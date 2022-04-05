News
Trump Official Running for NH House Seat Voted in Two Different States in 2016: Report
The leading Republican candidate looking to replace Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire might have violated federal voting laws by casting two ballots in the 2016 primary election.
Associated Press is reporting that voting records show that Matt Mowers, who was a senior adviser in Donald Trump’s administration and later held a State Department post, cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary. At the time, Mowers was the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign in the pivotal early voting state.
But just four months later, after Christie’s campaign ended, Mowers cast another ballot in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary, using his parents’ address to re-register in his home state, documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show.
Legal experts say Mowers’ actions could violate a federal law that prohibits “voting more than once” in “any general, special, or primary election.” That includes casting a ballot in separate jurisdictions “for an election to the same candidacy or office.” That puts Mowers in an awkward spot at a time when much of his party has embraced the former president’s lies about a stolen 2020 election and has pushed for restrictive new election laws.
“What he has done is cast a vote in two different states for the election of a president, which on the face of it looks like he’s violated federal law,” said David Schultz, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who specializes in election law. ”You get one bite at the voting apple.”
Mowers is just the latest former Trump administration official to draw scrutiny for potentially violating voting laws.
It recently was reported that Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina congressman who served as former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, was registered in two states and listed a mobile home he did not own — and may never have visited — as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 election.
News
Watch: Barack Obama Returns to the White House, Tells Jokes About Joe Biden
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in over five years to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of signing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obama Care, into law – and in true fashion told some jokes about President Joe Biden.
Obama “opened” by calling President Biden “Vice President Biden,” then quickly noting it was a pre-arranged joke.
“Vice President Biden … that was a joke” pic.twitter.com/S1dSMQeoaO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
“I confess I heard some changes have been made, by the current president, since I was last here,” the former President “complained” to his former Vice President, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear Aviator glasses now,” Obama said, mocking Biden’s famous sunglasses.
“The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins,” he continued. “And there’s, there’s a cat running around!”
Obama is out here roasting Biden pic.twitter.com/2D87SU8wyA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
Obama also showed his respect for President Biden:
Obama alludes to Biden’s infamous “big f’n deal” hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/MLEUniQxzn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022
News
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
A member of the Florida Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative was recently dismissed from his role as a deacon of Clearwater’s Calvary Church after it was revealed he had a history of sexual misconduct when he was a teacher.
Rev. Willy Rice told his congregation in a video that the deacon was stepping down over a past that involved “sexual sin that could also be described as abusive,” Religion News Service reports.
“It did not involve criminal charges, and he has never been identified by law as a sexual offender,” Rice also said.
“Religion News Service has confirmed that the former deacon is Jeff Ford, the executive director of Man Up and Go, a Christian nonprofit in the U.S. and overseas whose Authentic Masculinity Program ‘teaches men how to be protectors of and providers for their families,’ according to the biography of Ford posted on the website of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. According to that website, Ford is a member of the state’s Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council.”
In 2005, the Tampa Bay Times newspaper reported that Jeffrey Charles Ford, a 27-year-old coach and teacher at J.W. Mitchell High School, resigned after admitting to having sex with an 18-year-old student.
Ford’s bio on the Florida Governor’s website calls Man Up and Go “a global non-profit organization that inspires men to fight for the fatherless as Jesus commands. The organization aims to break the cycle of generational fatherlessness,” and operates “in Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Dominican Republic.”
DeSantis established the Governor’s Faith and Community-Based Initiative in 2019.
News
Fox? Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
A groundbreaking new study paid viewers of the Fox News Network to watch CNN for 30 days. What they found is that the viewers ultimately became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news. The early impacts, after just three days, showed that the viewers were already starting to change.
The findings of the study, written by David E. Brockman and Joshua L. Kalla, explained that the experiment used content analysis comparing the two networks during Sept. 2020.
“During this period, the researchers explained that “CNN provided extensive coverage of COVID-19, which included information about the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and poor aspects of Trump’s performance handling COVID-19. Fox News covered COVID-19 much less,” said the study. The coverage of COVID-19 it did offer provided little of the information CNN did, instead giving viewers information about why the virus was not a serious threat. On the other hand Fox News extensively but highly selectively covered racial issues, and its coverage of these issues provided extensive information about Biden and other Democrats’ supposed positions on them and about outbreaks of violence at protests for racial justice in American cities. CNN provided little information about either. The networks both covered the issue of voting by mail, but again dramatically different information about it (in addition to offering different frames).”
“It’s far from obvious,” they surmised, that viewing different networks would affect the beliefs and attitudes of the viewer. In fact, it wasn’t so much that viewers were tuning in because they already felt that way, their attitudes were actually being formed from the Fox network.
The Fox viewers were nearly all very conservative and strong Republicans, the study explained. “Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomized 40 percent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7 hours of CNN per week, during Sept. 2020, prioritizing the hours at which participants indicated they typically watched Fox News.”
At the three-day mark, the viewers took a survey. “We found large effects of watching CNN instead of Fox News on participants’ factual perceptions of current events (i.e., beliefs) and knowledge about the 2020 presidential candidates’ positions,” they found. They discovered changes in attitudes about Donald Trump and Republicans as well as a large effect on their opinions about COVID.
The viewers also evolved to believe that if Donald Trump made a mistake, “Fox News would not cover it—i.e., that Fox News engages in partisan coverage filtering.”
The findings might suggest that the most cost-effective way for Democrats to win elections is to start running their own infomercials or commercials on the Fox networks.
While the report is 126 pages long, the first five explain the full findings.
