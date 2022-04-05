RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Ohio State Rep. Who Just Introduced a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Runs Away From Reporters
Ohio Republican State Representative Jean Schmidt, who just introduced a new, expansive, and purposefully vague “Don’t Say Gay” bill refused to talk to reporters Tuesday as she ran away from them insisting she was in a big hurry to go to the Senate.
“I’ve got to go to the Senate, please don’t harass me,” Rep. Schmidt begged reporters.
When asked why she introduced the possibly unconstitutional legislation Rep. Schmidt refused to answer, ignoring the question. When another reporter asked why she didn’t “want to talk about this bill,” Schmidt continued her fast pace and again refused to answer.
HB 616, for which Schmidt is one of two original co-sponsors, is similar to Florida’s possibly unconstitutional law but also bans other top GOP targets, including Critical Race Theory (CRT), The 1619 Project, “Inherited racial guilt,” and “Diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes.”
It places those bans and ones on sexual orientation and gender identity into an umbrella category called “Divisive or inherently racist concepts.”
The Columbus Dispatch adds Schmidt’s legislation “would ban discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity until fourth grade in all public and most private schools.”
Older kids could discuss these issues, but “any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” would have to be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Watch Rep. Schmidt refuse to talk to reporters:
Rep. Jean Schmidt, who introduced HB 616, just ran away from the press. @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/Ewrljz3bzp
— Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) April 5, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Latest Lincoln Project Video Indicts ‘Trump and His Allies’ for ‘Promoting’ Putin’s Atrocities in Ukraine
It’s hard to watch but the Lincoln Project’s latest video, already viral, is a damning indictment of Donald Trump, the former president, and pro-authoritarians Tucker Carlson of Fox News and Steve Bannon, a former top Trump advisor.
“Trump and his allies aren’t looking away from this. They’re promoting it,” the Lincoln Project tweets. The video, titled “Genocide,” has already garnered almost one million views in under 24 hours. It takes pro-Putin audio quotes and adds them to video of the horrific war crime atrocities Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has inflicted on the people of Ukraine, according to reports.
President Joe Biden on Monday called for Putin to face a trial for war crimes.
Watch (caution: graphic):
Trump and his allies aren’t looking away from this. They’re promoting it.
pic.twitter.com/25wmI5dSKd
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tennessee Republicans Voting This Week to Bypass Obergefell With Bill That Creates All-Age Marriages
Tennessee House and Senate Republicans are voting on legislation this week that effectively attempts to bypass the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling that finds same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities to marriage as their different-sex peers. The bill creates all-age marriages classified as common-law “one man and one woman” unions while mandating the state defend in court any clerk who decides to not issue a marriage license for any reason.
The extremist legislation comes as Republicans across the country are falsely claiming Democrats support the “grooming” of children – pedophilia – after Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary wrongly characterized the now-infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
WZTV reports the bill creates “a separate marriage class,” and points to an amended version of the original bill that adds this line to the legislation: “Establishes common law marriage in the state between one man and one woman.”
WKRN adds that opponents “say it would eliminate an age requirement, and in some instances, open the door for a coverup of child sex abuse.”
The bill’s sponsor makes clear his intent is to do an end-run around Obergefell.
“So, all this bill does is give an alternative form of marriage for those pastors and other individuals who have a conscientious objection to the current pathway to marriage in our law,” says GOP state Rep. Tom Leatherwood.
“There is not an explicit age limit,” Rep. Leatherwood, a former school teacher, admitted.
House Bill 233 has been placed on the Civil Justice Committee’s calendar for Wednesday. Its companion, Senate Bill 562 is on the Senate’s calendar for Thursday.
Image of Tom Leatherwood via Wikimedia and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clearly angered by several ludicrous questions posed by Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy, culminating with one so vapid she demanded he provide examples – which he could not.
Among the ludicrous questions, Doocy asked if the Biden White House supports classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity before kindergarten.
“So if you guys oppose this law that bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K through three, does the White House support that kind of classroom instruction before kindergarten?” Doocy queried.
Psaki demanded proof.
“Do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?” she asked.
When Doocy had none, he claimed he was just asking the President’s opinion.
Psaki hit back hard with a reality check.
“I think that’s a relevant question,” she declared, calling the possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law “politically charged,” and “harsh.”
Psaki added that DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law “is putting parents and LGBTQ plus kids in a very difficult, a heartbreaking circumstance. And so I actually think that’s a pretty relevant question.”
She moved on and he did not press the issue.
Psaki seconds earlier had also blasted Doocy,
“We have spoken to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the past,” calling it “a reflection of politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues.”
“I would note that parents across the country are looking to, you know, national, state and district leaders to support our nation’s students to ensure that kids are treated equally in schools and that is certainly not this is not a reflection of that.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Since the Biden White House opposes DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law does it support classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity *before* kindergarten?pic.twitter.com/IDOL3QlhuQ#DontSayGay #LGBTQ
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 4, 2022
Trending
- News1 day ago
Fox? Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Lie From Hell’: Franklin Graham Spends Weekend Promoting Anti-LGBTQ Extremism – and Calls for ‘Regime Change’ in US
- News2 days ago
Trump Is Making a ‘Key Mistake’ Which Is Boosting Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Replace Him: Columnist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Tennessee Republicans Voting This Week to Bypass Obergefell With Bill That Creates All-Age Marriages
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages
- News6 hours ago
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Watch: President Biden Calls for Russia’s ‘Brutal’ Putin to Be Tried for War Crimes