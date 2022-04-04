News
Fox Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
A groundbreaking new study paid viewers of the Fox News Network to watch CNN for 30 days. What they found is that the viewers ultimately became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news. The early impacts, after just three days, showed that the viewers were already starting to change.
The findings of the study, written by David E. Brockman and Joshua L. Kalla, explained that the experiment used content analysis comparing the two networks during Sept. 2020.
“During this period, the researchers explained that “CNN provided extensive coverage of COVID-19, which included information about the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and poor aspects of Trump’s performance handling COVID-19. Fox News covered COVID-19 much less,” said the study. The coverage of COVID-19 it did offer provided little of the information CNN did, instead giving viewers information about why the virus was not a serious threat. On the other hand Fox News extensively but highly selectively covered racial issues, and its coverage of these issues provided extensive information about Biden and other Democrats’ supposed positions on them and about outbreaks of violence at protests for racial justice in American cities. CNN provided little information about either. The networks both covered the issue of voting by mail, but again dramatically different information about it (in addition to offering different frames).”
“It’s far from obvious,” they surmised, that viewing different networks would affect the beliefs and attitudes of the viewer. In fact, it wasn’t so much that viewers were tuning in because they already felt that way, their attitudes were actually being formed from the Fox network.
The Fox viewers were nearly all very conservative and strong Republicans, the study explained. “Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomized 40 percent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7 hours of CNN per week, during Sept. 2020, prioritizing the hours at which participants indicated they typically watched Fox News.”
At the three-day mark, the viewers took a survey. “We found large effects of watching CNN instead of Fox News on participants’ factual perceptions of current events (i.e., beliefs) and knowledge about the 2020 presidential candidates’ positions,” they found. They discovered changes in attitudes about Donald Trump and Republicans as well as a large effect on their opinions about COVID.
The viewers also evolved to believe that if Donald Trump made a mistake, “Fox News would not cover it—i.e., that Fox News engages in partisan coverage filtering.”
The findings might suggest that the most cost-effective way for Democrats to win elections is to start running their own infomercials or commercials on the Fox networks.
While the report is 126 pages long, the first five explain the full findings.
Trump Is Making a ‘Key Mistake’ Which Is Boosting Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Replace Him: Columnist
According to Paul Mulshine of the Star-Ledger, Donald Trump is giving an inadvertent helping hand to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ low-key campaign to be the 2024 Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
As the columnist noted, while DeSantis has kept himself in the news by making high-profile and controversial policy changes in his state, Trump made a big deal in the past week– about his golf game.
“Donald Trump sent out a release last week announcing he scored a hole-in-one on one of his golf courses in West Palm Beach. Good for him. Retired presidents are expected to play golf,” the columnist wrote before warning, “But they’re also expected to stay retired. Here Trump is making a key mistake, assuming he wants to run again in 2024. He’s constantly drawing attention to Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago complex is located (on a surprisingly dumpy beach.). “
According to the journalist, keeping the attention on Florida is a plus for DeSantis’ national hopes.
Writing, “Ron DeSantis is taking advantage of it to demonstrate that he, not The Donald, is the most skilled politician in the Sunshine State,” he added that Trump’s controversial comments about Ukraine while praising Vladimir Putin are examples that the former president is losing the ability to read the room — something DeSantis is taking advantage of.
Pointing to the battle DeSantis is having with Disney, Mulshine wrote, “DeSantis [is] to the right of the man who presided over the imposition of many mandates. DeSantis has even gone so far as to state that Trump himself over-reacted to COVID-19. Whatever you think of this sort of thing, it certainly shores up the governor’s support among the conservative voters who dominate Republican primaries.”
According to the columnist, polling shows a DeSantis surge that is surpassing Trump — with out of state conservatives stating they wished DeSantis was their governor when asked — and that Trump seems stuck in the weeds as far as his favorability numbers.
