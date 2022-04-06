“Are you serious?” asked Andrea Gallegos, an administrator who works at Tulsa Women’s Clinic, one of the four abortion providers in the state. “Oh, my gosh.”
‘Fraud, Fear, and Fascism’: DNC Chairman Blasts GOP and Decimates Tom Cotton
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison blasted the Republican Party Wednesday morning, serving up a plate of truth to the far right, and slamming an outspoken GOP Senator for his vile attack on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The GOP “is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism,” Harrison told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” as Mediaite reported.
Harrison was angered by Cotton’s attack that Judge Jackson would have defended Nazis at Nuremberg because she worked as a public defender:
Comparing former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson to Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says: “The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.” pic.twitter.com/nf465Ox53X
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 5, 2022
“In a Senate where there is Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low,” he said of the junior Republican U.S. Senator for Arkansas.
Harrison then shared a story that he said was representative of Cotton.
“You know, a few years ago when Barack Obama was President of the United States, there was a person that he had appointed to be Ambassador to Bahamas, a friend of his, Cassandra Butts,” Harrison said. “Cassandra worked on Capitol Hill, we all knew her she was brilliant. Cassandra had leukemia. She was up for confirmation and Tom Cotton blocked her confirmation. 835 days she waited to be confirmed Ambassador of Bahamas, and when asked why he was holding up her confirmation, he said because he wanted to hurt Barack Obama. It shows you who does little maggot-infested man he is. He does not deserve to have that pin. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas.”
For those questioning Harrison’s story, The New York Times’ Frank Bruni detailed the event in a 2016 column. He says Butts “told me that she once went to see him about it, and he explained that he knew that she was a close friend of Obama’s — the two first encountered each other on a line for financial-aid forms at Harvard Law School, where they were classmates — and that blocking her was a way to inflict special pain on the president.”
Sen. Cotton, Harrison continued, “put his hand on the Bible took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and he uses it as a play toy. That is the Republican Party that we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. And they don’t deserve to be in power – and not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation.
Harrison concluded by saying Cassandra Butts “died waiting to be confirmed.”
Watch:
DeSantis Repeatedly Told a Story to Defend His ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law. It’s Not True: CNN
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly told a story about a student being supported by their school while teachers and administrators hid the child’s choice to identify as non-binary from the mother. It’s not true, according to a CNN fact check.
When signing the possibly unconstitutional bill into law last week DeSantis – in front of young children – denounced the “fake narratives by leftist politicians,” but he’s the one providing the fake narrative.
As recently as Tuesday DeSantis used the false story to defend his decision to support and sign the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.
“We had a mother from Leon County,” DeSantis said during a news conference yesterday in Jasper, Florida, “and her daughter was going to school and some people in the school had decided that the daughter was really a boy and not a girl. So they changed the girl’s name to a boy’s name, had her dress like a boy and on doing all this stuff, without telling the mother or getting consent from the mother. First of all, they shouldn’t be doing that at all. But to do these things behind the parents’ back and to say that the parents should be shut out. That is wrong.”
The problem: that’s not what happened. It also appears DeSantis tried to mask the players by telling the story very loosely, like saying “some people in the school.”
He did the same thing last week, changing up some of the details while keeping the “some people” part.
“Her daughter was in school up in Leon County, and some of the people at school decided that her daughter was really a boy and wanted to identify as a boy. So they changed her name. They changed her quote pronouns. They did these things without telling the mother, much less getting the mother’s consent,” DeSantis said, which is even more false.
CNN reports it has “obtained emails that show” the mother, January Littlejohn, a registered Republican, “wrote the school in 2020 and notified a teacher that her child wanted to change pronouns. Contrary to the governor’s portrayal of the story, Littlejohn also wrote that she would not stop her child from using preferred pronouns or name of choice at school. Littlejohn references these emails in her lawsuit against the school and they were reported by the Tallahassee Democrat in November.”
CNN adds:
In an August 27, 2020, email to a teacher, Littlejohn stated, in part, “This has been an incredibly difficult situation for our family and her father and I are trying to be as supportive as we can. She is currently identifying as non-binary. She would like to go by the new name [redacted] and prefers the pronouns they/them. We have not changed her name at home yet, but I told her if she wants to go by the name [redacted] with her teachers, I won’t stop her.”
The teacher thanked Littlejohn and asked if she should share with other teachers.
Littlejohn explained it was difficult and confusing, and went on to write, “Whatever you think is best or [redacted] can handle it herself.”
In another email the same day, Littlejohn told the teacher, “This gender situation has thrown us for a loop. I sincerely appreciate your support. I’m going to let her take the lead on this.”
Littlejohn and her husband are now suing the school district, claiming the school denied her access to meetings and information, CNN reports, after school officials met with the child and created a Transgender/Gender Nonconforming Student Support Plan.
Read the full CNN fact check here.
Oklahoma Republicans Pass Near-Total Ban on Abortion in ‘Completely Unexpected’ Vote With ‘Little Discussion or Debate’
Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma have passed a near-total ban on abortion, outlawing it in all cases starting at the moment of conception, with just one exception for protecting the life of the mother. Anyone who performs an abortion in Oklahoma will have committed a felony, facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $100,000, if the governor signs it into law.
The Oklahoma Senate passed the legislation last year, so it will be sent to Republican Governor Kevin Stitt who will likely sign it into law.
“The vote was 70 to 14 after lawmakers added it to the agenda Monday night, catching some by surprise. There was little discussion or debate,” The Washington Post‘s Caroline Kitchener reports.
Breaking: Oklahoma just passed a total abortion ban. This was completely unexpected. Lawmakers unearthed a bill that passed the senate *last year,* instead of moving forward on one of the many measures proposed this year.
It now goes to the Republican governor for a signature.
— Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) April 5, 2022
Oklahoma has 101 lawmakers in the House, Republicans have an 82-14 supermajority over the Democrats.
After Texas instituted a vigilante anti-abortion law the greatest percentage of Texans leaving the state to obtain abortion services have traveled to Oklahoma.
The Post reports the vote was so secret abortion services providers didn’t even know it took place the following day.
Watch: Ohio State Rep. Who Just Introduced a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Runs Away From Reporters
Ohio Republican State Representative Jean Schmidt, who just introduced a new, expansive, and purposefully vague “Don’t Say Gay” bill refused to talk to reporters Tuesday as she ran away from them insisting she was in a big hurry to go to the Senate.
“I’ve got to go to the Senate, please don’t harass me,” Rep. Schmidt begged reporters.
When asked why she introduced the possibly unconstitutional legislation Rep. Schmidt refused to answer, ignoring the question. When another reporter asked why she didn’t “want to talk about this bill,” Schmidt continued her fast pace and again refused to answer.
HB 616, for which Schmidt is one of two original co-sponsors, is similar to Florida’s possibly unconstitutional law but also bans other top GOP targets, including Critical Race Theory (CRT), The 1619 Project, “Inherited racial guilt,” and “Diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes.”
It places those bans and ones on sexual orientation and gender identity into an umbrella category called “Divisive or inherently racist concepts.”
The Columbus Dispatch adds Schmidt’s legislation “would ban discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity until fourth grade in all public and most private schools.”
Older kids could discuss these issues, but “any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” would have to be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Watch Rep. Schmidt refuse to talk to reporters:
Rep. Jean Schmidt, who introduced HB 616, just ran away from the press. @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/Ewrljz3bzp
— Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) April 5, 2022
