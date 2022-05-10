Connect with us

‘Aggressive Water Soluble Writing’: Collins Mocked for Calling Cops Over Sidewalk Chalk Message Urging Support of Women’s Rights

Five-term U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), once considered a “moderate” who worked hard to cross the aisle, has all but obliterated her reputation in the past few years. The Maine Republican has grown into a staunch right-wing lawmaker who voted with then-President Donald Trump 65 percent of the time – despite Trump losing* her state in 2016.

Collins recently came under fire for voting to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito (who is the author of the leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade,) and Chief Justice John Roberts. Last week she was accused of feigning surprise that all Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will likely vote to remove, for the first time in the nation’s history, a constitutional right.

Now Collins is once again the target of criticism after she called the cops because someone sent her a message urging her to vote in favor of a bill to protect women’s rights to abortion, the Women’s Health Protection Act, by writing it in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her Bangor, Maine house.

“Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess,” a Bangor police dept. report says the message read, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“The message was not overtly threatening,” Bangor police said.

By Monday afternoon the chalk message was “not visible.”

“We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said.

Collins, who repeatedly insists she supports a woman’s right to choose, has done almost everything in her power to ensure that right is removed. Apparently the only thing she has not done is vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett was confirmed without Collins’ vote.

In fact, Collins has made clear she wll not vote for the Democrats’ bill to protect the right to abortion, once again displaying her abject refusal to support her own stated beliefs.

Why?

Catholic hospitals.

Attorney Luppe B. Luppen adds: “The use of chalk to write messages (political and otherwise) on public sidewalks is generally a legal activity protected by the first amendment. Chalk can be washed away easily with water and a brush, or by rainfall.”

On social media Collins is once again being mocked and berated over her outrage to sidewalk chalk.

*Hillary Clinton won three of Maine’s four Electoral College votes in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump took the remaining one vote.

This article has been updated to include remarks from attorney Luppen.