Looking at numbers in New Jersey’s Bergen County, pollster Rick Shaftan claimed Trump would lose to President Joe Biden in the district again — but that DeSantis could pull out a win.
As the columnist pointed out, “I attribute that to personal behavior. Trump is frequently caught making crude remarks that alienate certain voters – middle class women for example – but don’t advance his political interests or the political interests of the Republican Party. With 2024 shaping up as a year a Republican candidate could easily win, Trump would be the one political candidate who could easily lose.”
“The Republican Party leaders realize that and I suspect they will be prepared for it,” he predicted.
You can read more here.
Pro-Trump Republicans Forced to Hold ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over ‘Fallout’ From Ukraine Invasion: Report
According to a report from Politico, Republicans allied with Donald Trump, and who want America to stay out of involvement in halting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, held an “emergency” meeting to get their messaging straight as they battle members of their own party.
Politico’s Jacob Heilbrun is reporting the meeting occurred on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Washington, attended by lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R- KY), Rep. Tom Massie (R0KY) and aspiring Ohio senator J.D. Vance who have been very vocal about their opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine.
As Heilbrun reports, “The event was the ‘Up From Chaos’ conference, a self-described “emergency” meeting organized by the Trumpian wing of the GOP to grapple with the political fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The young men, almost all of them soberly dressed in dark suits, and women, almost uniformly wearing dresses, listened attentively as one speaker after another warned about the perils of intervention for their very own lives,” adding “…as Putin’s deadly and unprovoked assault drags on, the GOP is also going to war — against itself.”
RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski fact-checks Trump’s latest ‘Russia if you’re listening’ conspiracies
According to Politico, there is a civil war brewing in the GOP between the Trumpian “America First” wing and mainstream Republicans who are joining with Democrats to assist and support the Ukrainian people.
As Heilbrun notes, the anti-interventionists aren’t back down and are hoping to refine their pitch to the American public.
“Though Trump’s view of Putin may be little changed, the Russian invasion has broken open the uneasy marriage between the followers of Trump, who abhor foreign entanglements, and the hawks of the Republican Party, who have rarely seen a war they didn’t want to enter,’ the Politico report states before adding, “nothing provided a better window into the ideological ferment of the GOP — and the staying power of the Trump wing of the party — than the daylong conference at the Marriott Hotel. Throughout, it became clear that the war on Ukraine is not prompting the Trump-aligned right to back down. Quite the contrary.”
Reporting, “The participants generally described themselves as ‘realists’ and ‘restrainers,’ and the meeting featured what amounted to realist royalty — politicians and thinkers, ranging from GOP Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.) to Michael Anton, Sohrab Ahmari, Mollie Z. Hemingway, and, of course, Vance,” the report states before adding, “It was notable that at the conference, speaker after speaker targeted the GOP hawks more often than they spoke about Ukraine itself. Indeed, Kyiv itself was essentially MIA — serving more as a proxy for a dispute about America nationhood than about the country’s own fate as it’s mercilessly pummeled by Putin.”
You can read more here.
Psaki Plans to Go to MSNBC This Spring: Report
Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with both the White House Counsel’s office and MSNBC to leave her senior post and head to the cable news network.
Axios reports no contracts have been signed and Psaki is “treading carefully” to respect all the legal requirements, given federal laws regulate how federal government employees “can pursue private sector job opportunities while in office.”
Contrary to speculation, Psaki would not be hired to replace Rachel Maddow, who is currently “on hiatus” as she expands her role dramatically inside MSNBC, and plans to exit her show at some point this year.
“Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock,” and “will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC’s cable network as a voice on different shows.”
Psaki has “told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC, according to two sources,” but has not made any formal announcement, not even to the White House press team.
Psaki’s daily press briefings have been widely-watched by political observers, activists, and many on the left. She is regularly praised for her fact-based responses to attempts by right-wing media and even mainstream media to falsely-frame Biden administration policies and actions.
