized Rion:
“Why would she take a question from you? You’re a joke from the circus of lies and conspiracy.”
“Maybe get a job in journalism? Worth lookin’ into.”
“Because OAN is admittedly not a news organization.”
“OAN is not a news organization.”
“Why is OAN even in the room?”
“I think she might be choosing NEWS organizations for questions not propagandists.”
“You are not real news just propaganda. She already calls on the doofus from Fox Entertainment way too often.”
“Cry more.”
