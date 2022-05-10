‘Aggressive Water Soluble Writing’: Collins Mocked for Calling Cops Over Sidewalk Chalk Message Urging Support of Women’s Rights

Five-term U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), once considered a “moderate” who worked hard to cross the aisle, has all but obliterated her reputation in the past few years. The Maine Republican has grown into a staunch right-wing lawmaker who voted with then-President Donald Trump 65 percent of the time – despite Trump losing* her state in 2016.

Collins recently came under fire for voting to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito (who is the author of the leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade,) and Chief Justice John Roberts. Last week she was accused of feigning surprise that all Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will likely vote to remove, for the first time in the nation’s history, a constitutional right.

Now Collins is once again the target of criticism after she called the cops because someone sent her a message urging her to vote in favor of a bill to protect women’s rights to abortion, the Women’s Health Protection Act, by writing it in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her Bangor, Maine house.

“Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess,” a Bangor police dept. report says the message read, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“The message was not overtly threatening,” Bangor police said.

By Monday afternoon the chalk message was “not visible.”

“We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said.

Collins, who repeatedly insists she supports a woman’s right to choose, has done almost everything in her power to ensure that right is removed. Apparently the only thing she has not done is vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett was confirmed without Collins’ vote.

In fact, Collins has made clear she wll not vote for the Democrats’ bill to protect the right to abortion, once again displaying her abject refusal to support her own stated beliefs.

Why?

Catholic hospitals.

Attorney Luppe B. Luppen adds: “The use of chalk to write messages (political and otherwise) on public sidewalks is generally a legal activity protected by the first amendment. Chalk can be washed away easily with water and a brush, or by rainfall.”

On social media Collins is once again being mocked and berated over her outrage to sidewalk chalk.

So Susan Collins filed a police report over a chalk message that includes the word please. https://t.co/mKD65R0XxP — Cassandra Curates Calamity (@DovedSimon) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins calling the cops on sidewalk chalk that urged her to do something to protect American women’s rights is a pretty good summation of where DC elected officials’ heads are at. https://t.co/KDfZ7vdzaZ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins will put more effort into protecting herself from sidewalk chalk artists than she will protecting everyone else’s right to an abortion. https://t.co/2PCnL0H60j — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 10, 2022

Things Susan Collins is alarmed by:

❌ the unambiguously anti-choice basis for numerous SCOTUS nominations

❌ the shameless and cynical demolition of norms underlying two of those nominations

☑️ some fucking sidewalk chalk — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins finally found something that outrages her: chalk. https://t.co/TlHMFlk1Ci — UnwantedHugsHat (@Popehat) May 10, 2022

The insurrectionist who planted pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC is still at large. https://t.co/sv5VcraQsx — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins literally CALLED THE COPS because of sidewalk chalk urging her to do something to protect women I. Kid. You. Not. Freaking sidewalk chalk Republicans will go batshit over colorful chalk but won’t bat an eyelash over the millions of women they’ve screwed — Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 10, 2022

but brett kavanaugh’s neighbors hate him and someone used sidewalk chalk within a mile of susan collins. https://t.co/NeX0gAM86V — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) May 10, 2022

I’m so glad Susan Collins called the police about this threatening harassment. Thoughts are with her family today. pic.twitter.com/Bm1WT7oPc2 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 10, 2022

Susan Collins wants to ban abortion and sidewalk chalk. — Mayo 🇺🇦🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 10, 2022

This is the sidewalk chalk Susan Collins called the Bangor PD over, it says “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA → vote yes, clean up your mess” She called the goddamn cops. Over chalk. She’s going to be responsible for murdering women, but this? Too much.https://t.co/9tTen8Hg10 pic.twitter.com/aYYbQN7RdB — Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) May 10, 2022

I’ll confess that my 7 year old daughters also do a lot of chalk writing all over the neighborhood and, as per Susan Collins, should be arrested. https://t.co/fF149VNf2A — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 10, 2022

*Hillary Clinton won three of Maine’s four Electoral College votes in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump took the remaining one vote.

This article has been updated to include remarks from attorney Luppen.