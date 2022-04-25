'CLASS OF VOTERS'
Watch: 2024 Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis Says ‘Cause for Concern Cause’ With Democrats Moving to Florida
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has used to powers of his office to attack minority populations, corporations that oppose his policies, and even redraw congressional maps to eliminate districts of powerful Black lawmakers, went one step further Monday to shape the electorate in his favor.
DeSantis is believed to be laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run and is seen as the top Republican nominee unless Donald Trump runs – and possibly even if he does.
“There is cause for concern cause if you look at – like Texas would have all these companies move from California over the years,” DeSantis said while speaking to far right-wing host Ben Shapiro. “You’d have companies move from San Francisco to Austin, and they’d bring hundreds of employees with them. and those employees would vote the exact same way that turned San Francisco into the dumpster fire that it is.”
“And it’s like the leftism, they will not draw the connection between their leftist ideology and the destruction that’s all around them. And so it is a problem because I do think there’s a class of voters who would come to Florida and they would continue to vote the same way.”
DeSantis is protecting his ability to get re-elected or win his home state in a presidential election. Florida is usually considered the state that decides which party will win the White House. If fewer Democrats move into the Sunshine State or live and vote there, he becomes more likely to win.
DeSantis won his gubernatorial election by a tiny margin, just 32,463 votes, or just 0.4% of the vote.
Watch:
ICYMI: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) calls San Francisco a “dumpster fire” and expresses concern about Democrats moving to Florida:
“It is a problem because I do think there’s a class of voters who would come to Florida, and they would continue to vote the same way.” pic.twitter.com/BYcIvTydKY
— The Recount (@therecount) April 25, 2022
RELATED:
‘ChristoFascism in a Nutshell’: DeSantis Mocked for Banning Nearly Half of All Math Books Claiming CRT Indoctrination
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Intransigence and Subterfuge’: NY AG Letitia James Asks Court to Hold Trump in Contempt
- DERELICTION OF DUTY1 day ago
‘Not My Job’: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt Defends His Vote Against Convicting Trump for Jan. 6
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
Megyn Kelly: I Have a Lot of Gay and Lesbian Friends
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
- News13 hours ago
‘On His Knees’: Conservative Explains That Trump Has Kevin McCarthy Exactly Where He Wants Him
- BREAKING NEWS9 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Discussed ‘Marshall Law’ With Meadows – Despite Telling Court ‘I Don’t Recall’: CNN
- 'CLASS OF VOTERS'6 hours ago
Watch: 2024 Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis Says ‘Cause for Concern Cause’ With Democrats Moving to Florida
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM5 hours ago
Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network