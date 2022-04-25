Watch: 2024 Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis Says ‘Cause for Concern Cause’ With Democrats Moving to Florida

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has used to powers of his office to attack minority populations, corporations that oppose his policies, and even redraw congressional maps to eliminate districts of powerful Black lawmakers, went one step further Monday to shape the electorate in his favor.

DeSantis is believed to be laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run and is seen as the top Republican nominee unless Donald Trump runs – and possibly even if he does.

“There is cause for concern cause if you look at – like Texas would have all these companies move from California over the years,” DeSantis said while speaking to far right-wing host Ben Shapiro. “You’d have companies move from San Francisco to Austin, and they’d bring hundreds of employees with them. and those employees would vote the exact same way that turned San Francisco into the dumpster fire that it is.”

“And it’s like the leftism, they will not draw the connection between their leftist ideology and the destruction that’s all around them. And so it is a problem because I do think there’s a class of voters who would come to Florida and they would continue to vote the same way.”

DeSantis is protecting his ability to get re-elected or win his home state in a presidential election. Florida is usually considered the state that decides which party will win the White House. If fewer Democrats move into the Sunshine State or live and vote there, he becomes more likely to win.

DeSantis won his gubernatorial election by a tiny margin, just 32,463 votes, or just 0.4% of the vote.

